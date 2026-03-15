Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas I

Denny Hamlin captured the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, earning his 61st career win -- all as the driver of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing machine. Toyotas have now won four of the first five races to open the new season.

He was followed by two Hendrick Motorsports drivers with Chase Elliott second and William Byron third. The margin of victory was just over half-a-second.

Hamlin's JGR teammates Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs filled out the rest of the top five, respectively. Chris Buescher was the top Ford driver in sixth place.

All 36 starters made it to the checkered flag, with zero DNFs.

2026 NASCAR Cup Results -- Las Vegas I

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap laps led 1 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 267 2:41'17.051 134 2 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 267 2:41'17.553 0.502 3 24 William Byron Chevrolet 267 2:41'20.465 3.414 26 4 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 267 2:41'20.838 3.787 31 5 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 267 2:41'21.492 4.441 6 17 Chris Buescher Ford 267 2:41'24.036 6.985 7 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 267 2:41'26.251 9.200 62 8 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 267 2:41'27.746 10.695 9 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 267 2:41'28.872 11.821 10 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 267 2:41'29.107 12.056 4 11 60 Ryan Preece Ford 267 2:41'29.703 12.652 12 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 267 2:41'31.804 14.753 13 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 267 2:41'32.189 15.138 14 38 Zane Smith Ford 267 2:41'32.320 15.269 15 22 Joey Logano Ford 267 2:41'32.774 15.723 3 16 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 267 2:41'37.206 20.155 5 17 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 267 2:41'38.193 21.142 18 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 267 2:41'38.668 21.617 19 2 Austin Cindric Ford 267 2:41'38.888 21.837 20 43 Erik Jones Toyota 267 2:41'39.676 22.625 21 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 266 2:41'38.631 1 Lap 22 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 266 2:41'41.213 1 Lap 1 23 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 266 2:41'41.816 1 Lap 24 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 265 2:41'18.552 2 Laps 25 48 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 265 2:41'29.292 2 Laps 26 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 265 2:41'39.407 2 Laps 27 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 265 2:41'39.999 2 Laps 1 28 8 Kyle Busch Chevrolet 265 2:41'40.421 2 Laps 29 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 265 2:41'42.257 2 Laps 30 4 Noah Gragson Ford 265 2:41'46.427 2 Laps 31 21 Josh Berry Ford 264 2:41'21.846 3 Laps 32 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 264 2:41'23.432 3 Laps 33 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 264 2:41'25.468 3 Laps 34 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 264 2:41'46.940 3 Laps 35 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 263 2:41'19.044 4 Laps 36 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 262 2:41'35.025 5 Laps