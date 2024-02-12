2024 Daytona 500 entry list and how to qualify
42 NASCAR Cup Series teams have entered the 66th running of the Daytona 500, which will be held on Sunday, 18 February.
Of the 42 teams entered, only the 36 chartered teams are locked into the event.
The six 'open' teams will battle for the four remaining spots on the grid. They are all part-time efforts and made up of the following drivers: Jimmie Johnson in the No. 84, BJ McLeod in the No. 78, Anthony Alfredo in the No. 62, David Ragan in the No. 60, Kaz Grala in the No. 36 and a yet to be announced driver in the No. 44.
How does qualifying work for the Daytona 500?
On Tuesday, a random draw takes place to decide the order cars will take to the track for Wednesday’s qualifying session.
Qualifying for the Daytona 500 is a single-car, one-lap format. Each driver gets one flying lap around the 2.5-mile superspeedway and the two fastest cars will be locked into the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500.
The two fastest drivers will also start from pole position in their respective Duel races on Thursday. The lineup for the twin 150-mile Duel races will be based on Wednesday's qualifying results. All drivers who qualified in odd-numbered positions will be placed in Duel #1 while all even-numbered qualifiers compete in Duel #2.
The two highest-qualifying open entries are locked into the 500 on Wednesday. The highest-finishing open driver in each Duel race will take the final two positions in the Daytona 500. Should the highest-finisher be one of the open drivers who locked themselves into the race already, then the next-fastest driver from qualifying is locked in.
Alex Bowman is the defending pole-sitter with Hendrick Motorsports locking out the front row in 2023. A non-Chevrolet has not won the pole for the Daytona 500 since Ford did it with Carl Edwards in 2012.
2024 Daytona 500 entry list
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Riley Herbst
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|36
|Kaz Grala
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|44
|TBA
|NY Racing
|Chevrolet
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|David Ragan
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|62
|Anthony Alfredo
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Latest news
Why BMW cancelled an M1-inspired replacement for the i8
Why BMW cancelled an M1-inspired replacement for the i8 Why BMW cancelled an M1-inspired replacement for the i8
Truex wants "huge" Daytona 500 win, but it's a "wide-open crapshoot"
Truex wants "huge" Daytona 500 win, but it's a "wide-open crapshoot" Truex wants "huge" Daytona 500 win, but it's a "wide-open crapshoot"
How Ferrari has cut to the chase with its new F1 design
How Ferrari has cut to the chase with its new F1 design How Ferrari has cut to the chase with its new F1 design
Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult”
Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult” Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult”
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.