NASCAR Cup Nashville: Ty Gibbs leads the way in practice

Gibbs, who is still looking for his first Cup series victory of his career, led the way with an average lap speed of 159.286 mph in the first 20-minute session.

“It’s a fun track and I hoping to keep learning like I go at every place we go to this year,” Gibbs said. “You get a little bit more room at Nashville to move around and spread out and make passes, so you are able to move up through the field if you don’t get the qualifying spot you want.”

Reigning series champion Ryan Blaney was second fastest (158.427 mph) and Bubba Wallace was third (158.249 mph) – with both also coming from the first session.

Brad Keselowski was fastest in the second session (157.614 mph) and 12th overall.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Blaney had the fastest average lap speed (157.732 mph). Ross Chastain and Wallace were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group B

Keselowski topped the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 157.614 mph as temperatures continued to climb in the afternoon.

Denny Hamlin was second fastest (157.406 mph) and Corey Heim – driving a third entry for 23XI Racing this weekend – ended up third (157.329 mph).

Chris Buescher and William Byron rounded out the top five.

