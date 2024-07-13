NASCAR Cup Pocono: Tyler Reddick spins but still leads practice
Tyler Reddick spun out in the opening minutes but also ended up fastest in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup practice at Pocono Speedway.
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
Just as the second group got under way, Reddick looped his No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota around in Turn 2 but was able to keep it off the wall.
Less than 10 minutes later, he was back on track and turned the fastest average lap speed of both sessions at 168.230 mph.
Reddick has been frustratingly close to picking up his second win of the season in recent weeks. He’s finished eighth or better in six of his last seven races, including finishes of third and second in his last two.
William Byron (from first group) and Martin Truex Jr. (from second group) ended up tied with the second-fastest lap speed (167.941 mph).
Bubba Wallace (from the second group) ended up third quick overall (167.863 mph).
Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Truex had the fastest average lap speed (166.607 mph) followed by Reddick and Austin Cindric.
Group B
Reddick was the only driver to top 168 mph and led the way in the second session at 168.230 mph.
Truex was second fastest (167.941 mph) while Wallace was third (167.863 mph).
Michael McDowell and Ty Gibbs – who won the pole last weekend – rounded out the top five.
Group A
Byron led the way in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 167.941 mph.
Cindric was second quick (167.205 mph) and Kyle Larson was third fastest (167.137 mph). Larson, however, spun Turn 2 on the final lap of the practice session but was able to keep his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet off the wall.
Daniel Suarez ended fourth fastest and Joey Logano rounded out the top five.
Kyle Busch struggled in the session, hampered by what he described as steering issues on his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|15
|
53.498
|168.231
|2
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|16
|
+0.092
53.590
|0.092
|167.942
|3
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|17
|
+0.092
53.590
|0.000
|167.942
|4
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|18
|
+0.117
53.615
|0.025
|167.863
|5
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|17
|
+0.146
53.644
|0.029
|167.773
|6
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|20
|
+0.324
53.822
|0.178
|167.218
|7
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|19
|
+0.328
53.826
|0.004
|167.205
|8
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|12
|
+0.350
53.848
|0.022
|167.137
|9
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|17
|
+0.389
53.887
|0.039
|167.016
|10
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|16
|
+0.396
53.894
|0.007
|166.994
|11
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|14
|
+0.405
53.903
|0.009
|166.967
|12
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|19
|
+0.439
53.937
|0.034
|166.861
|13
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|15
|
+0.441
53.939
|0.002
|166.855
|14
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|13
|
+0.445
53.943
|0.004
|166.843
|15
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|13
|
+0.446
53.944
|0.001
|166.840
|16
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|17
|
+0.476
53.974
|0.030
|166.747
|17
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|16
|
+0.486
53.984
|0.010
|166.716
|18
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|12
|
+0.489
53.987
|0.003
|166.707
|19
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|17
|
+0.526
54.024
|0.037
|166.593
|20
|A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|14
|
+0.551
54.049
|0.025
|166.516
|21
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|12
|
+0.566
54.064
|0.015
|166.469
|22
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|18
|
+0.568
54.066
|0.002
|166.463
|23
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|14
|
+0.642
54.140
|0.074
|166.236
|24
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|21
|
+0.645
54.143
|0.003
|166.226
|25
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|15
|
+0.681
54.179
|0.036
|166.116
|26
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|15
|
+0.690
54.188
|0.009
|166.088
|27
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|11
|
+0.720
54.218
|0.030
|165.997
|28
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|16
|
+0.721
54.219
|0.001
|165.993
|29
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|18
|
+0.740
54.238
|0.019
|165.935
|30
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|20
|
+0.758
54.256
|0.018
|165.880
|31
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|15
|
+0.768
54.266
|0.010
|165.850
|32
|C. WareRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|14
|
+0.816
54.314
|0.048
|165.703
|33
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|14
|
+0.850
54.348
|0.034
|165.599
|34
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|15
|
+0.877
54.375
|0.027
|165.517
|35
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|11
|
+0.937
54.435
|0.060
|165.335
|36
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|16
|
+1.058
54.556
|0.121
|164.968
|37
|J. YeleyNY RACING TEAM
|44
|Chevrolet
|12
|
+1.900
55.398
|0.842
|162.461
