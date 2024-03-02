Ross Chastain leads windy NASCAR Cup practice at Las Vegas
Trackhouse Racing looks ready to pick up where it left off last weekend as Ross Chastain ended up fastest in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Kubota Chevrolet Camaro
The top three overall speeds came from the first 20-minute session, with Chastain’s average lap speed of 184.268 mph leading the way.
Chastain’s Trackhouse teammate, Daniel Suarez, picked up his first win of the season at Atlanta, coming out on top in a three-way side-by-side photo finish.
Noah Gragson was second quick overall (183.660 mph) in a Ford while Ty Gibbs was third (182.858 mph) in a Toyota.
Chase Briscoe, Gragson’s teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing, was fastest in Group B, but seventh quick overall.
Saturday’s session was plagued by windy conditions, with gusts expected to top 60 mph or more during the afternoon.
Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Kyle Larson had the fastest average lap speed (180.385 mph) followed by William Byron and Tyler Reddick.
Group B
Briscoe topped the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 182.438 mph.
Daytona 500 winner Byron was second (182.346 mph) while his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson, was third (182.327 mph).
Fellow HMS drivers Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.
Todd Gilliland had trouble getting his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford to start and missed much of the session.
Group A
Chastain led the way in the first 20-minnute session with an average lap speed of 184. 268 mph.
Gragson ended up second quick (183.660 mph) and Gibbs was third (182.858 mph).
Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin completed the top five.
On just his fourth lap on track, Ryan Preece spun in Turn 2 and backed into the wall, doing extensive damage to his No. 41 Ford.
“I don’t know if it bottomed out or what, but it lost all the grip in (Turns) 1 and 2,” Preece said. “Pretty unexpected.”
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|22
|
29.305
|184.269
|2
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|21
|
+0.097
29.402
|0.097
|183.661
|3
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|26
|
+0.226
29.531
|0.129
|182.859
|4
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|22
|
+0.228
29.533
|0.002
|182.846
|5
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|28
|
+0.248
29.553
|0.020
|182.723
|6
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|21
|
+0.256
29.561
|0.008
|182.673
|7
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|16
|
+0.294
29.599
|0.038
|182.439
|8
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|29
|
+0.309
29.614
|0.015
|182.346
|9
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|25
|
+0.312
29.617
|0.003
|182.328
|10
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|17
|
+0.350
29.655
|0.038
|182.094
|11
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|20
|
+0.351
29.656
|0.001
|182.088
|12
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|22
|
+0.358
29.663
|0.007
|182.045
|13
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|20
|
+0.394
29.699
|0.036
|181.824
|14
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|22
|
+0.402
29.707
|0.008
|181.775
|15
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|16
|
+0.433
29.738
|0.031
|181.586
|16
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|25
|
+0.446
29.751
|0.013
|181.507
|17
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|25
|
+0.460
29.765
|0.014
|181.421
|18
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|23
|
+0.480
29.785
|0.020
|181.299
|19
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|24
|
+0.493
29.798
|0.013
|181.220
|20
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|17
|
+0.495
29.800
|0.002
|181.208
|21
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|24
|
+0.506
29.811
|0.011
|181.141
|22
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|25
|
+0.522
29.827
|0.016
|181.044
|23
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|24
|
+0.544
29.849
|0.022
|180.911
|24
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|3
|
+0.602
29.907
|0.058
|180.560
|25
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|24
|
+0.609
29.914
|0.007
|180.517
|26
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|23
|
+0.620
29.925
|0.011
|180.451
|27
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|27
|
+0.634
29.939
|0.014
|180.367
|28
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|16
|
+0.653
29.958
|0.019
|180.252
|29
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|20
|
+0.725
30.030
|0.072
|179.820
|30
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|11
|
+0.815
30.120
|0.090
|179.283
|31
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|25
|
+0.892
30.197
|0.077
|178.826
|32
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|16
|
+1.005
30.310
|0.113
|178.159
|33
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|15
|
+1.115
30.420
|0.110
|177.515
|34
|D. KrausKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|23
|
+1.153
30.458
|0.038
|177.293
|35
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|12
|
+1.282
30.587
|0.129
|176.546
|36
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|17
|
+1.401
30.706
|0.119
|175.861
|37
|J. YeleyNY RACING TEAM
|44
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+3.424
32.729
|2.023
|164.991
