Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Las Vegas I

No one is really making a dent in Tyler Reddick's impressive points lead, which remains +61 points after the fifth race of the year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He has led the standings since winning the season-opening Daytona 500 last month. His 23XI Racing teammate, Bubba Wallace,is back in the runner-up spot, jumping ahead of Blaney after the Penske driver got caught out by an ill-timed caution.

With his 61st career win on Sunday at LVMS, Denny Hamlin is now fourth in points, with Chase Elliott leading the Hendrick Motorsports fleet in fifth.

A tough day for Shane van Gisbergen has dropped him from fifth all the way down to 16th -- the final spot inside the provisional 'Chase' field. He is tied with Daniel Suarez and AJ Allmendinger for that critical spot.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Las Vegas I (Race 5 of 36)