All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
Race report
NASCAR Cup Pocono

NASCAR Cup Pocono: Ryan Blaney bests Hamlin and Bowman for win

A flurry of late race cautions helped Ryan Blaney remove any doubt about his fuel, and he held off charge from Denny Hamlin to earn his second NASCAR Cup win of the 2024 season.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Blaney was among a group of drivers to pit before the break between Stages 2 and 3 which left him close on fuel when he made his final stop under caution on lap 117 of 160.

He came off pit road second after the stop but actually inherited the lead when Kyle Larson – who was first off pit road – was among four drivers penalized for speeding.

Three cautions in the final 40 laps helped Blaney save plenty of fuel and he held off a late charge by Denny Hamlin by 1.312 seconds to win Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

Watch: Prevailing at Pocono: Blaney powers forth for second win of 2024

“I think things are just kind of falling into place for us. I feel like we have gotten to a great place on speed in the last two months, especially," Blaney said. "I feel like we honestly had a couple races slip away from us which I thought we had a good shot at winning. 

"It was nice to stick to the plan today and our plan was to have track position at the end. I knew our car was fast enough. I am super proud of the whole No. 12 team. It is so cool to win here again. I won here seven years ago for my first Cup win."

Asked if this was the best his No. 12 team has ever been, Blaney said, “I think we are in a better spot at this time this year than where we were last year at this point. I feel like our speed is better. Our execution is great. We are doing everything as a No. 12 group the best that we can. We have had some other unforeseen circumstances that have hindered some finishes and possible wins. "

The win is the second of the season for the reigning series champion and 12th of his career. It’s also his second career win on the 2.5-mile triangular-shaped track, which was the site of his first career win in 2017.

Team Penske has now won four of the last seven races with all three of its drivers locked in the 16-driver playoff field.

Last week’s race winner Alex Bowman finished third, William Byron fourth and Joey Logano rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace.

Stage 1

While several drivers elected to pit before the break, Truex stayed out and cruised to a 1.345-second Stage 1 win over Hamlin. Reddick was third, Byron fourth and Elliott ended up fifth.

Stage 2

Again, several drivers pit before the end of the stage, but Hamlin remained on track and cruised to the Stage 2 win by 5.707 seconds over Elliott. Keselowski was third, Byron fourth and Erik Jones fifth.

Ross Chastain slammed into the Turn 3 wall on lap 53, which did serious damage to his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet and knocked him out of the race. Chastain is in danger of missing the playoffs without a win yet this season.

 

“I just flat spun out. We were all sliding around, but I just spun out,” Chastain said. “It felt like it happened in slow motion. Yeah, obviously frustrated with myself, but can’t take it back now.”

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, most of the lead lap cars pit, with Reddick first off pit road among those who stopped. Chris Buescher stayed out and inherited the lead when the race resumed with 60 laps remaining.

Todd Gilliland appeared to blow a brake rotor and hit the wall in Turn 1 on lap 115 which brought out a caution right on the edge of the fuel window to make it to the end of the race.

All of the lead lap cars pit with Larson first off pit road but Larson, Elliott, Daniel Saurez and Ty Gibbs were all penalized for speeding and had to restart from the rear of the field. That left Blaney as the race leader when it returned to green with 40 laps to go.

On the restart, Corey LaJoie turned Kyle Busch entering Turn 1 which sent Busch up the track and into Ricky Stenhouse Jr, which triggered a multi-car crash. Busch, Stenhouse, Harrison Burton and Ryan Preece were all knocked out of the race.

 

A handful of cars hit pit road for fuel and tires, but Blaney remained on the track and in the lead when the race resumed with 34 laps to go.

Carson Hocevar and John Hunter Nemechek wrecked in Turn 1 to bring out another caution and set up a restart with 29 laps remaining with Blaney ahead of Bowman. Gibbs’s blown engine required an extensive cleanup of fluid on the track and set up another restart with 23 laps to go.

With 15 laps remaining, Blaney fought off a challenge from Bowman for the lead and built a more than one-second advantage.

