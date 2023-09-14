NASCAR 2023 Bristol schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Bristol Motor Speedway hosts the first elimination race in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
The field of 16 will be cut down to 12 in Saturday night's 500 lap race at the half-mile short track.
Shockingly, regular season champion Martin Truex Jr. finds himself in the danger zone, seven points out after crashing early at Kansas due to a cut tire.
Bubba Wallace (-19pts), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-22pts), and Michael McDowell (-40pts) are all below the cut-line as well.
Just above the cut-line are two former Cup champions with Kevin Harvick seven points ahead of Truex and Joey Lognao who is 12pts up.
Tyler Reddick won last weekend at Kansas, locking himself into the Round of 12 alongside Darlington winner Kyle Larson.
This week, NASCAR reinstated Noah Gragson one month after he was suspended for liking a post that mocked the 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Gragson has since completed diversity and inclusion training.
NASCAR also announced the return of stage break cautions for road courses, beginning with the Round of 12 cutoff race at the Charlotte Roval.
In the Xfinity Series, Sam Mayer revealed that he will remain with JR Motorsports for the 2024 season.
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, MoneyLion Toyota Camry
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Bristol schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Thursday, September 14
4:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS2
4:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS2
6:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (200 laps) - FS1
9:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (200 laps) - FS1
Friday, September 15
2:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK
3:10 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
4:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
5:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
7:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (300 laps) - USA NETWORK
Saturday, September 16
7:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (500 laps) - USA NETWORK
How can I watch?
- Date: Saturday, September 16
- TV show start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (125/125/250) - 500 laps
- TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fastenal Ford Mustang and Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Busch Light Ford Mustang
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Bristol?
36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Carson Hocevar again be No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club. B.J. McLeod is back behind the wheel of the No. 78 Live Fast entry after Sheldon Creed drove the car at Kansas, finishing 29th in his NASCAR Cup debut.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Kevin Harvick
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|J.J. Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Bubba Wallace
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Michael McDowell
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Carson Hocevar
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
Tyler Reddick
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
B.J. McLeod
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
Latest news
Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?
Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future? Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?
Mortara leaves Maserati MSG Formula E team after six years
Mortara leaves Maserati MSG Formula E team after six years Mortara leaves Maserati MSG Formula E team after six years
NASCAR's Bristol Dirt race will not return in 2024
NASCAR's Bristol Dirt race will not return in 2024 NASCAR's Bristol Dirt race will not return in 2024
Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice
Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.