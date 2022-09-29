2022 NASCAR at Talladega - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

Listen to this article

Four races into the playoffs, and a playoff driver has yet to win. Tyler Reddick, who was eliminated in the Round of 16, emerged victorious in a chaotic 500-miler at Texas Motor Speedway where tire failures and intentional contact became the centerpiece of the day.

After the race, these drivers found themselves below the cut line: Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell, and Alex Bowman. However, days later, the playoff picture would change. NASCAR slammed William Byron with a 25-point penalty after intentionally spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in a retaliatory move.

The penalty shifted Briscoe back above the cut line while pushing Byron into the elimination zone. Byron was initially third, 17 points clear, but now sits 10th, eight points out.

It was revealed late Thursday that Bowman will miss Talladega after experiencing concussion-like symptoms. Noah Gragson will replace in the No. 48 Chevrolet.

How to watch NASCAR at Talladega

Race: YellaWood 500

YellaWood 500 Date: Sunday, October 2nd

Sunday, October 2nd Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Peacock, fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Ross Chastain is the most recent winner at Talladega, while Bubba Wallace was victorious in the fall race last year. Brad Keselowski leads all active drivers with six Cup wins at Talladega.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Friday, September 30

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A

5:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Saturday, October 1

10:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - NBC Sports Streaming

12:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (100 laps / 250 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

5:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (113 laps / 300 miles) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, October 2

2:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (188 laps / 500 miles) - NBC

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Talladega?

There are 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet being the only open entry.