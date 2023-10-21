Subscribe
NASCAR XFINITY Homestead
Race report

Mayer hangs on against Herbst for Homestead Xfinity win

Sam Mayer navigated a wild last lap which included scrubbing the wall and held on to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Jim Utter
Updated
Race winner Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, Accelerate Pros Talent Chevrolet Camaro

With the victory – Mayer’s second in the playoffs – he becomes the first driver to lock himself into the Championship 4 at Phoenix in two weeks.

Saturday’s race was a seesaw battle as several title contenders ran into issues. Cole Custer, who led 114 of the 200 laps, hit the wall and was forced to pit with less than 50 laps remaining, which turned the lead over to Mayer.

While Mayer grabbed a sizeable lead on the final restart, Riley Herbst ran him down over the final laps and nearly caught him, falling by 0.227 seconds at the checkered flag.

 

The win is the fourth of Mayer’s career, with all coming this season, and his first on an oval track.

“It’s unreal – we won on an oval!” Mayer said after the race. “I can’t believe it. This car was so good. Obviously (Custer) was fast but it’s all about putting a whole race together. I’m so proud of these guys – they kicked tail on pit road.

“Stewart-Haas had it today, that’s for sure. It’s just really cool to be able to beat an amazing organization like that. Riley definitely turned it on and we had to turn it on a little harder to go to Phoenix.”

John Hunter Nemechek finished third in the race, Austin Hill was fourth and Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his second start of the season, ended up fifth.

With only next weekend’s race remaining to qualify for the Championship 4, the four drivers lowest in points and without a win and in danger of being eliminated are Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Chandler Smith and Sheldon Creed.

Stage 1

Custer led every lap but held off a late charge from Mayer by 0.563 seconds to take the Stage 1 win. Nemechek was third, Creed fourth and Brett Moffitt rounded out the top five.

C.J. McLaughlin was forced to bring his car to pit road in the final laps of the stage after a mechanical issue and a fire broke out while he was in his pit. It was quickly extinguished.

Stage 2

Derek Kraus charged to the lead with 13 of 45 laps remaining and held off Nemechek to claim the Stage 2 victory. Custer was third, Mayer fourth and Allgaier completed the top-five.

Stage 3

During the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all pit with Custer first off pit road. He led Allgaier and Nemechek when the race returned to green with 104 laps to go.

One lap later, playoff driver Chandler Smith and Moffitt wrecked down the backstretch after several drivers collided racing three-wide.

 

The damage was extensive to Smith’s No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet and he was eventually knocked out of the race. He will likely have to win next weekend at Martinsville to have a chance to compete for the 2023 series title the following week at Phoenix.

The race resumed with 97 laps left and Custer in the lead.

With 80 laps remaining, Allgaier was forced to pit under green with a loose left-rear wheel. He returned to the track in 27th and one lap down.

Several lead-lap cars hit pit road to kick off a round of green-flag pit stops with just over 60 laps to go. Once the cycle of stops was completed, Custer powered back into the lead with 53 laps remaining.

Custer slammed the wall on lap 151, fell off the pace and was forced to pit under green which turned the lead over to Mayer.

 

NASCAR was forced to throw a caution for a loose tire on lap 164 that rolled down pit road. Several lead-lap cars decided to pit but Creed elected to remain on the track and inherited the lead.

Creed led the way on the restart with 30 laps to go followed by Mayer and Hill.

Mayer quickly moved into the lead on the restart only for the race to go back under caution when Josh Berry slammed the wall in Turn 4 after contact from his team owner, Earnhardt. Mayer remained out front as the race resumed with 23 laps left.

