Subscribe
Previous / Stage breaks return for Charlotte Roval NASCAR races
NASCAR Cup News

Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR after being suspended last month.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Noah Gragson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro

Gragson, who was competing as a rookie in the Cup Series with Legacy Motor Club, was suspended by the team and later NASCAR itself on August 5th.

It was deemed that Gragson violated the sport's code of conduct after liking a meme that mocked the 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. A few days later, he officially parted ways with Legacy M.C.

The team has since put Mike Rockenfeller, Josh Berry, and Carson Hocevar behind the wheel of the No. 42 Chevrolet.

In 2024, the organization will switch from Chevrolet to Toyota, and recently announced that John-Hunter Nemechek will be full-time in the No. 42 car next year.

Per NASCAR.com, Gragson successfully completed diversity and inclusion training via RISE, a national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.

The group recommended his reinstatement and Gragson is now eligible to return to all NASCAR activity. He has since released the following statement:

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to NASCAR for reinstating me. Over the past several weeks, I have dedicated myself to personal growth and reflection, and I believe I have become a better person because of it. I couldn't have done it without the support of my family and the NASCAR industry.

"I am now more focused and committed than ever to representing my future team in the best way possible. I'm eager to get back behind the wheel and compete at the highest level, giving it my all on and off the track. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey, and I can't wait to make the most of this second chance."

Gragson has 39 Cup starts with a best finish of fifth, which came at Daytona in 2022. He's started 135 Xfinity Series races, winning 13 times with JR Motorsports. He made the Championship 4 in back-to-back years and ended the 2022 season as the championship runner-up. Before that, he started 47 Truck races and won twice with Kyle Busch Motorsports, ending the 2018 season as the championship runner-up.

On Tuesday, NASCAR also suspended Sheldon Creed's NXS crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz for one race and fined him $10,000. Two loose lug nuts were found on the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet following the race at Kansas.

The crew chief of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and the No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet were also fined $5,000 each for loose or improperly installed lug nuts.

In the Truck Series, the No. 02 and No. 9 teams and drivers have been docked ten championship points each after violating Sections 14.4.12.2 A & B of the NASCAR Rule Book, regarding triangular filler panels.

shares
comments

Stage breaks return for Charlotte Roval NASCAR races
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Shane van Gisbergen signs with Trackhouse in 2024 NASCAR move

Shane van Gisbergen signs with Trackhouse in 2024 NASCAR move

NASCAR Cup
Bristol II

Shane van Gisbergen signs with Trackhouse in 2024 NASCAR move Shane van Gisbergen signs with Trackhouse in 2024 NASCAR move

NASCAR 2023 Bristol schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Bristol schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
Bristol II

NASCAR 2023 Bristol schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Bristol schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Noah Gragson More from
Noah Gragson
Noah Gragson and NASCAR team Legacy Motor Club part ways

Noah Gragson and NASCAR team Legacy Motor Club part ways

NASCAR Cup

Noah Gragson and NASCAR team Legacy Motor Club part ways Noah Gragson and NASCAR team Legacy Motor Club part ways

Noah Gragson indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

Noah Gragson indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

NASCAR Cup
Michigan

Noah Gragson indefinitely suspended by NASCAR Noah Gragson indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

Gragson out with concussion-like symptoms after Gateway crash

Gragson out with concussion-like symptoms after Gateway crash

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma

Gragson out with concussion-like symptoms after Gateway crash Gragson out with concussion-like symptoms after Gateway crash

Latest news

JLOC to keep Lamborghini GT3s in different specs until 2024

JLOC to keep Lamborghini GT3s in different specs until 2024

SGT Super GT

JLOC to keep Lamborghini GT3s in different specs until 2024 JLOC to keep Lamborghini GT3s in different specs until 2024

Sugo SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

Sugo SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

SGT Super GT
Sugo

Sugo SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list Sugo SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

Shane van Gisbergen signs with Trackhouse in 2024 NASCAR move

Shane van Gisbergen signs with Trackhouse in 2024 NASCAR move

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II

Shane van Gisbergen signs with Trackhouse in 2024 NASCAR move Shane van Gisbergen signs with Trackhouse in 2024 NASCAR move

NASCAR 2023 Bristol schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Bristol schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II

NASCAR 2023 Bristol schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Bristol schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe