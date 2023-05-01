When is the NASCAR Cup race at Dover starting today?

When rain set in for the remainder of the day, NASCAR called the event early Sunday morning and the 400-mile race was postponed until noon ET Monday. It will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Dover start today?

Date: Monday, May 1

Monday, May 1 TV show start time: 12:00 ET

12:00 ET Green flag time: approx 12:11 ET

approx 12:11 ET Stages/Laps: (120/130/150) - 400 laps / 400 miles

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup race at Dover today?

TV channel: FS1 | TSN 5 (Canada)

FS1 | TSN 5 (Canada) Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV

FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

What happened in the last NASCAR Cup race?

A chaotic race at Talladega ended with Bubba Wallace spinning from the race lead and Kyle Busch earning his second win of the 2023 season. It was the 62nd win of Busch's Cup career.

Christopher Bell remains in control of the championship lead, 12 points clear of Ross Chastain.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner at Dover, and he will hope to repeat that 2022 performance in order to ensure a place in the playoffs.

This week, Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman was sidelined with a fractured vertebra after a sprint car crash in Iowa. He will be out for the next three to four races and Josh Berry will take over the wheel of the No. 48 car.

Who is racing in the Dover NASCAR Cup race?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries.

Due to rain, the starting lineup set by NASCAR’s performance metric, so Kyle Busch landed the pole with Christopher Bell lining up alongside him on the front row for Sunday’s 400-lap race.

Entry list for Dover