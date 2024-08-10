NASCAR Cup Richmond: Austin Dillon leads practice with option tire
Austin Dillon, who needs a win to qualify for the 2024 NASCAR Cup playoffs, was a surprise to top Saturday’s practice session at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.
Because of NASCAR’s decision to give teams the ability to use an “option” tire in Sunday’s night’s race, all teams got an extended practice session on Saturday afternoon.
Teams had three sets of regular and one set of softer “option” tires for practice. All teams had to use regular tires in qualifying.
Dillon, started on the option (softer) tire and then moved to the regular tire later in the session, but his early average lap speed at 118.953 mph held up for the entire 45-minute session.
With about 17 minutes remaining in the session, Dillon’s Richard Childress Racing teammate, Kyle Busch, appeared to brush the wall with his No. 8 Chevrolet but did not suffer significant damage.
Following Dillon were three Toyotas – Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. – and rookie Zane Smith rounded out the top five.
Truex appeared to have a win in the spring Richmond race well in hand until a late-race caution sent everyone down pit road and Denny Hamlin beat Truex off pit road and then on the restart to take the win.
Completing the top 10 in average single-lap speeds were Carson Hocevar, Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, Daniel Suarez and Ty Gibbs.
Among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Ross Chastain had the top average speed (116.741 mph). Buescher and Suarez were second and third, respectively, in that category.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|69
|
22.698
|118.953
|2
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|80
|
+0.018
22.716
|0.018
|118.859
|3
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|86
|
+0.037
22.735
|0.019
|118.760
|4
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|83
|
+0.047
22.745
|0.010
|118.707
|5
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|74
|
+0.048
22.746
|0.001
|118.702
|6
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|73
|
+0.081
22.779
|0.033
|118.530
|7
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|79
|
+0.095
22.793
|0.014
|118.457
|8
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|83
|
+0.139
22.837
|0.044
|118.229
|9
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|86
|
+0.144
22.842
|0.005
|118.203
|10
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|85
|
+0.175
22.873
|0.031
|118.043
|11
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|86
|
+0.186
22.884
|0.011
|117.986
|12
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|90
|
+0.187
22.885
|0.001
|117.981
|13
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|63
|
+0.205
22.903
|0.018
|117.888
|14
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|49
|
+0.228
22.926
|0.023
|117.770
|15
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|80
|
+0.234
22.932
|0.006
|117.739
|16
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|53
|
+0.250
22.948
|0.016
|117.657
|17
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|87
|
+0.333
23.031
|0.083
|117.233
|18
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|87
|
+0.362
23.060
|0.029
|117.086
|19
|R. HerbstRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|69
|
+0.364
23.062
|0.002
|117.076
|20
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|67
|
+0.389
23.087
|0.025
|116.949
|21
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|74
|
+0.396
23.094
|0.007
|116.913
|22
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|84
|
+0.398
23.096
|0.002
|116.903
|23
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|80
|
+0.420
23.118
|0.022
|116.792
|24
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|91
|
+0.433
23.131
|0.013
|116.726
|25
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|81
|
+0.467
23.165
|0.034
|116.555
|26
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|95
|
+0.476
23.174
|0.009
|116.510
|27
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|77
|
+0.486
23.184
|0.010
|116.460
|28
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|60
|
+0.494
23.192
|0.008
|116.419
|29
|T. DillonKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|59
|
+0.517
23.215
|0.023
|116.304
|30
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|79
|
+0.517
23.215
|0.000
|116.304
|31
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|77
|
+0.533
23.231
|0.016
|116.224
|32
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|76
|
+0.555
23.253
|0.022
|116.114
|33
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|37
|
+0.574
23.272
|0.019
|116.019
|34
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|65
|
+0.625
23.323
|0.051
|115.766
|35
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|76
|
+0.712
23.410
|0.087
|115.335
|36
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|65
|
+0.808
23.506
|0.096
|114.864
|37
|
P. RetzlaffMBM
|66
|Ford
|36
|
+1.910
24.608
|1.102
|109.720
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Austin Dillon paired back with Alexander in RCR crew chief change
Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments
Austin Dillon throws helmet at Reddick's car after Pocono crash
Busch "would not have been able to race" without break due to injury
NASCAR fines Stenhouse, suspends three others for post-race fight
Exclusive: Will Brown "living the dream" with NASCAR opportunity
Latest news
How option tires could change Sunday's Richmond NASCAR Cup race
Exclusive: How RB wants to pick up Red Bull's baton as F1's fun team
Seven themes to watch for the rest of F1 2024
Aprilia CEO admits "we are doing something wrong" in MotoGP after poor form
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments