NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

Official starting lineup for the Daytona Duel qualifying races

The Duel qualifying races on Thursday will be the final opportunity for the remaining open teams to secure a spot in the Daytona 500 field

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Daytona 500 front row: Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (left), and Kyle Busch, No. Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (right)

Daytona 500 front row: Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (left), and Kyle Busch, No. Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (right)

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

On Wednesday evening, Kyle Busch rocketed to the top of the speed charts in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, securing pole position for this weekend's Daytona 500. He will share the front row with the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Chase Briscoe, which means these two drivers will be the pole-sitters for their respective Duel races.

In Duel #1, it will be Busch and Ryan Preece on the front row, while Duel #2 will see JGR teammates Briscoe and Denny Hamlin on the front row.

The field of 45 will be equally split between the two races, with up to ten points available as the top-ten finishers from each Duel race score what is equivalent to a stage in a normal NASCAR race. 

In the battle to make the Daytona 500 field, Corey Heim and Justin Allgaier locked in two of the four open spots via their qualifying speed. However, two more spots remain on the grid, and the top-finishing open driver (who is not yet locked-in) from each Duel race will secure themselves one of those coveted positions.

In Duel #1, open driver Corey LaJoie will face Casey Mears and Chandler Smith in that tense battle. In Duel #2, the matchup is Anthony Alfredo, BJ McLeod, and JJ Yeley.

Below, you can find the complete starting lineup for both Duel races:

Duel #1 and Duel #2 Starting Lineups

*Denotes open driver not yet locked in

Read Also:
Duel #1 Starting Pos. Driver Duel #2 Starting Pos. Driver
1 Kyle Busch 1 Chase Briscoe
2 Ryan Preece 2 Denny Hamlin
3 Corey Heim 3 Kyle Larson
4 Alex Bowman 4 Chase Elliott
5 Chris Buescher 5 Ty Gibbs
6 Joey Logano 6 Christopher Bell
7 Austin Dillon 7 Justin Allgaier
8 *Corey LaJoie 8 Austin Cindric
9 John-Hunter Nemechek 9 Zane Smith
10 Brad Keselowski 10 Michael McDowell
11 Ryan Blaney 11 Connor Zilisch
12 William Byron 12 Erik Jones
13 Cole Custer 13 Josh Berry
14 Cody Ware 14 Carson Hocevar
15 Jimmie Johnson 15 Riley Herbst
16 Bubba Wallace 16 Todd Gilliland
17 AJ Allmendinger 17 *Anthony Alfredo
18 Ross Chastain 18 Ty Dillon
19 Shane van Gisbergen 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20 Daniel Suarez 20 Tyler Reddick
21 *Chandler Smith 21 *BJ McLeod
22 *Casey Mears 22 *JJ Yeley
23 Noah Gragson -- --

 

