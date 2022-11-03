2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

Listen to this article

The NASCAR world has been electrified by a thrilling end to the Round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway. While Christopher Bell won his way into the Championship 4, something none watching could believe was happening behind him.

Denny Hamlin entered the final corner two points to the good over Ross Chastain, but Chastain would not go down without a fight. He put the car up against the outside wall, and slammed against it full-throttle all the way to the finish line. The daring maneuver gained him five positions, and a transfer spot into the championship finale. Hamlin was eliminated, but could only call the unbelievable move 'brilliant' in his post-race interview.

Chase Elliott and Joey Logano will join Bell and Chastain in the Cup Series title fight.

In the Xfinity Series, three JR Motorsports drivers (Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, and Justin Allgaier) will fight against the controversial Ty Gibbs where all are looking to become champion for the very first time. Gibbs is facing intense criticism after intentionally wrecking teammate Brandon Jones for the Martinsville win, eliminating him from the Championship 4.

In the Truck Series, Ben Rhodes hopes to go back-to-back in the title fight. He will be up against Ty Majeski, Zane Smith, and Chandler Smith.

How to watch NASCAR at Phoenix

Race: Cup Series Championship

Cup Series Championship Date: Sunday, November 6th

Sunday, November 6th Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Peacock, fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Chase Briscoe is the most recent Cup Series winner Phoenix in the spring. Chastain lead the Championship 4 drivers with a second-place finish while Logano was eighth, Elliott 11th, and Bell 26th.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Thursday, November 3

8:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A

Friday, November 4

6:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

7:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

8:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

10:18 p.m. ET - Green flag for NASCAR Truck Series finale (150 laps) - FS1

Saturday, November 5

2:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports Streaming

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

6:17 p.m. ET - Green flag for NASCAR Xfinity Series finale (200 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, November 6

3:37 p.m. ET - Green flag for NASCAR Cup Series finale (312 laps) -NBC

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Phoenix Raceway?

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.