With five laps remaining, Herbst got around Nemechek to take over the second position and began to challenge Mayer for the lead.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1
S. MAYERJR Motorsports
 1 Chevrolet 200

2:34'29.041

   6  
2 United StatesR. HERBSTStewart-Haas Racing 98 Ford 200

+0.227

2:34'29.268

 0.227 7  
3 United StatesJ. NEMECHEKJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 200

+2.904

2:34'31.945

 2.677 7  
4 United StatesA. HILLRichard Childress Racing 21 Chevrolet 200

+4.926

2:34'33.967

 2.022 7  
5 United StatesD. EARNHARDT JR.JR Motorsports 88 Chevrolet 200

+7.884

2:34'36.925

 2.958 7  
6 United StatesD. HEMRICKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 200

+8.407

2:34'37.448

 0.523 7  
7 United StatesP. KLIGERMANBig Machine Racing Team 48 Chevrolet 200

+10.333

2:34'39.374

 1.926 7  
8 United StatesB. JONESJR Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 200

+11.073

2:34'40.114

 0.740 7  
9
S. SMITHJoe Gibbs Racing
 18 Toyota 200

+12.168

2:34'41.209

 1.095 7  
10
J. JR.Joe Gibbs Racing
 19 Toyota 200

+15.086

2:34'44.127

 2.918 7  
11 United StatesD. KRAUSKaulig Racing 11 Chevrolet 200

+21.991

2:34'51.032

 6.905 8  
12
P. RETZLAFFJordan Anderson Racing
 31 Chevrolet 200

+26.500

2:34'55.541

 4.509 8  
13 United StatesC. CUSTERStewart-Haas Racing 00 Ford 199

+1 Lap

2:34'41.990

 1 Lap 8  
14 United StatesR. SIEGRSS Racing 39 Ford 199

+1 Lap

2:34'42.182

 0.192 7  
15 United StatesJ. ALLGAIERJR Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

2:34'42.335

 0.153 7  
16 United StatesK. WEATHERMANDGM Racing 91 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

2:34'48.540

 6.205 9  
17 United StatesJ. WILLIAMSDGM Racing 92 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

2:34'53.343

 4.803 8  
18 United StatesJ. EARNHARDTAlpha Prime Racing 44 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

2:34'53.948

 0.605 7  
19 United StatesB. POOLEJD Motorsports 6 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

2:34'54.635

 0.687 8  
20 United StatesJ. BURTONJordan Anderson Racing 27 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

2:34'59.341

 4.706 9  
21 United StatesJ. CLEMENTSJeremy Clements Racing 51 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

2:35'00.526

 1.185 8  
22
K. SIEGRSS Racing
 38 Ford 199

+1 Lap

2:35'01.818

 1.292 9  
23
L. HONEYMANAlpha Prime Racing
 45 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

2:35'03.355

 1.537 8  
24 United StatesR. ELLISAlpha Prime Racing 43 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

2:35'04.193

 0.838 8  
25
E. PATRICKEmerling Gase Motorsports
 35 Chevrolet 198

+2 Laps

2:34'36.006

 1 Lap 8  
26 United StatesS. CREEDRichard Childress Racing 2 Chevrolet 198

+2 Laps

2:34'49.377

 13.371 7  
27
M. MASSEYSS-Green Light Racing
 08 Ford 198

+2 Laps

2:35'02.188

 12.811 8  
28
A. ALFREDOBJ McLeod Motorsports
 78 Chevrolet 197

+3 Laps

2:35'01.043

 1 Lap 6  
29
B. PERKINSOur Motorsports
 02 Chevrolet 196

+4 Laps

2:34'48.237

 1 Lap 9  
30 United StatesK. GRALASam Hunt Racing 26 Toyota 194

+6 Laps

2:34'36.550

 2 Laps 9  
31
C. MOSACKSam Hunt Racing
 24 Toyota 190

+10 Laps

2:32'52.796

 4 Laps 8  
32 J. BERRYJR Motorsports 8 Chevrolet 171

+29 Laps

2:12'28.539

 19 Laps 7  
33
M. MAGGIORSS Racing
 29 Ford 153

+47 Laps

2:01'53.688

 18 Laps 10  
34
C. SMITHKaulig Racing
 16 Chevrolet 138

+62 Laps

1:47'14.466

 15 Laps 7  
35 United StatesB. MOFFITTAM Racing 25 Ford 97

+103 Laps

1:15'44.395

 41 Laps 5  
36
D. CRAMCHK Racing
 74 Chevrolet 65

+135 Laps

46'51.142

 32 Laps 3  
37
C. MCLAUGHLINRSS Racing
 28 Ford 37

+163 Laps

23'40.907

 28 Laps 3  
38 United StatesR. NEWMANMBM Motorsports 66 Ford 27

+173 Laps

16'52.563

 10 Laps 3
