Race report
NASCAR XFINITY Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Indianapolis: Herbst wins with dramatic last-lap pass

After a three-car battle for the lead, Riley Herbst passed Aric Almirola on the final lap and escaped with a victory Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

In recent years, both the Xfinity and Cup Series have run on the Indy Road Course but as part of this year’s 30th anniversary of the inaugural Brickyard 400, both series returned to the 2.5-mile oval layout.

Herbst and his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Cole Custer were the class of the field during the race and with two laps remaining, Custer held a tenuous lead over Herbst.

As the two got side-by-side approaching the start of the final lap, Almirola slid past both on the inside to take the lead.

Herbst recovered and stayed close behind Almirola. By Turn 3, he went inside and got around Almirola – although he nearly spun out in Turn 4 – and held on to edge a fast-approaching Custer by 0.167 seconds for the victory.

Watch: Riley Herbst on Indianapolis win: ‘This is hallowed ground’

The win is Herbst’s first of the 2024 season and locks him into the playoffs. His first Xfinity Series victory came only last year at his home track of Las Vegas.

“I thought I had Cole passed but I slowed us down and (Almirola) went by. But I knew I was better than him all day, so I just went by when I had a chance,” Herbst said. “I was doing everything I could to get the car to turn.

“I felt like it was almost a disadvantage to lead all day. If you were leading, you would get really tight. What an awesome day for SHR.

“It was my job to execute, and we did that. The pit crew did phenomenal. That’s a hell of a call. It takes a lot to stay out on old tires and they did that, and it worked out.”

Asked about his brief chance at a win slip away, Almirola said, “I thought that was our only chance if we were going to steal one."

Almirola ended up third, three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen was fourth and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top five. Completing the top 10 were Austin Hill, Daniel Dye, A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, and Carson Kvapil.

Stage 1

Herbst was among those who elected not to pit and cruised to a 2.040-second Stage 1 win over Allmendinger. Ryan Sieg was third, Brandon Jones fourth and Allgaier fifth.

Allmendinger took the field three-wide and made contact with Sam Mayer in Turn 3 on the opening lap which triggered a multi-car wreck that eventually collected eight cars and brought an early end to the day for Mayer and Josh Berry.

Watch: Big wreck strikes as Sam Mayer goes around on Lap 1

Stage 2

After most of the teams pitted during a caution right before the end of the stage, Ryan Sieg stayed out and held off Almirola by 0.168 seconds in a one lap shootout to take the Stage 2 win. Herbst was third, Allmendinger fourth and Allgaier fifth.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, a handful of cars elected to pit but Almirola remained on the track and inherited the lead. He led Herbst and Allmendinger when the race resumed with 35 laps remaining.

After Allmendinger briefly pulled ahead in the lead, Herbst took the field three-wide to grab the top spot shortly before Almirola spun to bring out a caution. Herbst led Allmendinger and Custer when the race returned to green with 29 laps to go.

Allmendinger powered to the lead shortly after the restart.

With a shove from Herbst, Custer moved past Allmendinger on the outside to reclaim the lead on lap 76. Five laps later, Herbst ran down Custer to reclaim the lead for himself.

On lap 84, contact from Dye sent Anthony Alfredo into the outside wall on the backstretch. Alfredo dramatically slowed and drifted down the track and into the path of Parker Retzlaff, who all slammed into him, and Josh Williams who then hit Retzlaff.

 

During the caution, most of the lead lap cars pitted, but Herbst and Custer remained on the track and out front when the race resumed with 11 laps to go. Custer cleared Herbst for the lead shortly after the restart.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 R. HerbstSTEWART-HAAS RACING 98 Ford 100

2:28'07.691

   4 58
2 C. CusterSTEWART-HAAS RACING 00 Ford 100

+0.167

2:28'07.858

 0.167 5 45
3 A. AlmirolaJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 100

+0.224

2:28'07.915

 0.057 6 46
4 S. van GisbergenKAULIG RACING 97 Chevrolet 100

+4.187

2:28'11.878

 3.963 7 37
5 S. CreedJOE GIBBS RACING 18 Toyota 100

+4.484

2:28'12.175

 0.297 6 33
6 A. HillRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 21 Chevrolet 100

