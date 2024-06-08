All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Sonoma

NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Logano beats Reddick to pole position

Joey Logano is poised to give Team Penske its second consecutive NASCAR Cup victory after winning the pole for Sunday’s race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Autotrader Ford Mustang

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

One week after teammate Austin Cindric took a surprise win at Gateway, Logano held on to the top starting position after all 10 cars hit the track in the final minute of Saturday’s final round of qualifying.

Logano’s lap at 97.771 mph was enough to claim his third pole of the 2024 season and 31st of his career. It’s the second time he’s led the field to green at the 1.99-mile road course, that underwent a complete repaving earlier this year.

It’s been a difficult season for Logano, who is still looking for his first win of the year. He did win the non-points All-Star Race last month.

“It’s nice to see the Penske cars running good again and the Fords as well,” Logano said. “I’m proud of my team. We made a lot of changes overnight. It’s nice to have had practice (on Friday) and you can go back and think about it overnight.

“We got ourselves a pole on a road course. It was an intense lap out there. You’re just on a ragged edge the whole time.”

Tyler Reddick ended up second fastest (97.771 mph) and Logano’s teammate Ryan Blaney was third (97.566 mph).

Chase Elliott and fellow Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain and Ty Gibbs.

On his first lap in the final round, Larson went off course in Turn 4 and caught part of the tire barrier and did some damage to the left-rear of his No. 5 Chevrolet.

 
CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 3

1'13.273

   97.771
2 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 3

+0.083

1'13.356

 0.083 97.661
3 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 3

+0.154

1'13.427

 0.071 97.566
4 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 3

+0.157

1'13.430

 0.003 97.562
5 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 3

+0.172

1'13.445

 0.015 97.542
6 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 3

+0.190

1'13.463

 0.018 97.518
7 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 3

+0.194

1'13.467

 0.004 97.513
8 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 3

+0.264

1'13.537

 0.070 97.420
9 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 3

+0.287

1'13.560

 0.023 97.390
10
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 3

+0.497

1'13.770

 0.210 97.113

Round 1 / Group B

After running off course in two previous attempts, Elliott bolted to the top of the session in the final minute with an average lap speed at 97.675 mph.

Elliott’s teammate, Bowman, ended up second fastest (97.589 mph) while Chastain ended up third (97.574 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Larson and Chastain’s Trackhouse teammate Suarez.

Among those who failed to move on were A.J. Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, last year’s race winner Martin Truex Jr. and Supercars standout Cam Waters, who is making his Cup debut this weekend.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 4

1'13.345

   97.675
2 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 3

+0.065

1'13.410

 0.065 97.589
3 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 3

+0.076

1'13.421

 0.011 97.574
4 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 3

+0.104

1'13.449

 0.028 97.537
5 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 2

+0.130

1'13.475

 0.026 97.503
6 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 3

+0.143

1'13.488

 0.013 97.485
7
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 4

+0.453

1'13.798

 0.310 97.076
8 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 3

+0.525

1'13.870

 0.072 96.981
9 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 3

+0.569

1'13.914

 0.044 96.923
10 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 4

+0.657

1'14.002

 0.088 96.808
11 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 4

+0.660

1'14.005

 0.003 96.804
12 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 3

+0.706

1'14.051

 0.046 96.744
13 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 4

+0.806

1'14.151

 0.100 96.614
14 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 3

+0.851

1'14.196

 0.045 96.555
15 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 4

+0.920

1'14.265

 0.069 96.465
16 C. WatersRFK RACING 60 Ford 4

+1.021

1'14.366

 0.101 96.334
17 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 3

+1.063

1'14.408

 0.042 96.280
18 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 4

+1.151

1'14.496

 0.088 96.166
19 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 5

+1.518

1'14.863

 0.367 95.695

Round 1 / Group A

A flurry of drivers went out in the final minute and Reddick improved his speed to take the top spot at 97.450 mph.

“The car’s really good,” Reddick said. “This is a track we’ve had speed but have to put the whole day together. I’d like to get the pole this year.”

