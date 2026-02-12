Official starting lineup for the Daytona Duel qualifying races

On Wednesday evening, Kyle Busch rocketed to the top of the speed charts in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, securing pole position for this weekend's Daytona 500. He will share the front row with the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Chase Briscoe, which means these two drivers will be the pole-sitters for their respective Duel races.

In Duel #1, it will be Busch and Ryan Preece on the front row, while Duel #2 will see JGR teammates Briscoe and Denny Hamlin on the front row.

The field of 45 will be equally split between the two races, with up to ten points available as the top-ten finishers from each Duel race score what is equivalent to a stage in a normal NASCAR race.

In the battle to make the Daytona 500 field, Corey Heim and Justin Allgaier locked in two of the four open spots via their qualifying speed. However, two more spots remain on the grid, and the top-finishing open driver (who is not yet locked-in) from each Duel race will secure themselves one of those coveted positions.

In Duel #1, open driver Corey LaJoie will face Casey Mears and Chandler Smith in that tense battle. In Duel #2, the matchup is Anthony Alfredo, BJ McLeod, and JJ Yeley.

Below, you can find the complete starting lineup for both Duel races:

Duel #1 and Duel #2 Starting Lineups

*Denotes open driver not yet locked in

