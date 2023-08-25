Chase Briscoe takes Daytona Cup pole in SHR 1-2
A very difficult season for Chase Briscoe got a bit brighter on Friday as he won the pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale.
Briscoe has struggled this year with just six top-10 finishes through 25 races and he’ll need a win in Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway to make the 16-driver playoff field.
As the last car to make a qualifying attempt in the final round, Briscoe’s average lap speed of 181.822 mph just edged Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola (181.693 mph), who ended up second quick.
The pole is the first this season for Briscoe and the second of his career. His only other pole came last spring at Atlanta.
“It feels good,” said Briscoe, who is currently 31st in the series standings. “It’s just a testament to all the men and women at Stewart-Haas. “For us to lock up the front row is really cool.”
Almirola said SHR “certainly brought a lot of speed” to the Daytona regular season finale.
“We’ve had great speedway cars all year long and this place has been a great place for us,” he said. “I’m looking forward to tomorrow night. Tonight, we’ll lick our wound son missing out on the pole but tomorrow night is the big prize.”
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Smithfield Ford Mustang and Drew Blickensderfer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Fellow Ford driver Harrison Burton ended up third fastest (181.404 mph).
Rounding out the top five were Toyota drivers Bubba Wallace – who currently holds the final playoff spot on points – and Ty Gibbs.
Completing the top-10 starting lineup: Riley Herbst, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick.
In all, Fords claimed seven of the top-10 starting positions and the top five qualifiers all need a win in Saturday night’s race to guarantee a spot in the 2023 playoffs.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|CHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|1
|49.499
|181.822
|2
|ARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|1
|+0.035
|0.035
|181.693
|3
|HARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|1
|+0.114
|0.079
|181.404
|4
|BUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|1
|+0.140
|0.026
|181.309
|5
|
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|1
|+0.143
|0.003
|181.298
|6
|RILEY HERBSTFront Row Motorsports
|36
|Ford
|1
|+0.149
|0.006
|181.276
|7
|KYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.155
|0.006
|181.254
|8
|RYAN BLANEYTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|1
|+0.210
|0.055
|181.054
|9
|RYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|1
|+0.242
|0.032
|180.937
|10
|KEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|1
|+0.273
|0.031
|180.825
Round 1
Fords were dominant early in qualifying at Daytona with Briscoe leading the way in the first round with an average lap speed of 181.723 mph.
Wallace was second quick at 181.167 mph and Herbst, driving a third Front Row Motorsports Ford entry this week, was third fastest at 181.148 mph.
Gibbs was fourth and Larson rounded out the top five and the only Chevrolet driver to advance to the final round.
Also advancing to the final round were Burton, Almirola, Blaney, Harvick and Preece.
RFK Racing drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher were the first two drivers to miss cracking the top-10.
Legacy Motor Club’s No. 42 Chevrolet failed inspection twice and had a crew member ejected from the track. Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry is driving the car this week.
The No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet of Chandler Smith also failed inspection twice and had a crew member ejected.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|CHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|1
|49.526
|181.723
|2
|BUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|1
|+0.152
|0.152
|181.167
|3
|RILEY HERBSTFront Row Motorsports
|36
|Ford
|1
|+0.157
|0.005
|181.148
|4
|
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|1
|+0.161
|0.004
|181.134
|5
|KYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.172
|0.011
|181.094
|6
|HARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|1
|+0.179
|0.007
|181.068
|7
|ARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|1
|+0.202
|0.023
|180.985
|8
|RYAN BLANEYTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|1
|+0.212
|0.010
|180.948
|9
|KEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|1
|+0.282
|0.070
|180.694
|10
|RYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|1
|+0.287
|0.005
|180.676
|11
|CHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|1
|+0.326
|0.039
|180.534
|12
|BRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|1
|+0.350
|0.024
|180.448
|13
|MARTIN TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|1
|+0.366
|0.016
|180.390
|14
|JOEY LOGANOTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|1
|+0.396
|0.030
|180.281
|15
|CHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|1
|+0.402
|0.006
|180.260
|16
|AUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|1
|+0.417
|0.015
|180.205
|17
|AJ ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.425
|0.008
|180.177
|18
|KYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.427
|0.002
|180.169
|19
|DENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|1
|+0.436
|0.009
|180.137
|20
|TYLER REDDICK23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|1
|+0.461
|0.025
|180.047
|21
|AUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.527
|0.066
|179.809
|22
|DANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.529
|0.002
|179.802
|23
|CHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.553
|0.024
|179.716
|24
|ERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.576
|0.023
|179.634
|25
|ROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.582
|0.006
|179.612
|26
|AUSTIN HILLBeard Motorsports
|62
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.680
|0.098
|179.261
|27
|WILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.705
|0.025
|179.172
|28
|JUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.727
|0.022
|179.094
|29
|JOSH BERRYLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.746
|0.019
|179.026
|30
|TY DILLONSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.794
|0.048
|178.855
|31
|ALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.829
|0.035
|178.731
|32
|RICKY STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.856
|0.027
|178.635
|33
|JJ YELEYRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|1
|+0.885
|0.029
|178.532
|34
|BRENNAN POOLERick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|1
|+0.889
|0.004
|178.518
|35
|TODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|1
|+0.895
|0.006
|178.497
|36
|
CHANDLER SMITHKaulig Racing
|13
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.906
|0.011
|178.458
|37
|COREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|1
|+0.948
|0.042
|178.310
|38
|BJ MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|1
|+1.071
|0.123
|177.876
|39
|MICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|1
|+1.186
|0.115
|177.473
Aric Almirola: "Things have to go our way, eventually"
Aric Almirola: "Things have to go our way, eventually" Aric Almirola: "Things have to go our way, eventually"
Aric Almirola takes Sonoma Xfinity win as Larson stumbles
Aric Almirola takes Sonoma Xfinity win as Larson stumbles Aric Almirola takes Sonoma Xfinity win as Larson stumbles
Video: Almirola shoves Bubba Wallace in heated conversation
Video: Almirola shoves Bubba Wallace in heated conversation Video: Almirola shoves Bubba Wallace in heated conversation
Cole Custer and SHR's NASCAR Xfinity team penalized
Cole Custer and SHR's NASCAR Xfinity team penalized Cole Custer and SHR's NASCAR Xfinity team penalized
Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win"
Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win" Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win"
Harvick: The racing "is so intense every week" with current Cup car
Harvick: The racing "is so intense every week" with current Cup car Harvick: The racing "is so intense every week" with current Cup car
Latest news
Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"
Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want" Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"
Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot
Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital
2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results
2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.