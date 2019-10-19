Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
WU in
01 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Race in
19 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Brandon Jones earns first Xfinity win after chaotic Kansas race

shares
comments
Brandon Jones earns first Xfinity win after chaotic Kansas race
By:
Oct 19, 2019, 10:08 PM

Brandon Jones surprised the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff drivers and escaped Kansas Speedway with his first career victory.

With playoff contenders battling for the lead Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick, Jones took the field four-wide following a restart on Lap 191 of 200 and grabbed the lead for the first time in the race.

He held off the field on another restart and challenges from Chase Briscoe and Reddick on the final lap to come away with the win in Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300.

The win is Jones’ first in 177 career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series. He has won races in ARCA and K&N Pro Series East.

"I knew this was going to happen. I knew we would get to this race track, did not advance in the playoffs and have a shot to go to the final round, but I'm super-excited, man," Jones said after the race. "This team has been through hell and back with me for a couple years now.

"I can't believe we pulled this off today."

Asked what was going through his mind on the final laps, Jones said, “I’m not going to lie about this. My foot was literally shaking on the accelerator on that last lap. I’m not even sure if I was wide open at the time, when I was doing it. 

"There was a lot of nerves. A lot of emotion going through my mind, but I saw it coming and got pretty pumped.”

After the race, Custer tried to approach Reddick on pit road to talk to him about an incident on the track but it turned into a physical confrontation, first between the drivers and then crew members.

Read Also:

Reddick ended up finishing second in the race, Briscoe third, Michael Annett was fourth and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top-five.

On Lap 146, Annett hit the wall to bring out a caution just as Reddick began his green-flag pit stop. All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Custer the first off pit road.

When the race returned to green on Lap 152, Custer was followed by Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Justin Haley.

Just after the restart, Briscoe rocketed to the lead while Custer fell off the pace after contact from Haley. 

 

With 40 laps remaining in the race, Briscoe held a small lead over Bell with Reddick running third. 

John Hunter Nemechek spun off Turn 2 on Lap 164 to bring out another caution. Most of the lead-lap cars elected to pit but Annett stayed out and inherited the lead.

When the race went green on Lap 169, Annett was followed by Briscoe, Reddick, Bell, Chastain and Jones. Briscoe quickly powered back into the lead.

With 25 laps to go, Custer used a three-wide move to take third as Briscoe and Bell continued to run first and second.

On Lap 185, Garrett Smithley moved up the track in front of leader Briscoe. Briscoe hit Smithley and Bell ran into back of Briscoe, doing serious damage to both of the race cars. 

Both Briscoe and Bell had to pit for repairs, which handed the lead over to Custer. The race returned to green on Lap 191 with Custer out front, followed by Reddick, Jones, Noah Gragson and Haley.

Briscoe restarted 12th and Bell 13th.

On the restart, Custer got into the wall as the field went four-wide and Jones moved into the lead for the first time.

Gragson and Joey Gase hit the wall on Lap 192 to bring out another caution. Jones continued to lead when the race returned to green on Lap 196.

Allgaier moved into second after the restart as Briscoe moved into third. Briscoe then moved into second on Lap 198, before being overtaken by Reddick on the final lap.

Stage 2 

Custer held off a stiff challenge from Bell to take the Stage 2 victory.

Reddick was third, Allgaier fourth and Briscoe ended up fifth.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Bell the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 52, Bell was followed by Custer, Reddick, Allgaier and Briscoe.

On Lap 54, Chastain moved up to the third spot and began challenging Custer for second.

After 60 laps, Custer had closed the gap on Bell and began working him over trying to make a pass for the lead. Chastain remained in third.

On Lap 63, Custer went to the outside of Bell and grabbed the lead for the first time in the race. Reddick then got around Chastain to move into third.

Harrison Burton spun in Turns 3 and 4 on Lap 70 after contact with Austin Cindric to bring out another caution. The damage to Burton’s No. 18 Toyota was too extensive and he was forced to take his car to the garage.

 

A handful of cars elected to pit but on the restart on Lap 75, Custer continued to lead followed by Bell and Reddick.

On Lap 80, Cindric was forced to pit under green with a flat tire after contact with Nemechek on the track.

Cindric again pit under green with a tire issue on Lap 87.

Stage 1 

Bell led all 45 laps on his way to the Stage 1 victory, easily holding off Custer.

Gragson was third, Reddick fourth and Allgaier rounded out the top-five.

Bell, who started on the pole, ran out to an early lead but the caution came out on Lap 4 when the engine in Ryan Truex’s No. 8 Chevrolet let go.

