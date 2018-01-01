Sign in
Bathurst 1000

Bathurst 1000: Stanaway fastest in final Thursday session

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Stanaway fastest in final Thursday session
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
5h ago

Richie Stanaway rounded out Thursday's running at Mount Panorama with the fastest time from a third consecutive wet weather practice session.

It was another slow start to the hour-long hit-out, a number of crews playing it safe and not running for the first half an hour.

Out of those that did venture out into the rain it was a pair of Tickford Fords that set the early pace, Chaz Mostert first to break the 2m30s mark with a 2m29.724s, before Richie Stanaway took over at the top with a 2m29.017s.

Despite conditions stabilising, Stanaway's time went unchallenged over the remaining 45 minutes. The only minor scare came from Fabian Coulthard midway through the session, however in the end it was Stanaway that finished up on top by just over a tenth.

“It’s obviously been a disappointing season, but when the conditions are a bit mixed you can kind of capitalise, so it was nice to do that today,” said Stanaway.

“It’s been frustrating, but I’m pretty patient, the guys at the top have taken five or 10 years to get there.

“The team is working hard and we’ve got a new car next year, so hopefully we can have some dry pace as well.”

Scott McLaughlin made it a DJR Team Penske two-three, although was more than four-tenths behind Coulthard and over half a second off Stanaway. Mostert's time ended up good enough for fourth, making it a top four lock-out for Ford.

Shane van Gisbergen was the best of the Holdens in fifth, while Cam Waters rounded out a solid day for Tickford in sixth.

Tim Slade was seventh, with Michael Caruso eighth following his between-session engine change.

Craig Lowndes survived a high-speed off at The Chase to go ninth quickest followed by Simona de Silvestro.

Jamie Whincup was the most high-profile driver to not bother running at all, Triple Eight opting to park the Sandown-winning Commodore.

“We’ve got a programme this weekend,” he said.

“There were a couple of items we could tick off in P1, but there was no purpose in going out in P2 or P3.

‘Tomorrow is going to be dry, so we’ll go out and try and tick off the rest of our programme.”

Results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 56 New Zealand Richie Stanaway 
Australia Steven Owen 		 Ford Falcon FG X  
2 12 Australia Tony D'Alberto 
New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 		 Ford Falcon FG X 0.1254
3 17 France Alexandre Prémat 
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 		 Ford Falcon FG X 0.5529
4 55 Australia Chaz Mostert 
Australia James Moffat 		 Ford Falcon FG X 0.7067
5 97 New Zealand Earl Bamber 
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 		 Holden Commodore ZB 0.8764
6 6 Australia David Russell 
Australia Cameron Waters 		 Ford Falcon FG X 1.1300
7 14 Australia Tim Slade 
Australia Ash Walsh 		 Holden Commodore ZB 1.5824
8 23 Australia Michael Caruso 
Australia Dean Fiore 		 Nissan Altima 1.8474
9 888 New Zealand Steven Richards 
Australia Craig Lowndes 		 Holden Commodore ZB 1.9899
10 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro 
Australia Alex Rullo 		 Nissan Altima 1.9954
11 8 Australia Nick Percat 
Australia Macauley Jones 		 Holden Commodore ZB 2.0523
12 5 Australia Mark Winterbottom 
Australia Dean Canto 		 Ford Falcon FG X 2.1231
13 99 Australia Will Brown 
Anton de 		 Holden Commodore ZB 2.6338
14 18 Australia Lee Holdsworth 
Australia Jason Bright 		 Holden Commodore ZB 3.2394
15 21 Australia Dale Wood 
Australia Tim Blanchard 		 Holden Commodore ZB 3.7923
16 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner 
Australia Aaren Russell 		 Nissan Altima 4.0202
17 9 Australia David Reynolds 
Australia Luke Youlden 		 Holden Commodore ZB 4.4967
18 33 Australia Garth Tander 
New Zealand Chris Pither 		 Holden Commodore ZB 4.7301
19 2 Australia Warren Luff 
Australia Scott Pye 		 Holden Commodore ZB 6.5035
20 25 Australia James Courtney 
Jack Perkins 		 Holden Commodore ZB 6.5779
21 230 Australia Alex Davison 
Australia Will Davison 		 Ford Falcon FG X 7.0290
22 35 Australia Bryce Fullwood 
Australia Todd Hazelwood 		 Ford Falcon FG X 7.0415
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Practice report

