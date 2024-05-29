Front Row Motorsports intends to buy charter from Stewart-Haas
Front Row Motorsports has confirmed their intentions to purchase a third charter ahead of the 2025 season.
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
The charters, created with the start of the 2016 season, guarantees a team entry in all 36 points-paying races each year and sets a minimum guaranteed payout for each race. The payouts can change based on where the team ranks in owner points.
Since the charters were introduced, they have increased more than 10 times in value. Spire purchased Live Fast Motorsports’ charter reportedly for around $40 million last year.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Chase Briscoe hopes to "land on his feet" after SHR closure
Stewart-Haas Racing to shut down NASCAR Cup Series operation
NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history
Latest news
Josef Newgarden breaks down the wild last laps of his Indy 500 victory
2024 NASCAR at Gateway schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Solberg out of WRC Rally Sardinia on medical grounds
What is Marc Marquez's next move in the Ducati MotoGP saga?
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments