NASCAR 2023 Darlington schedule, entry list, and how to watch

An incredible race at Kansas culminated in contact between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson as they battled for the win. Larson hit the wall and Hamlin claimed victory following the last-lap clash, but the action did not end there.

After the checkered flag, Noah Gragson confronted Ross Chastain on pit road and grabbed him by the firesuit. Chastain warned Gragson to stop before punching him in the face. The two were then quickly separated by security.

Gragson's frustration surrounded an incident exiting Turn 4 when he hit the wall while battling three-wide with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chastain. Chastain was in the middle lane and pushed up the track.

Chastain never made contact with Gragson but the situation resulted in Gragson hitting the outside wall. Gragson did come back down the track and hit the right-side of Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet afterwards. Gragson then spun out a few laps later.

NASCAR penalized neither driver for the pit road altercation, but did suspend two Team Penske crew members after a wheel came apart on the No. 2 car of Austin Cindric.

NASCAR now heads to the iconic Darlington Raceway for 'Throwback Weekend' with Joey Logano as the defending race winner.

Chastain is in firm control of the championship standings, 31 points up on Christopher Bell.

Race winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Darlington schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, May 12

3:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

3:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1

5:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1

5:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

7:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (147 laps) - FS1

Saturday, May 13

10:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS2

11:20 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

1:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (147 laps) - FOX

Sunday, May 14

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Goodyear 400 Race (293 laps) – FS1

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, May 14

Sunday, May 14 TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (90/95/108) - 267 laps / 400 miles

(90/95/108) - 267 laps / 400 miles TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV

FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Chevrolet Camaro, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Black's Tire Ford Mustang, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, AG1 by Athletic Greens Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Darlington?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Former Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman is making a surprise return this weekend, driving the No. 51 RWR entry. Josh Berry will again be behind the wheel of the No. 48 HMS Chevrolet, subbing for an injured Alex Bowman.

Entry list for Darlington