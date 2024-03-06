All Series
IndyCar St. Petersburg

IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

All you need to know ahead of the 2024 IndyCar Series season opener at St. Petersburg in Florida.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda leads at the start

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda leads at the start

Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

This weekend’s IndyCar Grand Prix on the Streets of St. Petersburg will comprise 100 laps (181 miles) around the 14-turn, 1.8-mile track.

When is the IndyCar race at St. Petersburg?

Date: Friday, 8 March – Sunday, 10 March

Race start: 12:30pm ET

Track: 14-turn, 1.8-mile clockwise road course

Race distance: 100 laps/181 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

Push-to-pass parameters: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation.

Qualifying lap record: Will Power, 59.3466s, 109.189mph (2022)

How can I watch the IndyCar race at St. Petersburg on TV?

NBC’s race coverage will begin on Sunday at 12:00pm ET.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters.

All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

St. Petersburg IndyCar GP TV schedule (all times ET)

Friday, 8 March

1:35pm-2:10pm: Indy NXT practice, INDYCAR LIVE

2:45pm-4:00pm: IndyCar practice, Peacock

Saturday, 9 March

8:25am-9:10am: Indy NXT practice, INDYCAR LIVE

9:35am-10:35am: IndyCar practice, Peacock

1:05pm-1:35pm: Indy NXT qualifying (Two groups, 12-minute session with green flag of one timed lap), INDYCAR LIVE

2:00pm-3:30pm: IndyCar Qualifying (three rounds of knockout qualifications), Peacock

Sunday, 10 March

9:10am-9:40am: IndyCar warmup, Peacock

10:10am: Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix (45 laps/55 minutes), Peacock

12:00pm: NBC on air

12:23pm: “Drivers, start your engines”

12:30pm: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (100 laps/181 miles), NBC, Universo and Peacock

How can I listen to IndyCar at St. Petersburg on the radio?

All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App. Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton.

Entry list for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Team Penske
2 Josef Newgarden
3 Scott McLaughlin
12 Will Power
Chip Ganassi Racing
4 Kyffin Simpson
8 Linus Lundqvist
9 Scott Dixon
10 Alex Palou
11 Marcus Armstrong
Arrow McLaren
5 Patricio O'Ward
6 Callum Ilott
7 Alexander Rossi
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
14 Santino Ferrucci
41 Sting Ray Robb
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
15 Graham Rahal
30 Pietro Fittipaldi
45 Christian Lundgaard
Dale Coyne Racing
18 Jack Harvey
51 Colin Braun
Ed Carpenter Racing
20 Christian Rasmussen
21 Rinus van Kalmthout
Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
26 Colton Herta
Andretti Global
27 Kyle Kirkwood
28 Marcus Ericsson
Meyer Shank Racing
60 Felix Rosenqvist
66 Tom Blomqvist
Juncos Hollinger Racing
77 Romain Grosjean
78 Agustín Canapino
Previous article How Grosjean is shaping up for his latest fresh start in IndyCar

Charles Bradley
