Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Allmendinger wins third straight Charlotte Roval Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY / Texas II News

Nemechek rallies from pit road penalty for Texas Xfinity win

By:

John Hunter Nemechek rallied from a pit-road penalty and used pit strategy to earn his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win since the 2018 season.

Nemechek rallies from pit road penalty for Texas Xfinity win

Nemechek, driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 Toyota this weekend, had one of the fastest cars in Saturday’s race but his run to his second career series win was nearly derailed on Lap 144 of 200 when he was penalized for having a crew member over the wall too soon during his pit stop and had to restart from the rear of the field.

The 24-year-old Truck Series regular didn’t waste time any coming back through the field. A late-race caution on Lap 174 sent most of the lead-lap cars to pit road and Nemechek’s crew chief, Chris Gayle, elected to take just two new tires.

Nemechek lined up second on the restart behind Harrison Burton, who stayed out, and moved into the lead with 19 laps remaining. He easily held off Daniel Hemric by 1.316 seconds to score the victory at Texas Motor Speedway.

 

The first series victory for Nemechek came in 2018 when he drove for Chip Ganassi Racing.

“I think I’ve grown a lot as a driver. I’ve been put in positions like that in the Truck Series as well,” Nemechek said. “I can’t say enough about this whole team. The No. 54 has been fast every single week and my goal coming in was to win.

“I had to win to prove to myself that I can do this. It was just like taking a step back to the Truck Series – I wanted to get back to Victory Lane. It was an amazing accomplishment to get this one done and beating a teammate as well.”

With the win, the No. 54 is now eligible to compete for the 2021 owner’s championship and Nemechek will drive the car in the season finale at Phoenix.

Hemric’s runner-up finish was the 10th of his career. Noah Gragson was third, Justin Allgaier fourth and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five.

With two races remaining in the semifinal round of the playoffs, the four drivers in danger of elimination are Hemric, Justin Haley, Harrison Burton and Brandon Jones.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead-lap cars pit with Nemechek the first off pit road. A.J. Allmendinger and Gragson both had long pit stops. Both also pit a second time.

Haley was penalized for two uncontrolled tires and had to restart from the rear of the field.

The race returned to green on Lap 98 with Nemechek out front, followed by Hemric and Sam Mayer. Allmendinger restarted 28th and Gragson 29th.

On Lap 100, Tanner Berryhill spun in Turn 2 and ended up collecting the cars of Dylan Lupton and Jade Buford in a wreck. All three cars were knocked out of the race.

 

Allmendinger pit during the caution to top off on fuel but did not take on new tires. The race resumed on Lap 109.

With 80 laps to go, Nemechek continued to lead the way by 1.5 seconds over Hemric while Allgaier move into third.

On Lap 142, C.J. McLaughlin spun off Turn 4 and landed in the frontstretch grass to bring out the ninth caution of the race.

All the lead-lap car pit with Nemechek the first off pit road but was penalized for having a crew member over the wall too soon. Brown was also penalized for speeding on pit road. Both had to restart from the rear of the field.

Nemechek’s penalty handed the lead over to Hemric. The race returned to green on Lap 150 with Hemric out front, followed by Allgaier and Cindric.

With 40 laps remaining, Nemechek had powered his way back to ninth, but still trailed leader Hemric by nearly seven seconds.

Brandon Brown spun off Turn 2 and wrecked on the backstretch on Lap 173, which produced the 10th caution of the race.

Several lead-lap cars, including Hemric, decided to pit for new tires. Nemechek was the first off pit road after taking two new tires.

Harrison Burton remained on the track and inherited the lead. On the restart on Lap 180, Harrison Burton was followed by Nemechek, Hemric, Allgaier and Gragson.

Harrison Burton initially cleared for the lead on the restart but Nemechek was able to run him down and pass him to retake the lead on Lap 181.

With 10 laps to go, Nemechek held about a 1-second lead over Hemric as Gragson moved into third.

Stage 2

Nemechek easily held of Hemric to take the Stage 2 win.

Mayer was third, Jeb Burton fourth and Haley rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several lead-lap pit but Hemric stayed out and inherited the lead.

On the restart on Lap 52, Hemric was followed by Nemechek and Mayer. Cindric, who pit, lined up 19th.

Debris in Turn 1 brought out the fifth caution of the race on Lap 56. The race returned to green on Lap 62 with Hemric out front.

Ryan Sieg wrecked on Lap 64 to bring out another caution. The lead-lap cars stayed on the track and the race returned to green on Lap 69.

Nemechek got around Hemric on Lap 72 to take the lead for the first time in the race. Hemric reclaimed the lead on Lap 73, only to see Nemechek returned to the top spot on Lap 74.

With 10 laps remaining in the stage, Nemechek maintained about a 1-second lead over Hemric as Mayer ran third.

Stage 1

Cindric held off Gragson in a one-lap shootout to take the Stage 1 win.

Allmendinger was third, Allgaier fourth and Michael Annett rounded out the top-five.

Allmendinger started on the pole and led the first 13 laps until Cindric went to the high side in Turns 1 and 2 and got around him to grab the lead on Lap 14.

On Lap 21, NASCAR displayed a competition caution to allow teams to check tire wear. Most of the lead-lap cars remained on the track and Cindric continued to lead the way on the restart on Lap 26.