Logano ended up second quick (97.430 mph) and Byron was third (97.402 mph). Also advancing to the final round were Blaney and Gibbs.

Among those who failed to move on were Supercars series leader Will Brown, who is making his NASCAR debut; Michael McDowell, Chris Buescher and Bubba Wallace.

Josh Berry spun around in Turn 4A after hitting the curb during his qualifying run but was able to continue without further incident.

 

Kaz Grala also went off course in the area Turn 3 but did not suffer any damage.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 3

1'13.515

   97.450
2 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 3

+0.015

1'13.530

 0.015 97.430
3 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 3

+0.036

1'13.551

 0.021 97.402
4 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 3

+0.084

1'13.599

 0.048 97.338
5
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 3

+0.201

1'13.716

 0.117 97.184
6 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 3

+0.332

1'13.847

 0.131 97.011
7 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 3

+0.383

1'13.898

 0.051 96.944
8 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 3

+0.471

1'13.986

 0.088 96.829
9 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 3

+0.479

1'13.994

 0.008 96.819
10
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 4

+0.490

1'14.005

 0.011 96.804
11 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 3

+0.530

1'14.045

 0.040 96.752
12 W. BrownRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 33 Chevrolet 3

+0.530

1'14.045

 0.000 96.752
13 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 3

+0.577

1'14.092

 0.047 96.691
14 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 4

+0.711

1'14.226

 0.134 96.516
15 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 5

+0.960

1'14.475

 0.249 96.193
16 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 4

+0.970

1'14.485

 0.010 96.180
17 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 4

+1.034

1'14.549

 0.064 96.098
18 K. GralaRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 5

+1.368

1'14.883

 0.334 95.669
19 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 4

+1.690

1'15.205

 0.322 95.260

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Truex: Sonoma repave like "running qualifying laps every lap"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Supercars star Cam Waters' Cup debut was short but 'sensational'

Supercars star Cam Waters' Cup debut was short but 'sensational'

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Supercars star Cam Waters' Cup debut was short but 'sensational'
Buescher: Despite 'awesome' finish, Sonoma loss "bums me out"

Buescher: Despite 'awesome' finish, Sonoma loss "bums me out"

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Buescher: Despite 'awesome' finish, Sonoma loss "bums me out"
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Joey Logano
More from
Joey Logano
NASCAR All-Star Race: Joey Logano runs away with $1 million win

NASCAR All-Star Race: Joey Logano runs away with $1 million win

NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
NASCAR All-Star Race: Joey Logano runs away with $1 million win
NASCAR All-Star Race: Logano earns pole, Bell wins pit crew challenge

NASCAR All-Star Race: Logano earns pole, Bell wins pit crew challenge

NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
NASCAR All-Star Race: Logano earns pole, Bell wins pit crew challenge
Joey Logano leads Denny Hamlin in NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix

Joey Logano leads Denny Hamlin in NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Joey Logano leads Denny Hamlin in NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
How a patient approach helped Power end a two-year winless streak

How a patient approach helped Power end a two-year winless streak

IndyCar
Road America
How a patient approach helped Power end a two-year winless streak
IndyCar Road America: Power ends win drought to lead Penske 1-2-3

IndyCar Road America: Power ends win drought to lead Penske 1-2-3

IndyCar
Road America
IndyCar Road America: Power ends win drought to lead Penske 1-2-3
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

FIA admonishes F1 Canadian GP promoter over track invasion

FIA admonishes F1 Canadian GP promoter over track invasion

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
FIA admonishes F1 Canadian GP promoter over track invasion
Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash

Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash
Supercars star Cam Waters' Cup debut was short but 'sensational'

Supercars star Cam Waters' Cup debut was short but 'sensational'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Supercars star Cam Waters' Cup debut was short but 'sensational'
How a patient approach helped Power end a two-year winless streak

How a patient approach helped Power end a two-year winless streak

Indy IndyCar
Road America
How a patient approach helped Power end a two-year winless streak

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global