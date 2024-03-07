2024 NASCAR Phoenix schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Kyle Larson held off a charging Tyler Reddick to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Chevrolet winning all three races to start the new year. It was Larson's 24th career victory.

Larson also won both stages in Vegas, and has taken over the championship standings as a result. He leads Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. in the Cup standings.

William Byron, who is fourth in points, is the defending winner of the spring event at Phoenix, but Ross Chastain in fifth is the most recent winner here, taking the checkered flag in the 2023 finale at Phoenix.

What is the NASCAR at Phoenix schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, March 8

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

8:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, March 9

12:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

1:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

2:10 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 10

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (312 laps) - FOX

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, victory lane Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas?

Date: Sunday, March 10

Sunday, March 10 TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (60-125-127) - 312 laps

(60-125-127) - 312 laps TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix?

36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race no open entries for the first time this year.