Shortly after the restart, NASCAR was forced to throw another caution, this time for the stalled car of Landon Cassill in the area of Turn 4. Sam Mayer also picked up a tire rub from contact on the restart.

The race returned to green on Lap 31.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Cindric held a small lead over Hemric as Nemechek moved into third.

A caution was displayed on Lap 41 for the stalled car on J.J. Yeley. Several lead-lap cars elected to pit, including Hemric, Jones and Nemechek. The race resumed with two laps remaining and Cindric still in the lead.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 54 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 200 2:35'48.197     92
2 18 United States Daniel Hemric Toyota 200 2:35'49.513 1.316 1.316 55
3 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 200 2:35'53.442 5.245 3.929  
4 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 2:35'53.840 5.643 0.398  
5 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 200 2:35'54.065 5.868 0.225 34
6 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 200 2:35'54.627 6.430 0.562 13
7 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 200 2:35'54.780 6.583 0.153  
8 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 200 2:35'56.311 8.114 1.531 6
9 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 200 2:35'56.926 8.729 0.615  
10 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 200 2:35'57.085 8.888 0.159  
11 10 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 200 2:35'59.635 11.438 2.550  
12 98 United States Riley Herbst Ford 200 2:35'59.907 11.710 0.272  
13 8 Sam Mayer Chevrolet 200 2:36'00.389 12.192 0.482  
14 39 United States Ryan Sieg Ford 200 2:36'00.515 12.318 0.126  
15 31 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 200 2:36'01.239 13.042 0.724  
16 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 200 2:36'02.084 13.887 0.845  
17 15 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 200 2:36'04.266 16.069 2.182  
18 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 200 2:36'06.843 18.646 2.577  
19 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 200 2:36'18.658 30.461 11.815  
20 61 United States Austin Hill Toyota 199 2:36'04.642 1 Lap 1 Lap  
21 2 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 199 2:36'05.907 1 Lap 1.265  
22 6 United States Ryan Vargas Chevrolet 199 2:36'12.417 1 Lap 6.510  
23 0 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet 199 2:36'12.620 1 Lap 0.203  
24 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 199 2:36'15.025 1 Lap 2.405  
25 47 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 199 2:36'17.100 1 Lap 2.075  
26 07 Joe Jr. Chevrolet 198 2:36'16.479 2 Laps 1 Lap  
27 5 Mason Massey Chevrolet 196 2:35'52.302 4 Laps 2 Laps  
28 90 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 196 2:35'58.612 4 Laps 6.310  
29 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 196 2:36'02.289 4 Laps 3.677  
30 52 United States Joey Gase Chevrolet 195 2:36'05.094 5 Laps 1 Lap  
31 78 United States Jesse Little Toyota 195 2:36'21.639 5 Laps 16.545  
32 99 United States Matt Mills Toyota 193 2:36'01.867 7 Laps 2 Laps  
33 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 171 2:15'20.115 29 Laps 22 Laps  
34 66 United States David Starr Toyota 152 2:08'37.033 48 Laps 19 Laps  
35 74 CJ Mclaughlin Chevrolet 145 2:11'52.524 55 Laps 7 Laps  
36 4 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 108 2:17'54.330 92 Laps 37 Laps  
37 23 Tanner Berryhill Chevrolet 100 1:25'00.781 100 Laps 8 Laps  
38 26 United States Dylan Lupton Toyota 100 1:25'48.049 100 Laps 47.268  
39 48 United States Jade Buford Chevrolet 81 1:23'42.281 119 Laps 19 Laps  
40 17 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 37 29'00.002 163 Laps 44 Laps  
shares
comments
Allmendinger wins third straight Charlotte Roval Xfinity race

Previous article

Allmendinger wins third straight Charlotte Roval Xfinity race
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Liberty University inks sponsorship extension with HMS, Byron Texas II
NASCAR Cup

Liberty University inks sponsorship extension with HMS, Byron

Logano after Next Gen Roval test: "You can line us up and go" Charlotte October testing
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Logano after Next Gen Roval test: "You can line us up and go"

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Trending Today

The Schumacher Monaco conundrum that complicates F1 pole debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Schumacher Monaco conundrum that complicates F1 pole debate

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM

Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores dominant win, Redding crashes
World Superbike World Superbike

Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores dominant win, Redding crashes

Is Alonso as unlucky in F1 2021 as he claims?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Is Alonso as unlucky in F1 2021 as he claims?

Vettel: Too many races could stop F1 being "special"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Too many races could stop F1 being "special"

Ricciardo to demo Earnhardt NASCAR Cup car at US GP after Brown bet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo to demo Earnhardt NASCAR Cup car at US GP after Brown bet

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"

Paddle shift move now unlikely for Supercars
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Paddle shift move now unlikely for Supercars

Latest news

Nemechek rallies from pit road penalty for Texas Xfinity win
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Nemechek rallies from pit road penalty for Texas Xfinity win

Allmendinger wins third straight Charlotte Roval Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger wins third straight Charlotte Roval Xfinity race

NASCAR driver Michael Annett to retire at end of 2021 season
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR driver Michael Annett to retire at end of 2021 season

NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.