Race report
NASCAR XFINITY Las Vegas II

Allmendinger secures NASCAR Xfinity title shot with Vegas win; Sieg 2nd

A two-lap shootout between two hungry drivers — one to advance, one chasing his first victory — culminated in a dramatic NASCAR Xfinity finish at Las Vegas.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

For much of the race,  AJ Allmendinger was in control, driving the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet at the front of the field. But when a late-race caution brought the grid back together, he had to face an unlikely foe in RSS Racing driver/owner Ryan Sieg.

The stage was set: Allmendinger, trying to snap a lengthy winless streak and punch his ticket into the Championship 4; Sieg, trying to win for the first time in a career spanning over a decade.

With ten laps to go, Sieg pulled alongside Allmendinger and they battled side-by-side into Turn 1. Sieg got loose and nearly wrecked, but was able to hang onto it. Moments later, a caution for a stalled car led to a two-lap dash to the checkered flag.

Allmendinger got a better restart and went on to capture the checkered flag with Sieg following directly behind. It was elation for Allmendinger as he collected his 18th career win and another cause of what could have been for Sieg.

"I absolutely love these guys and girls at Kaulig Racing," said Allmendinger. "It's been such up and down, but what I love about them is that we stick together, we keep fighting. First of all, happy birthday (team owner) Matt Kaulig! The boss's birthday. I told you I was getting you a trophy!" He then proceeded to kiss the camera and hype up the crowd, thanking his wife Tara and his son Aero.

"What a way to get to Phoenix after the year that we've had. Let's go win a championship!" he exclaimed.

It will be Allmendinger's second Championship 4 appearance and perhaps his last shot at an Xfinity title before he returns to full-time Cup competition in 2025.

0-364 for Ryan Sieg

Sieg finished second, coming up 0.156s short of his first career win in his 364th career start. This is his fifth runner-up finish with three of them coming this year alone. He believes if the race went green to the finish, the checkered flag would have been his.

"For sure," asserted Sieg. "We had the best car on the longer run and I needed a longer run. We were getting there and I just overdrive (Turn) 1 and then got loose. We lost some of our track position and I was able to get it back, but it just sucks to finish second again with a great car ... one of these days, it's going to go our way."

Justin Allgaier finished third, Chandler Smith fourth, and Parker Kligerman fifth. Jesse Love, Riley Herbst, Cole Custer, Sheldon Creed, and Austin Hill rounded out the top-ten.

Watch: AJ Allmendinger holds off Sieg to win at Vegas, locks into Championship 4

After a fairly clean first two stages with only minor incidents, Taylor Gray spun in the middle of the pack at the start of the final stage. Playoff drivers Jesse Love and Sammy Smith sustained damage in the stack-up while Austin Hill narrowly avoided the wreck, but pitted anyway due to concern over flat-spotted tires.

Allmendinger was in control of the race, but Allgaier was lurking close behind. Some debris got into the grille of Allgaier's No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevy, and his team asked the No. 16 Kaulig Racing team of Allmendinger to back up to help them clean it off. 

Allmendinger was uninterested in helping — "Tell him to come catch me then," radioed Allmendinger.

Allgaier ended up falling behind after utilizing the slow car of Akinori Ogata to clean the grille and avoid an overheating car.

After a round of green-flag pit stops, Allmendinger extended his lead and appeared to be cruising out front when Kyle Sieg spun with about 30 laps to go.

Allmendinger would prevail in the ensuing battle, locking himself into the Championship 4. Allgaier is 32 points above the cut-line, Custer is +16, and C. Smith is +8. The drivers in the elimination zone 1/3rd of the way through the round: A. Hill (-8 points), Love (-13 points), Mayer (-23 points), and S. Smith (-53 points).