+5.276

2:28'12.967

 0.792 6 34
7
D. DyeKAULIG RACING
 10 Chevrolet 100

+6.116

2:28'13.807

 0.840 6  
8 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 100

+7.013

2:28'14.704

 0.897 5 45
9 J. AllgaierJR MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 100

+8.091

2:28'15.782

 1.078 6 40
10
C. KvapilJR MOTORSPORTS
 88 Chevrolet 100

+8.272

2:28'15.963

 0.181 6 29
11 R. SiegRSS RACING 39 Ford 100

+9.924

2:28'17.615

 1.652 6 44
12 P. KligermanBIG MACHINE RACING TEAM 48 Chevrolet 100

+10.202

2:28'17.893

 0.278 6 29
13
J. LoveRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
 2 Chevrolet 100

+11.042

2:28'18.733

 0.840 8 24
14 C. DalySAM HUNT RACING 26 Toyota 100

+11.515

2:28'19.206

 0.473 8 23
15 B. JonesJR MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 100

+12.921

2:28'20.612

 1.406 6 29
16 M. DiBenedettoRSS RACING 38 Ford 100

+13.250

2:28'20.941

 0.329 5 22
17
J. Jr.JOE GIBBS RACING
 19 Toyota 100

+13.367

2:28'21.058

 0.117 7 20
18
S. SmithJR MOTORSPORTS
 8 Chevrolet 100

+14.493

2:28'22.184

 1.126 9 19
19 J. BurtonJORDAN ANDERSON RACING 27 Chevrolet 100

+18.893

2:28'26.584

 4.400 10 18
20
L. HoneymanYOUNG'S MOTORSPORTS
 42 Chevrolet 100

+19.033

2:28'26.724

 0.140 7 19
21 B. PooleALPHA PRIME RACING 44 Chevrolet 100

+19.251

2:28'26.942

 0.218 8 16
22
K. SiegRSS RACING
 28 Ford 100

+19.363

2:28'27.054

 0.112 6 15
23 R. EllisALPHA PRIME RACING 43 Chevrolet 100

+19.489

2:28'27.180

 0.126 6 14
24 J. GaseJOEY GASE MOTORSPORTS 35 Chevrolet 100

+20.103

2:28'27.794

 0.614 9 13
25 K. WeathermanDGM RACING 91 Chevrolet 100

+22.078

2:28'29.769

 1.975 7 12
26 D. StarrSS-GREEN LIGHT RACING 14 Ford 100

+24.582

2:28'32.273

 2.504 8 11
27 J. BilickiDGM RACING 92 Chevrolet 100

+25.440

2:28'33.131

 0.858 6 10
28 B. McLeodMOTORSPORTS BUSINESS MANAGEMENT 13 Chevrolet 100

+26.548

2:28'34.239

 1.108 8 9
29
B. PerkinsRSS RACING
 29 Ford 100

+27.628

2:28'35.319

 1.080 6 8
30 J. ClementsJEREMY CLEMENTS RACING 51 Chevrolet 99

+1 Lap

2:28'21.147

 1 Lap 10 7
31 G. SmithleyALPHA PRIME RACING 45 Chevrolet 97

+3 Laps

2:28'36.275

 2 Laps 6 6
32
G. VanSS-GREEN LIGHT RACING
 07 Chevrolet 91

+9 Laps

2:20'11.431

 6 Laps 8 5
33
C. SmithJOE GIBBS RACING
 81 Toyota 86

+14 Laps

2:28'27.603

 5 Laps 9 4
34
A. AlfredoOUR MOTORSPORTS
 5 Chevrolet 83

+17 Laps

2:03'28.380

 3 Laps 4 3
35
P. RetzlaffJORDAN ANDERSON RACING
 31 Chevrolet 83

+17 Laps

2:03'31.802

 3.422 5 2
36 J. WilliamsKAULIG RACING 11 Chevrolet 83

+17 Laps

2:03'32.095

 0.293 4 1
37
S. MayerJR MOTORSPORTS
 1 Chevrolet 0

+100 Laps

0.102

 83 Laps 8 1
38 J. BerryAM RACING 15 Ford 0

+100 Laps

0.657

 0.555 2

