Supercars / Bathurst / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Premat fastest in co-driver practice

Bathurst 1000: Premat fastest in co-driver practice
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
7h ago

Alex Premat put DJR Team Penske on top in a wet co-driver practice at the Bathurst 1000.

With rain coming and going throughout the session there was very little movement at the top of the times, a 1m35.826s from Nissan driver Garry Jacobson locking out P1 right up until the final couple of minutes.

That was when Premat put in a two-lap stint to go fastest, first moving up the order to third before a 2m35.182s secured top spot.

“It was pretty good. We were going through a process, a plan,” said the Frenchman.

“I would say at the end it was harder because there were only a few cars driving and there was more aquaplaning in the straight line.

“But happy days, we’re feeling pretty happy.”

Jacobson's time was good enough for second, ahead of Triple Eight's Earl Bamber, who also set his best time inside the first quarter of an hour.

Tickford's Dean Canto was fourth, with Penske's Tony D'Alberto making a late gain to slot into fifth despite some concerns over the gearbox.

“I felt it was a little bit notchy on the downshift,” he said.

“I don’t think there was anything majorly wrong, but if you don’t report it today and it affects you on Sunday, you’d be kicking yourself.”

With weather conditions predicted to improve before Sunday, and primary drivers set to be in the cars for qualifying tomorrow, a lot of the crews kept running to a minimum.

Three cars didn't venture out at all, Tekno's Jono Webb and Erebus drivers Luke Youlden and Will Brown all opting to stay dry in their respective garages.

With Erebus having pulled the same trick this morning, neither the #9 or #99 Holdens have turned a single lap so far.

Nissan's Dean Fiore, meanwhile, had his running limited to two laps by an engine problem.

“We were looking for a little issue and found a big one," said Nissan team manager Scott Sinclair. "It’s a good time of the weekend to find it, so we’ll change it and get back out."

There is a final hour-long all-in Thursday practice session to come 3:05pm local time.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 17 France Alexandre Prémat
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'35.1824  
2 11 Australia Rick Kelly
Garry Jacobson 		Nissan Altima 2'35.8261 0.6437
3 97 New Zealand Earl Bamber
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'35.9012 0.7188
4 5 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia Dean Canto 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'36.6303 1.4479
5 12 Australia Tony D'Alberto
New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'36.7785 1.5961
6 21 Australia Dale Wood
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'36.7801 1.5977
7 6 Australia David Russell
Australia Cameron Waters 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'37.2193 2.0369
8 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'37.6523 2.4699
9 888 New Zealand Steven Richards
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'37.7972 2.6148
10 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'37.8112 2.6288
11 25 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'38.2487 3.0663
12 230 Australia Alex Davison
Australia Will Davison 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'38.9721 3.7897
13 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Australia Alex Rullo 		Nissan Altima 2'39.2353 4.0529
14 2 Australia Warren Luff
Australia Scott Pye 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'39.3210 4.1386
15 18 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Jason Bright 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'39.3438 4.1614
16 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Macauley Jones 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'39.6485 4.4661
17 34 Australia James Golding
Richard Muscat 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'39.6732 4.4908
18 35 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Todd Hazelwood 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'40.2984 5.1160
19 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Aaren Russell 		Nissan Altima 2'40.3159 5.1335
20 23 Australia Michael Caruso
Australia Dean Fiore 		Nissan Altima 2'40.6292 5.4468
21 33 Australia Garth Tander
New Zealand Chris Pither 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'40.6679 5.4855
22 14 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Ash Walsh 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'42.0631 6.8807
23 56 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
Australia Steven Owen 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'50.5328 15.3504

 

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Practice report