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 201

2:22'11.785

   6 56
2 R. SiegRSS Racing 28 Ford 201

+0.156

2:22'11.941

 0.156 7 48
3 J. AllgaierJR Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 201

+0.657

2:22'12.442

 0.501 7 53
4
C. SmithJoe Gibbs Racing
 81 Toyota 201

+1.041

2:22'12.826

 0.384 7 39
5 P. KligermanBig Machine Racing Team 48 Chevrolet 201

+1.209

2:22'12.994

 0.168 7 32
6
J. LoveRichard Childress Racing
 2 Chevrolet 201

+1.244

2:22'13.029

 0.035 8 38
7 R. HerbstStewart-Haas Racing 98 Ford 201

+1.603

2:22'13.388

 0.359 7 40
8 C. CusterStewart-Haas Racing 00 Ford 201

+1.611

2:22'13.396

 0.008 7 44
9 S. CreedJoe Gibbs Racing 18 Toyota 201

+1.713

2:22'13.498

 0.102 7 34
10 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 21 Chevrolet 201

+1.922

2:22'13.707

 0.209 8 30
11
C. HeimSam Hunt Racing
 26 Toyota 201

+2.117

2:22'13.902

 0.195 9  
12
D. DyeKaulig Racing
 10 Chevrolet 201

+2.359

2:22'14.144

 0.242 8  
13 A. AlmirolaJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 201

+2.558

2:22'14.343

 0.199 7 28
14
S. MayerJR Motorsports
 1 Chevrolet 201

+2.563

2:22'14.348

 0.005 7 24
15 J. WilliamsKaulig Racing 11 Chevrolet 201

+2.575

2:22'14.360

 0.012 8 22
16 M. DiBenedettoRSS Racing 38 Ford 201

+2.803

2:22'14.588

 0.228 7 21
17 B. JonesJR Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 201

+2.826

2:22'14.611

 0.023 7 29
18 J. ClementsJeremy Clements Racing 51 Chevrolet 201

+2.839

2:22'14.624

 0.013 7 19
19
A. AlfredoOur Motorsports
 5 Chevrolet 201

+3.048

2:22'14.833

 0.209 8 18
20 K. WeathermanDGM Racing 91 Chevrolet 201

+3.336

2:22'15.121

 0.288 7 17
21 B. PooleAlpha Prime Racing 44 Chevrolet 201

+3.360

2:22'15.145

 0.024 7 16
22
P. RetzlaffJordan Anderson Racing
 31 Chevrolet 201

+3.377

2:22'15.162

 0.017 7 15
23 M. SniderSS-Green Light Racing 07 Chevrolet 201

+4.350

2:22'16.135

 0.973 7 14
24 J. BurtonJordan Anderson Racing 27 Chevrolet 201

+21.858

2:22'33.643

 17.508 7 13
25 J. YeleySS-Green Light Racing 14 Chevrolet 199

+2 Laps

2:22'18.190

 2 Laps 9 12
26
K. SiegRSS Racing
 39 Ford 199

+2 Laps

2:22'18.436

 0.246 8 11
27 D. LuptonAM Racing 15 Ford 198

+3 Laps

2:22'16.191

 1 Lap 8 10
28 R. EllisAlpha Prime Racing 43 Chevrolet 198

+3 Laps

2:22'16.485

 0.294 11 9
29 G. SmithleyAlpha Prime Racing 45 Chevrolet 198

+3 Laps

2:22'16.734

 0.249 8 8
30 J. GaseJoey Gase Motorsports 53 Chevrolet 198

+3 Laps

2:22'18.064

 1.330 9 7
31
B. PerkinsRSS Racing
 29 Ford 198

+3 Laps

2:22'18.085

 0.021 6 6
32
S. SmithJR Motorsports
 8 Chevrolet 197

+4 Laps

2:22'16.985

 1 Lap 8 5
33
T. GrayJoe Gibbs Racing
 19 Toyota 197

+4 Laps

2:22'17.738

 0.753 12  
34 R. VargasMike Harmon Racing 74 Chevrolet 197

+4 Laps

2:22'18.655

 0.917 12 3
35 A. OgataJoey Gase Motorsports 35 Chevrolet 196

+5 Laps

2:22'18.573

 1 Lap 8  
36
D. CramDGM Racing
 92 Chevrolet 193

+8 Laps

2:22'21.212

 3 Laps 10  
37
L. HoneymanYoung's Motorsports
 42 Chevrolet 130

+71 Laps

1:38'49.776

 63 Laps 9 1
38 S. van GisbergenKaulig Racing 97 Chevrolet 77

+124 Laps

1:35'16.621

 53 Laps 8 1

Nick DeGroot
