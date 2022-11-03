Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II News
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II News

2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

It all comes down to this. NASCAR will crown its three national champions for 2022 this weekend at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

The NASCAR world has been electrified by a thrilling end to the Round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway. While Christopher Bell won his way into the Championship 4, something none watching could believe was happening behind him.

Denny Hamlin entered the final corner two points to the good over Ross Chastain, but Chastain would not go down without a fight. He put the car up against the outside wall, and slammed against it full-throttle all the way to the finish line. The daring maneuver gained him five positions, and a transfer spot into the championship finale. Hamlin was eliminated, but could only call the unbelievable move 'brilliant' in his post-race interview.

Chase Elliott and Joey Logano will join Bell and Chastain in the Cup Series title fight. 

In the Xfinity Series, three JR Motorsports drivers (Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, and Justin Allgaier) will fight against the controversial Ty Gibbs where all are looking to become champion for the very first time. Gibbs is facing intense criticism after intentionally wrecking teammate Brandon Jones for the Martinsville win, eliminating him from the Championship 4.

In the Truck Series, Ben Rhodes hopes to go back-to-back in the title fight. He will be up against Ty Majeski, Zane Smith, and Chandler Smith. 

Read Also:

How to watch NASCAR at Phoenix 

  • Race: Cup Series Championship
  • Date: Sunday, November 6th
  • Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Chase Briscoe is the most recent Cup Series winner Phoenix in the spring. Chastain lead the Championship 4 drivers with a second-place finish while Logano was eighth, Elliott 11th, and Bell 26th.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Thursday, November 3

  • 8:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A

Friday, November 4

  • 6:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
  • 7:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK
  • 8:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
  • 10:18 p.m. ET - Green flag for NASCAR Truck Series finale (150 laps) - FS1

Saturday, November 5

  • 2:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports Streaming
  • 3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
  • 6:17 p.m. ET - Green flag for NASCAR Xfinity Series finale (200 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, November 6

  • 3:37 p.m. ET - Green flag for NASCAR Cup Series finale (312 laps) -NBC

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Phoenix Raceway?

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Ty Gibbs

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Landon Cassill

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

 