When the race returned to green on Lap 12, Bell was followed by Cindric, Reddick, Custer and Allgaier.

After 15 laps, Bell maintained a small lead over Custer as Gragson moved into third.

With 20 laps remaining in the first stage, Bell’s lead over Custer had expanded to 1-second as Gragson remained in third. Chastain was fourth and Reddick fifth.

Cindric pit on Lap 37 under green with what he believed to be a loose wheel. His team later confirmed the right-front tire did have a problem.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 19 United States Brandon Jones  Toyota 200 2:31'10.000 10   45  
2 2 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 200 00.272     50  
3 98 United States Chase Briscoe  Ford 200 00.623 33   44  
4 1 United States Michael Annett  Chevrolet 200 01.603 3   38  
5 7 United States Justin Allgaier  Chevrolet 200 02.839     45  
6 51 United States Jeremy Clements  Chevrolet 200 02.866     31  
7 11 United States Justin Haley  Chevrolet 200 03.325     31  
8 23 United States John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 200 03.754     31  
9 39 United States Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 200 04.459     28  
10 10 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 200 05.075        
11 00 United States Cole Custer  Ford 200 05.095 85   45  
12 20 United States Christopher Bell  Toyota 200 05.469 69   44  
13 9 United States Noah Gragson  Chevrolet 200 07.227     37  
14 07 United States Ray Black Jr.  Chevrolet 200 16.046     23  
15 90 Canada Alex Labbé  Chevrolet 199 1 lap     22  
16 92 United States Dillon Bassett  Chevrolet 199 1 lap     21  
17 08 United States Gray Gaulding  Chevrolet 199 1 lap     20  
18 86 United States Brandon Brown  Chevrolet 197 3 laps     19  
19 4 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 197 3 laps     18  
20 5 United States Matt Mills  Toyota 197 3 laps     17  
21 36 United States Josh Williams  Chevrolet 197 3 laps     16  
22 74 United States Kyle Weatherman  Chevrolet 196 4 laps     15  
23 52 United States David Starr  Chevrolet 196 4 laps     14  
24 93 CJ Mclaughlin  Chevrolet 195 5 laps     13  
25 22 United States Austin Cindric  Ford 194 6 laps     12  
26 61 United States Chad Finchum  Toyota 194 6 laps     11  
27 01 United States Stephen Leicht  Chevrolet 194 6 laps     10  
28 15 Tyler Matthews  Chevrolet 194 6 laps     9  
29 99 United States Josh Bilicki  Toyota 194 6 laps     8  
30 78 United States Vinnie Miller  Toyota 194 6 laps     7  
31 66 United States Bobby Earnhardt  Toyota 192 8 laps     6  
32 35 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 184 16 laps   Accident 5  
33 0 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 180 20 laps   Accident 4  
34 18 United States Harrison Burton  Toyota 70 130 laps   Accident    
35 17 United States Bayley Currey  Chevrolet 49 151 laps   Suspension    
36 89 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 28 172 laps   Vibration 1  
37 38 United States J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 13 187 laps   Electrical 1  
38 8 United States Ryan Truex  Chevrolet 4 196 laps   Engine 1

Next article
Gray Gaulding requires medical attention on plane ride to Kansas

Previous article

Gray Gaulding requires medical attention on plane ride to Kansas

Next article

Custer, Reddick fight on pit road after Kansas Xfinity race

Custer, Reddick fight on pit road after Kansas Xfinity race
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Brandon Jones
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Kansas

Kansas

17 Oct - 19 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Ricciardo Red Bull dynamic was "ideal situation"

2
NASCAR Cup

Daniel Hemric surprises with Kansas pole; Harvick to start last

3
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

4
NASCAR XFINITY

Custer, Reddick fight on pit road after Kansas Xfinity race

9m
5
Formula 1

Ranked! Intriguing F1 star tests that led nowhere

Latest news

Custer, Reddick fight on pit road after Kansas Xfinity race
NSXF

Custer, Reddick fight on pit road after Kansas Xfinity race

Brandon Jones earns first Xfinity win after chaotic Kansas race
NSXF

Brandon Jones earns first Xfinity win after chaotic Kansas race

Gray Gaulding requires medical attention on plane ride to Kansas
NAS

Gray Gaulding requires medical attention on plane ride to Kansas

NASCAR Kansas race weekend schedule
NAS

NASCAR Kansas race weekend schedule

Harrison Burton lands full-time Xfinity Series ride with JGR
NSXF

Harrison Burton lands full-time Xfinity Series ride with JGR

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.