All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas
Practice report

Ross Chastain leads windy NASCAR Cup practice at Las Vegas

Trackhouse Racing looks ready to pick up where it left off last weekend as Ross Chastain ended up fastest in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Kubota Chevrolet Camaro

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Kubota Chevrolet Camaro

Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

The top three overall speeds came from the first 20-minute session, with Chastain’s average lap speed of 184.268 mph leading the way.

Chastain’s Trackhouse teammate, Daniel Suarez, picked up his first win of the season at Atlanta, coming out on top in a three-way side-by-side photo finish.

Noah Gragson was second quick overall (183.660 mph) in a Ford while Ty Gibbs was third (182.858 mph) in a Toyota.

Chase Briscoe, Gragson’s teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing, was fastest in Group B, but seventh quick overall.

Saturday’s session was plagued by windy conditions, with gusts expected to top 60 mph or more during the afternoon.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Kyle Larson had the fastest average lap speed (180.385 mph) followed by William Byron and Tyler Reddick.

Group B

Briscoe topped the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 182.438 mph.

Daytona 500 winner Byron was second (182.346 mph) while his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson, was third (182.327 mph).

Fellow HMS drivers Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.

Todd Gilliland had trouble getting his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford to start and missed much of the session.

Group A

Chastain led the way in the first 20-minnute session with an average lap speed of 184. 268 mph.

Gragson ended up second quick (183.660 mph) and Gibbs was third (182.858 mph).

Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin completed the top five.

On just his fourth lap on track, Ryan Preece spun in Turn 2 and backed into the wall, doing extensive damage to his No. 41 Ford.

 

“I don’t know if it bottomed out or what, but it lost all the grip in (Turns) 1 and 2,” Preece said. “Pretty unexpected.”

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 22

29.305

   184.269
2 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 21

+0.097

29.402

 0.097 183.661
3
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 26

+0.226

29.531

 0.129 182.859
4 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 22

+0.228

29.533

 0.002 182.846
5 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 28

+0.248

29.553

 0.020 182.723
6 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 21

+0.256

29.561

 0.008 182.673
7 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 16

+0.294

29.599

 0.038 182.439
8 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 29

+0.309

29.614

 0.015 182.346
9 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 25

+0.312

29.617

 0.003 182.328
10 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 17

+0.350

29.655

 0.038 182.094
11 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 20

+0.351

29.656

 0.001 182.088
12 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 22

+0.358

29.663

 0.007 182.045
13
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 20

+0.394

29.699

 0.036 181.824
14 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 22

+0.402

29.707

 0.008 181.775
15 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 16

+0.433

29.738

 0.031 181.586
16 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 25

+0.446

29.751

 0.013 181.507
17 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 25

+0.460

29.765

 0.014 181.421
18 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 23

+0.480

29.785

 0.020 181.299
19 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 24

+0.493

29.798

 0.013 181.220
20 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 17

+0.495

29.800

 0.002 181.208
21 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 24

+0.506

29.811

 0.011 181.141
22
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 25

+0.522

29.827

 0.016 181.044
23 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 24

+0.544

29.849

 0.022 180.911
24 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 3

+0.602

29.907

 0.058 180.560
25 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 24

+0.609

29.914

 0.007 180.517
26 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 23

+0.620

29.925

 0.011 180.451
27 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 27

+0.634

29.939

 0.014 180.367
28 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 16

+0.653

29.958

 0.019 180.252
29 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 20

+0.725

30.030

 0.072 179.820
30 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 11

+0.815

30.120

 0.090 179.283
31 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 25

+0.892

30.197

 0.077 178.826
32 K. GralaRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 16

+1.005

30.310

 0.113 178.159
33 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 15

+1.115

30.420

 0.110 177.515
34 D. KrausKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 23

+1.153

30.458

 0.038 177.293
35 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 12

+1.282

30.587

 0.129 176.546
36 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 17

+1.401

30.706

 0.119 175.861
37 J. YeleyNY RACING TEAM 44 Chevrolet 2

+3.424

32.729

 2.023 164.991
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article NASCAR displays Joey Logano's altered racing glove
Next article Joey Logano earns third straight front row start with Vegas pole

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty

Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty

Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas

Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Ross Chastain
More from
Ross Chastain
Ross Chastain "content" despite tough Daytona 500 loss

Ross Chastain "content" despite tough Daytona 500 loss

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Ross Chastain "content" despite tough Daytona 500 loss Ross Chastain "content" despite tough Daytona 500 loss

Niece Motorsports adds Chastain, Sauter and others to 2024 lineup

Niece Motorsports adds Chastain, Sauter and others to 2024 lineup

NASCAR Truck

Niece Motorsports adds Chastain, Sauter and others to 2024 lineup Niece Motorsports adds Chastain, Sauter and others to 2024 lineup

NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport?

NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport?

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport? NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport?

Trackhouse Racing Team
More from
Trackhouse Racing Team
Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning"

Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning"

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning" Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning"

Marks: "I don't envision" a future where Suarez is not at Trackhouse

Marks: "I don't envision" a future where Suarez is not at Trackhouse

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Marks: "I don't envision" a future where Suarez is not at Trackhouse Marks: "I don't envision" a future where Suarez is not at Trackhouse

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Latest news

Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty

Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty

Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas

Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas

Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

Vegas has been "a little bit of a struggle" for points leader Kyle Busch

Vegas has been "a little bit of a struggle" for points leader Kyle Busch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Vegas has been "a little bit of a struggle" for points leader Kyle Busch Vegas has been "a little bit of a struggle" for points leader Kyle Busch

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global