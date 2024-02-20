All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500
Interview

Jeff Gordon: Byron "went to another level of being a superstar"

Jeff Gordon knows a thing or two about being a superstar in NASCAR’s Cup Series and sees another quickly blazing a path in the No. 24 Chevrolet he made famous

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Watch: Jeff Gordon: ‘Very special’ to win 2024 Daytona 500

Gordon, who won four Cup titles and 93 races with Hendrick Motorsports, is now vice chairman of the organization and will one day run the organization alongside Jeff Andrews, the president and general manager, when team owner Rick Hendrick decides to step back.

The former star of HMS’ No. 24 was already impressed with the development of the car’s current driver, William Byron, but Gordon believes Byron’s victory in Monday’s rain-delayed Daytona 500 only cemented his status as an elite driver in the series.

“It’s so cool what this is going to do for this team, for all of our partners and William Byron,” Gordon said. “He was already a superstar. He just went to another level of being a superstar.

“I wasn’t driving the car, but I feel like I was making every lap with him out there. It’s just crazy to watch these guys do what they do and do it so well, and to watch them from this side of it, it makes me so happy, so proud.

“We’re going to celebrate. This is an amazing win, huge win.”

Read Also:

Byron didn’t have the most dominant car in Monday’s race, but he made a timely charge to the front of the field following the final round of green flag pit stops.

After a massive late wreck, Byron bolted to the lead on a restart with four of 200 laps remaining. As he approached the white flag, signaling one lap remaining, Byron moved to block the oncoming charge of Ross Chastain.

Just as Byron reached the white flag, Chastain attempted to dive to the left of Byron to avoid a wreck and try to race him side-by-side but instead slammed into the No. 2 Ford of Austin Cindric.

That triggered another multi-car wreck and forced NASCAR to immediately display a caution, which froze the field and sealed Byron’s victory.

Not only was it Byron’s first 500 win but it also came on the day of Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary of its first Cup series race, which came in the 1984 500 with Geoffrey Bodine.

Team owner Rick Hendrick nearly shut the team’s doors seven races into the season, but Bodine won at Martinsville.

Now 302 Cup wins later – including nine Daytona victories – HMS remains firmly established as one of NASCAR’s top teams and a very happy owner.

“I’m telling you, you couldn’t write the script any better, 24 in (20)24. When we thought about coming down here the first time, we didn't think we should be here, felt so out of place,” Hendrick said.

“We win this on our 40th to the day, so that’s awesome.”

Watch: William Byron wins Daytona 500 as cars crash coming to the line

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Daytona 500: William Byron wins wild NASCAR Cup opener as Ross Chastain wrecks
Next article 2024 Daytona 500 complete race results

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Austin Hill wins third straight NASCAR Xfinity opener at Daytona

Austin Hill wins third straight NASCAR Xfinity opener at Daytona

NASCAR XFINITY
Daytona

Austin Hill wins third straight NASCAR Xfinity opener at Daytona Austin Hill wins third straight NASCAR Xfinity opener at Daytona

Daytona 500: William Byron wins wild NASCAR Cup opener as Ross Chastain wrecks

Daytona 500: William Byron wins wild NASCAR Cup opener as Ross Chastain wrecks

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Daytona 500: William Byron wins wild NASCAR Cup opener as Ross Chastain wrecks Daytona 500: William Byron wins wild NASCAR Cup opener as Ross Chastain wrecks

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Jeff Gordon
More from
Jeff Gordon
Jeff Gordon to run Porsche Carrera Cup at Indianapolis

Jeff Gordon to run Porsche Carrera Cup at Indianapolis

Porsche

Jeff Gordon to run Porsche Carrera Cup at Indianapolis Jeff Gordon to run Porsche Carrera Cup at Indianapolis

Jeff Gordon "impressed and optimistic" by NASCAR Next Gen car

Jeff Gordon "impressed and optimistic" by NASCAR Next Gen car

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Jeff Gordon "impressed and optimistic" by NASCAR Next Gen car Jeff Gordon "impressed and optimistic" by NASCAR Next Gen car

Jeff Gordon on Kyle Larson: "He does amazing things"

Jeff Gordon on Kyle Larson: "He does amazing things"

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Jeff Gordon on Kyle Larson: "He does amazing things" Jeff Gordon on Kyle Larson: "He does amazing things"

Hendrick Motorsports
More from
Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500 NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

2024 Daytona 500 complete race results

2024 Daytona 500 complete race results

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

2024 Daytona 500 complete race results 2024 Daytona 500 complete race results

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Latest news

Williams’ F1 2024 car appears at Bahrain shakedown

Williams’ F1 2024 car appears at Bahrain shakedown

F1 Formula 1

Williams’ F1 2024 car appears at Bahrain shakedown Williams’ F1 2024 car appears at Bahrain shakedown

Austin Hill wins third straight NASCAR Xfinity opener at Daytona

Austin Hill wins third straight NASCAR Xfinity opener at Daytona

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Daytona

Austin Hill wins third straight NASCAR Xfinity opener at Daytona Austin Hill wins third straight NASCAR Xfinity opener at Daytona

NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500 NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

Ross Chastain "content" despite tough Daytona 500 loss

Ross Chastain "content" despite tough Daytona 500 loss

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Ross Chastain "content" despite tough Daytona 500 loss Ross Chastain "content" despite tough Daytona 500 loss

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global