NASCAR Cup Nashville: Ty Gibbs leads the way in practice
Ty Gibbs – who topped Xfinity Series qualifying earlier in the day – ended up fastest in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup practice session at Nashville Superspeedway
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
Gibbs, who is still looking for his first Cup series victory of his career, led the way with an average lap speed of 159.286 mph in the first 20-minute session.
“It’s a fun track and I hoping to keep learning like I go at every place we go to this year,” Gibbs said. “You get a little bit more room at Nashville to move around and spread out and make passes, so you are able to move up through the field if you don’t get the qualifying spot you want.”
Reigning series champion Ryan Blaney was second fastest (158.427 mph) and Bubba Wallace was third (158.249 mph) – with both also coming from the first session.
Brad Keselowski was fastest in the second session (157.614 mph) and 12th overall.
Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Blaney had the fastest average lap speed (157.732 mph). Ross Chastain and Wallace were second and third, respectively, in that category.
Group B
Keselowski topped the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 157.614 mph as temperatures continued to climb in the afternoon.
Denny Hamlin was second fastest (157.406 mph) and Corey Heim – driving a third entry for 23XI Racing this weekend – ended up third (157.329 mph).
Chris Buescher and William Byron rounded out the top five.
Group A
After winning the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity race, Gibbs ended up with the fastest average lap speed in the first 20-minute session at 159.286 mph.
Blaney was second quick (158.427 mph) and Wallace was third (158.249 mph).
Last year’s race winner, Chastain, and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top five.
Three of the four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers – Josh Berry, Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece – ended up 12th or worse in the 19-driver group.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|31
|
30.059
|159.287
|2
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|28
|
+0.163
30.222
|0.163
|158.428
|3
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|28
|
+0.197
30.256
|0.034
|158.250
|4
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|28
|
+0.209
30.268
|0.012
|158.187
|5
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|23
|
+0.260
30.319
|0.051
|157.921
|6
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|28
|
+0.264
30.323
|0.004
|157.900
|7
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|26
|
+0.272
30.331
|0.008
|157.858
|8
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|21
|
+0.289
30.348
|0.017
|157.770
|9
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|26
|
+0.294
30.353
|0.005
|157.744
|10
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|19
|
+0.309
30.368
|0.015
|157.666
|11
|A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|22
|
+0.310
30.369
|0.001
|157.661
|12
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|21
|
+0.311
30.370
|0.001
|157.656
|13
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|31
|
+0.331
30.390
|0.020
|157.552
|14
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|20
|
+0.347
30.406
|0.016
|157.469
|15
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|28
|
+0.359
30.418
|0.012
|157.407
|16
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|35
|
+0.367
30.426
|0.008
|157.365
|17
|
C. Heim23XI RACING
|50
|Toyota
|24
|
+0.374
30.433
|0.007
|157.329
|18
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|21
|
+0.415
30.474
|0.041
|157.118
|19
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|22
|
+0.430
30.489
|0.015
|157.040
|20
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|25
|
+0.437
30.496
|0.007
|157.004
|21
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|28
|
+0.460
30.519
|0.023
|156.886
|22
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|28
|
+0.481
30.540
|0.021
|156.778
|23
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|23
|
+0.491
30.550
|0.010
|156.727
|24
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|29
|
+0.505
30.564
|0.014
|156.655
|25
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|23
|
+0.515
30.574
|0.010
|156.604
|26
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|29
|
+0.516
30.575
|0.001
|156.599
|27
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|25
|
+0.518
30.577
|0.002
|156.588
|28
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|25
|
+0.542
30.601
|0.024
|156.465
|29
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|27
|
+0.564
30.623
|0.022
|156.353
|30
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|17
|
+0.571
30.630
|0.007
|156.317
|31
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|22
|
+0.579
30.638
|0.008
|156.277
|32
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|18
|
+0.624
30.683
|0.045
|156.047
|33
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|23
|
+0.629
30.688
|0.005
|156.022
|34
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|27
|
+0.666
30.725
|0.037
|155.834
|35
|R. HerbstRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|20
|
+0.709
30.768
|0.043
|155.616
|36
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|18
|
+0.712
30.771
|0.003
|155.601
|37
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|11
|
+0.737
30.796
|0.025
|155.475
|38
|C. FinchumMBM
|66
|Ford
|15
|
+2.036
32.095
|1.299
|149.182
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
NASCAR Coke 600: Ty Gibbs beats Byron to first career pole
Ty Gibbs believes he's "definitely close" to first Cup win
Gibbs, Wallace and Gragson advance into NASCAR All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup Nashville: Hamlin beats Berry, Bell to pole position
Joe Gibbs Racing confirms Chase Briscoe as Truex's 2025 replacement
NASCAR Xfinity NHMS: Bell wins in overtime with last-lap pass
Latest news
Indy 500 champ Josef Newgarden would "love to drive a NASCAR Cup car"
Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record
Rovanpera yet to realise enormity of super-sub WRC Poland victory
Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments