Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas I
Hamlin earned an emotional win, further solidifying his place as one of NASCAR's ten winningest drivers
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
Denny Hamlin captured the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, earning his 61st career win -- all as the driver of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing machine. Toyotas have now won four of the first five races to open the new season.
He was followed by two Hendrick Motorsports drivers with Chase Elliott second and William Byron third. The margin of victory was just over half-a-second.
Hamlin's JGR teammates Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs filled out the rest of the top five, respectively. Chris Buescher was the top Ford driver in sixth place.
All 36 starters made it to the checkered flag, with zero DNFs.
2026 NASCAR Cup Results -- Las Vegas I
|cla
|#
|driver
|manufacturer
|laps
|time
|gap
|laps led
|1
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|267
|2:41'17.051
|134
|2
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|267
|2:41'17.553
|0.502
|3
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|267
|2:41'20.465
|3.414
|26
|4
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|267
|2:41'20.838
|3.787
|31
|5
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|267
|2:41'21.492
|4.441
|6
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|267
|2:41'24.036
|6.985
|7
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|267
|2:41'26.251
|9.200
|62
|8
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Toyota
|267
|2:41'27.746
|10.695
|9
|23
|Darrell Wallace Jr
|Toyota
|267
|2:41'28.872
|11.821
|10
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|267
|2:41'29.107
|12.056
|4
|11
|60
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|267
|2:41'29.703
|12.652
|12
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|267
|2:41'31.804
|14.753
|13
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|267
|2:41'32.189
|15.138
|14
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|267
|2:41'32.320
|15.269
|15
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|267
|2:41'32.774
|15.723
|3
|16
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|267
|2:41'37.206
|20.155
|5
|17
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|267
|2:41'38.193
|21.142
|18
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|267
|2:41'38.668
|21.617
|19
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|267
|2:41'38.888
|21.837
|20
|43
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|267
|2:41'39.676
|22.625
|21
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|266
|2:41'38.631
|1 Lap
|22
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|266
|2:41'41.213
|1 Lap
|1
|23
|35
|Riley Herbst
|Toyota
|266
|2:41'41.816
|1 Lap
|24
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|265
|2:41'18.552
|2 Laps
|25
|48
|Justin Allgaier
|Chevrolet
|265
|2:41'29.292
|2 Laps
|26
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Chevrolet
|265
|2:41'39.407
|2 Laps
|27
|41
|Cole Custer
|Chevrolet
|265
|2:41'39.999
|2 Laps
|1
|28
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|265
|2:41'40.421
|2 Laps
|29
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|265
|2:41'42.257
|2 Laps
|30
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Ford
|265
|2:41'46.427
|2 Laps
|31
|21
|Josh Berry
|Ford
|264
|2:41'21.846
|3 Laps
|32
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Chevrolet
|264
|2:41'23.432
|3 Laps
|33
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|264
|2:41'25.468
|3 Laps
|34
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|264
|2:41'46.940
|3 Laps
|35
|51
|Cody Ware
|Chevrolet
|263
|2:41'19.044
|4 Laps
|36
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet
|262
|2:41'35.025
|5 Laps
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