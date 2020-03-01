Top events
NASCAR XFINITY / Fontana / Race report

Harrison Burton scores first Xfinity Series win at Fontana

shares
comments
Harrison Burton scores first Xfinity Series win at Fontana
By:
Mar 1, 2020, 12:14 AM

Harrison Burton picked up his first NASCAR national series victory Saturday in style.

Burton, the 19-year-old son of NASCAR veteran Jeff Burton, held off his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Riley Herbst, on a wild final restart and brought home the win in Saturday’s PAG 300 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

The victory is Burton’s first in 12 series starts and first as a fulltime driver in the Xfinity Series and all-but locks him into this season’s p layoffs.

Burton, a former champion in what is now the ARCA East Series, joins Hank Parker, Jr. (2001) and Kyle Larson (2014) as the only drivers to earn their first series win at Fontana.

After doing a smoky burnout on the frontstretch following his win, Burton’s No. 20 Toyota had to be towed to Victory Lane for postrace ceremonies.

 

Austin Cindric finished third, Ryan Sieg was fourth and Justin Haley completed the top-five.

Haley spun off Turn 4 on Lap 82 of 150 to bring out the first non-stage caution of the race. Haley headed right to pit road with a flat right-rear tire.

The race returned to green on Lap 86 and Justin Allgaier jumped quickly to the lead before the caution was displayed again for an incident between Michael Annett and Brett Moffitt that also collected Brandon Brown and Joe Graf Jr.

 

Daniel Hemric was scored as the race leader when the caution was displayed. The race returned to green on Lap 91. Allgaier quickly returned to the lead on the restart.

Following a brief caution for a spin by Matt Mills, Haley inherited the race lead when he elected not to pit. He led the way on Lap 97.

As Chase Briscoe bolted to the lead on the restart, Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain wrecked off Turn 2 to bring the caution out yet again. The race returned to green on Lap 102 with Briscoe still out front.

On Lap 109, NASCAR displayed the caution for a tire carcass that ended up on the track in Turn 4 after it was hit by Allgaier.

Most of the lead lap cars pit but Chastain remained on the track and inherited the lead on the restart on Lap 114. Briscoe powered quickly to the lead on the restart.

On Lap 118, Burton went to the inside and took the lead away from Briscoe.

After brushing the wall a couple times, Briscoe spun off Turn 4 on Lap 126 to bring out a caution. The lead-lap cars pit with Burton the first off pit road and he led the way on the restart on Lap 132.

With five laps remaining, Herbst had cut Burton’s lead to under a second as he tried to run him down.

Stage 2

Brandon Jones continued his impressive run in the race, leading the first 70 laps on his way to a sweep of the Stage 1 and 2 victories.

Hemric was second in Stage 2, Burton third, Briscoe fourth and Cindric completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, the lead lap cars elected to pit with Jones the first off pit road and he remained in the lead on the restart on Lap 43. He was followed by Burton and Hemric.

Austin Hill was penalized for speeding on pit road during his stop and had to restart from the rear of the field.

With 20 laps to go in the second stage, Burton – who dropped back to fifth on the restart – made his way back to second. They were followed by Hemric, Briscoe and Cindric.

After 60 of 70 laps in the first stage, Jones continued to hold a 1.3-second lead over Burton with Hemric in third. Briscoe had tagged the wall but was able to continue.

 

On Lap 63, Hemric got around Burton to retake second place.

With five laps remaining, Jones’ lead over Hemric held steady at about 1 second.

Stage 1

Jones held off Briscoe to claim the Stage 1 win, his first stage victory of the 2020 season.

Burton was third, Chastain fourth and Hemric rounded out the top-five.

Jones, who started on the pole, took early command of the race, building a nearly 2-second lead through the first 15 laps.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Jones’ lead had expanded to nearly 2.5 seconds over Burton. Briscoe ran third, Chastain fourth and Hemric fifth.

On Lap 28, Briscoe got around Burton to take the second position and was gaining considerable ground on the leader.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 150   40
2 18 Riley Herbst Toyota 150 0.455  
3 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 150 0.642  
4 39 United States Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 150 6.143  
5 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 150 8.622 3
6 21 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 150 8.717  
7 8 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 150 12.328 10
8 10 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 150 13.198 4
9 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 150 13.489  
10 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 150 16.731  
11 93 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 150 20.572  
12 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 150 21.729 3
13 90 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 150 23.970  
14 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 150 26.021  
15 78 United States Vinnie Miller Toyota 150 40.075  
16 61 United States Austin Hill Toyota 149 1 lap  
17 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 149 1 lap 1
18 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 149 1 lap  
19 98 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 148 2 laps 16
20 13 United States Chad Finchum Toyota 148 2 laps  
21 6 United States David Starr Chevrolet 148 2 laps  
22 07 United States Ray Black Jr. Chevrolet 148 2 laps  
23 15 Robby Lyons Chevrolet 147 3 laps  
24 0 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 147 3 laps  
25 52 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 147 3 laps  
26 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 147 3 laps  
27 5 United States Matt Mills Toyota 146 4 laps  
28 4 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 146 4 laps  
29 99 United States Josh Bilicki Toyota 146 4 laps  
30 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 146 4 laps 73
31 08 Joe Jr. Chevrolet 143 7 laps  
32 47 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 120 30 laps  
33 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 115 35 laps  
34 74 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 97 53 laps  
35 66 United States Stephen Leicht Toyota 78 72 laps  
36 89 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 38 112 laps  
