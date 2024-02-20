All Series
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500
Results

2024 Daytona 500 complete race results

William Byron led a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2 in the 66th running of the Daytona 500, which ended under caution.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Watch: Race Rewind: Daytona 500 ends with a wild finish

Byron was one of few who escaped a massive 20+ car pileup late in the race, and were left to fight it out for the race win.

Coming to the white flag, Ross Chastain was closing fast with a massive run on the No. 24. The Trackhouse Racing driver sent his car up the middle between Byron and 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric. Contact was made, Chastain and Cindric spun, and the caution flew as Alex Bowman pulled alongside his HMS teammate.

Byron was ahead at the moment of caution, delivering Hendrick Motorsports's its 302nd NASCAR Cup Series victory and its ninth in the Daytona 500.

Chase Elliott won the first stage of the race while Ryan Blaney won Stage 2. There were five cautions total during the race.

Read Also:
CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 200

3:10'52.259

   10 51
2 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 200

+0.006

3:10'52.265

 0.006 13 42
3 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 200

+1.390

3:10'53.649

 1.384 11 34
4 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 200

+2.511

3:10'54.770

 1.121 13 33
5 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 200

+2.614

3:10'54.873

 0.103 14 39
6 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 200

+2.615

3:10'54.874

 0.001 12  
7 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 200

+3.416

3:10'55.675

 0.801 13 30
8 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 200

+4.478

3:10'56.737

 1.062 11 29
9 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 200

+4.711

3:10'56.970

 0.233 12 28
10 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 200

+4.712

3:10'56.971

 0.001 10 27
11 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 200

+5.300

3:10'57.559

 0.588 11 35
12 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 200

+6.501

3:10'58.760

 1.201 11 37
13
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 200

+7.174

3:10'59.433

 0.673 11 24
14 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 200

+8.103

3:11'00.362

 0.929 11 33
15 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 200

+11.562

3:11'03.821

 3.459 11 24
16 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 200

+12.121

3:11'04.380

 0.559 12 21
17
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 200

+12.435

3:11'04.694

 0.314 11 20
18 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 200

+25.745

3:11'18.004

 13.310 13 20
19 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 200

+27.333

3:11'19.592

 1.588 14 22
20 D. RaganRFK RACING 60 Ford 200

+1'48.172

3:12'40.431

 1'20.839 18 17
21 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

3:09'43.990

 1 Lap 9 24
22 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 199

+1 Lap

3:09'44.239

 0.249 9 24
23 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 199

+1 Lap

3:10'55.423

 1'11.184 15 14
24 R. HerbstRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 199

+1 Lap

3:10'58.004

 2.581 12  
25 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 199

+1 Lap

3:11'00.755

 2.751 10 12
26 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 199

+1 Lap

3:11'03.108

 2.353 11 11
27
A. AlfredoBEARD MOTORSPORTS
 62 Chevrolet 198

+2 Laps

3:11'18.305

 1 Lap 11  
28 J. JohnsonLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 84 Toyota 196

+4 Laps

3:11'06.000

 2 Laps 12 9
29 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 192

+8 Laps

2:56'37.956

 4 Laps 15 14
30 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 192

+8 Laps

2:56'39.348

 1.392 8 17
31 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 192

+8 Laps

2:56'59.552

 20.204 17 9
32 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 191

+9 Laps

2:55'01.089

 1 Lap 8 5
33 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 191

+9 Laps

2:55'01.199

 0.110 8 4
34 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 191

+9 Laps

2:55'01.460

 0.261 9 12
35 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 191

+9 Laps

2:55'01.469

 0.009 9 2
36 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 176

+24 Laps

3:12'10.503

 15 Laps 14 1
37 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 146

+54 Laps

3:11'32.411

 30 Laps 12 1
38 K. GralaFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 36 Ford 5

+195 Laps

4'06.110

 141 Laps 3 1
39 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 5

+195 Laps

4'06.158

 0.048 3 1
40
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 5

+195 Laps

4'07.075

 0.917 5 1

