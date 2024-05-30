2024 NASCAR at Gateway schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Christopher Bell won a rain-shorted Coke 600, completing 249 of 400 laps. Brad Keselowski finished second and William Byron third.

The day also featured the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, won by Josef Newgarden for the second consecutive year. Kyle Larson was hoping to become the first driver in a decade to complete The Double, but a rain delay at Indy derailed his plans.

Justin Allgaier started the Coke 600 in the No. 5 Hendrick Chevrolet, and Larson arrived just as the rain arrived. He never turned a lap and Allgaier finished 13th. Larson was later named the 2024 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year. He was running solidly in sixth before a speeding penalty on the final stop relegated him to 18th.

Larson had a 30pt lead in the regular season championship, but now sits in third, five points behind Martin Truex Jr. and six points behind Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR now heads to WWT Raceway (Gateway) where Kyle Busch is the defending winner. It remains Busch's most recent victory in the Cup Series.

This week in the news, Stewart-Haas Racing announced plans to shut down its NASCAR operation at the conclusion of the 2024 season. Front Row Motorsports has already announced plans to purchase one of the four charters, expanding to a three-car team for 2025.

It's unclear where SHR drivers Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, and Ryan Preece will land next year.

What is the NASCAR at Gateway and Portland schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, May 31

6:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice (Gateway) - FOX SPORTS 1

6:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (Gateway) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, June 1

9:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice (Gateway) - FOX SPORTS 1

10:15 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (Gateway) - FOX SPORTS 1

11:30 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice (Portland) - N/A

12:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (Portland) - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race at Gateway (160 laps) - FOX

4:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland (75 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, June 2

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race at Gateway (240 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Gateway?

Date: Sunday, June 2

Sunday, June 2 TV show start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (45-95-300-100) - 240 laps

(45-95-300-100) - 240 laps TV channel: FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at WWT Raceway?

There are 36 entries for Gateway with no open entires. Cody Ware is making an appearance in the No. 15 RWR Ford while Derek Kraus is back behind the wheel of the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.