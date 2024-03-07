All Series
NASCAR Cup Phoenix
Preview

2024 NASCAR Phoenix schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway for the fourth race of the 2024 season.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Watch: The Cup Series Championship runs through Phoenix

Kyle Larson held off a charging Tyler Reddick to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Chevrolet winning all three races to start the new year. It was Larson's 24th career victory.

Larson also won both stages in Vegas, and has taken over the championship standings as a result. He leads Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. in the Cup standings.

William Byron, who is fourth in points, is the defending winner of the spring event at Phoenix, but Ross Chastain in fifth is the most recent winner here, taking the checkered flag in the 2023 finale at Phoenix.

Read Also:

What is the NASCAR at Phoenix schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, March 8

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

8:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, March 9

12:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

1:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

2:10 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 10

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (312 laps) - FOX

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, victory lane

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas?

  • Date: Sunday, March 10
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (60-125-127) - 312 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix?

36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race no open entries for the first time this year. 

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Derek Kraus Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet




Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
