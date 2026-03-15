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Results
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas I

Hamlin earned an emotional win, further solidifying his place as one of NASCAR's ten winningest drivers

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Denny Hamlin captured the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, earning his 61st career win -- all as the driver of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing machine. Toyotas have now won four of the first five races to open the new season.

He was followed by two Hendrick Motorsports drivers with Chase Elliott second and William Byron third. The margin of victory was just over half-a-second.

Hamlin's JGR teammates Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs filled out the rest of the top five, respectively. Chris Buescher was the top Ford driver in sixth place.

All 36 starters made it to the checkered flag, with zero DNFs.

2026 NASCAR Cup Results -- Las Vegas I

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap laps led
1 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 267 2:41'17.051   134
2 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 267 2:41'17.553 0.502  
3 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 267 2:41'20.465 3.414 26
4 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 267 2:41'20.838 3.787 31
5 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 267 2:41'21.492 4.441  
6 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 267 2:41'24.036 6.985  
7 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 267 2:41'26.251 9.200 62
8 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 267 2:41'27.746 10.695  
9 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 267 2:41'28.872 11.821  
10 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 267 2:41'29.107 12.056 4
11 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 267 2:41'29.703 12.652  
12 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 267 2:41'31.804 14.753  
13 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 267 2:41'32.189 15.138  
14 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 267 2:41'32.320 15.269  
15 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 267 2:41'32.774 15.723 3
16 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 267 2:41'37.206 20.155 5
17 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 267 2:41'38.193 21.142  
18 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 267 2:41'38.668 21.617  
19 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 267 2:41'38.888 21.837  
20 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 267 2:41'39.676 22.625  
21 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 266 2:41'38.631 1 Lap  
22 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 266 2:41'41.213 1 Lap 1
23 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 266 2:41'41.816 1 Lap  
24 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 265 2:41'18.552 2 Laps  
25 48 USA Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 265 2:41'29.292 2 Laps  
26 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 265 2:41'39.407 2 Laps  
27 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 265 2:41'39.999 2 Laps 1
28 8 USA Kyle Busch Chevrolet 265 2:41'40.421 2 Laps  
29 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 265 2:41'42.257 2 Laps  
30 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 265 2:41'46.427 2 Laps  
31 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 264 2:41'21.846 3 Laps  
32 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 264 2:41'23.432 3 Laps  
33 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 264 2:41'25.468 3 Laps  
34 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 264 2:41'46.940 3 Laps  
35 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 263 2:41'19.044 4 Laps  
36 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 262 2:41'35.025 5 Laps  

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