Practice report
NASCAR Cup Nashville

NASCAR Cup Nashville: Ty Gibbs leads the way in practice

Ty Gibbs – who topped Xfinity Series qualifying earlier in the day – ended up fastest in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup practice session at Nashville Superspeedway

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Gibbs, who is still looking for his first Cup series victory of his career, led the way with an average lap speed of 159.286 mph in the first 20-minute session.

“It’s a fun track and I hoping to keep learning like I go at every place we go to this year,” Gibbs said. “You get a little bit more room at Nashville to move around and spread out and make passes, so you are able to move up through the field if you don’t get the qualifying spot you want.”

Reigning series champion Ryan Blaney was second fastest (158.427 mph) and Bubba Wallace was third (158.249 mph) – with both also coming from the first session.

Brad Keselowski was fastest in the second session (157.614 mph) and 12th overall.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Blaney had the fastest average lap speed (157.732 mph). Ross Chastain and Wallace were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group B

Keselowski topped the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 157.614 mph as temperatures continued to climb in the afternoon.

Denny Hamlin was second fastest (157.406 mph) and Corey Heim – driving a third entry for 23XI Racing this weekend – ended up third (157.329 mph).

Chris Buescher and William Byron rounded out the top five.

Group A

After winning the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity race, Gibbs ended up with the fastest average lap speed in the first 20-minute session at 159.286 mph.

Blaney was second quick (158.427 mph) and Wallace was third (158.249 mph).

Last year’s race winner, Chastain, and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top five.

Three of the four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers – Josh Berry, Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece – ended up 12th or worse in the 19-driver group.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 31

30.059

   159.287
2 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 28

+0.163

30.222

 0.163 158.428
3 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 28

+0.197

30.256

 0.034 158.250
4 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 28

+0.209

30.268

 0.012 158.187
5 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 23

+0.260

30.319

 0.051 157.921
6 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 28

+0.264

30.323

 0.004 157.900
7 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 26

+0.272

30.331

 0.008 157.858
8 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 21

+0.289

30.348

 0.017 157.770
9 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 26

+0.294

30.353

 0.005 157.744
10 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 19

+0.309

30.368

 0.015 157.666
11 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 22

+0.310

30.369

 0.001 157.661
12 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 21

+0.311

30.370

 0.001 157.656
13 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 31

+0.331

30.390

 0.020 157.552
14 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 20

+0.347

30.406

 0.016 157.469
15 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 28

+0.359

30.418

 0.012 157.407
16 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 35

+0.367

30.426

 0.008 157.365
17
C. Heim23XI RACING
 50 Toyota 24

+0.374

30.433

 0.007 157.329
18 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 21

+0.415

30.474

 0.041 157.118
19 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 22

+0.430

30.489

 0.015 157.040
20 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 25

+0.437

30.496

 0.007 157.004
21 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 28

+0.460

30.519

 0.023 156.886
22 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 28

+0.481

30.540

 0.021 156.778
23 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 23

+0.491

30.550

 0.010 156.727
24 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 29

+0.505

30.564

 0.014 156.655
25 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 23

+0.515

30.574

 0.010 156.604
26 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 29

+0.516

30.575

 0.001 156.599
27
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 25

+0.518

30.577

 0.002 156.588
28
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 25

+0.542

30.601

 0.024 156.465
29 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 27

+0.564

30.623

 0.022 156.353
30 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 17

+0.571

30.630

 0.007 156.317
31 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 22

+0.579

30.638

 0.008 156.277
32 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 18

+0.624

30.683

 0.045 156.047
33 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 23

+0.629

30.688

 0.005 156.022
34 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 27

+0.666

30.725

 0.037 155.834
35 R. HerbstRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 20

+0.709

30.768

 0.043 155.616
36 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 18

+0.712

30.771

 0.003 155.601
37 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 11

+0.737

30.796

 0.025 155.475
38 C. FinchumMBM 66 Ford 15

+2.036

32.095

 1.299 149.182

