Stage breaks return for Charlotte Roval NASCAR races
NASCAR's experiment of removing cautions breaks between stage breaks on road and street courses has ended, at least for now.
Elton Sawyer, NASCAR's senior vice president of competition, said in an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tuesday morning, that the sanctioning body has elected to reintegrate stage break cautions for the only remaining road course this season - the Xfinity and Cup playoff races on Oct. 7 and 8.
“Probably the most important part of this decision-making was, if you look back at our five previous road course races, although they were competitive, there were some that felt like that were some things we could do differently — obviously going back to the caution stage breaks — that would potentially make our races better,” Sawyer said.
“So, we had the option to pull that lever.”
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang, Aric Almirola, Stewart Haas Racing, Haas Automation Ford Mustang, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
NASCAR announced before the season began that it would eliminate stage break cautions at road and street courses to allow the event to flow more naturally. Each race still had specified stages, but no caution was thrown when each stage was completed, only points awarded for the top 10 running order.
Without the cautions for stage breaks, the past two Cup road course races — at the Indy Road Course and Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International — each had one caution. Both races averaged a little over two hours in length.
In addition, Sawyer also announced - just as it has done in some other road courses races this season - it has altered the restart zone for the Roval races. The move was made to help prevent first-turn pile ups on starts and restarts.
The restart zone will be moved to the exit of the frontstretch chicane at the Roval.
“It will give us a little bit of separation in the first two or three rows as they head off into Turn 1," Sawyer said.
Latest news
Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR
Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR
Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move
Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move
Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline
Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline
The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance
The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.