Hamlin got around Bowman to take over the runner-up position with seven laps to go and trailing Blaney by just over two seconds.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 160

3:13'58.911

   6 40
2 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 160

+1.312

3:14'00.223

 1.312 7 54
3 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 160

+4.057

3:14'02.968

 2.745 7 43
4 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 160

+6.160

3:14'05.071

 2.103 7 47
5 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 160

+6.559

3:14'05.470

 0.399 7 38
6 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 160

+6.865

3:14'05.776

 0.306 7 40
7 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 160

+7.604

3:14'06.515

 0.739 7 41
8 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 160

+8.512

3:14'07.423

 0.908 7 39
9 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 160

+9.144

3:14'08.055

 0.632 8 43
10 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 160

+12.089

3:14'11.000

 2.945 7 27
11 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 160

+12.591

3:14'11.502

 0.502 7 26
12 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 160

+12.967

3:14'11.878

 0.376 7 30
13 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 160

+15.901

3:14'14.812

 2.934 9 29
14 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 160

+16.636

3:14'15.547

 0.735 7 30
15 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 160

+17.621

3:14'16.532

 0.985 7 22
16 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 160

+18.095

3:14'17.006

 0.474 9 21
17
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 160

+19.701

3:14'18.612

 1.606 9 20
18 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 160

+20.368

3:14'19.279

 0.667 6 19
19 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 160

+21.110

3:14'20.021

 0.742 9 18
20 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 160

+21.415

3:14'20.326

 0.305 9 17
21 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 160

+23.784

3:14'22.695

 2.369 9  
22 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 160

+23.987

3:14'22.898

 0.203 9 15
23 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 160

+26.992

3:14'25.903

 3.005 13 14
24 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 158

+2 Laps

3:14'28.191

 2 Laps 9 13
25 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 153

+7 Laps

3:09'27.552

 5 Laps 11 12
26 C. WareRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 134

+26 Laps

3:11'24.199

 19 Laps 11 11
27
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 132

+28 Laps

2:47'49.042

 2 Laps 8 10
28 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 126

+34 Laps

2:31'22.604

 6 Laps 7 9
29
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 126

+34 Laps

2:31'22.705

 0.101 7 8
30 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 121

+39 Laps

2:20'52.483

 5 Laps 12 7
31 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 121

+39 Laps

2:22'01.601

 1'09.118 15 6
32 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 120

+40 Laps

2:18'43.815

 1 Lap 9 5
33 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 120

+40 Laps

2:18'44.142

 0.327 6 4
34 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 115

+45 Laps

2:08'51.395

 5 Laps 7 3
35 J. YeleyNY RACING TEAM 44 Chevrolet 112

+48 Laps

2:06'44.221

 3 Laps 7  
36 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 53

+107 Laps

59'50.384

 59 Laps 7 1
37 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 13

+147 Laps

12'07.171

 40 Laps 2 1

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Hamlin still looking for a Cup title, but chasing race wins "fuels me"
Next article Denny Hamlin: "Not enough laps of green" to catch Blaney

Top Comments

Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
How one pitstop changed the outcome of Sunday's Pocono race

How one pitstop changed the outcome of Sunday's Pocono race

NASCAR Cup
Pocono
How one pitstop changed the outcome of Sunday's Pocono race
NASCAR to utilize an 'option tire' at Richmond Cup race next month

NASCAR to utilize an 'option tire' at Richmond Cup race next month

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR to utilize an 'option tire' at Richmond Cup race next month
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Ryan Blaney
More from
Ryan Blaney
NASCAR Cup Iowa: Reigning champ Ryan Blaney earns first win of 2024

NASCAR Cup Iowa: Reigning champ Ryan Blaney earns first win of 2024

NASCAR Cup
Iowa
NASCAR Cup Iowa: Reigning champ Ryan Blaney earns first win of 2024
NASCAR Cup Iowa: Kyle Larson beats Ryan Blaney to pole

NASCAR Cup Iowa: Kyle Larson beats Ryan Blaney to pole

NASCAR Cup
Iowa
NASCAR Cup Iowa: Kyle Larson beats Ryan Blaney to pole
NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Ryan Blaney fastest in practice; Will Brown third

NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Ryan Blaney fastest in practice; Will Brown third

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Ryan Blaney fastest in practice; Will Brown third
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin "very proud to say I've won on an oval"

Scott McLaughlin "very proud to say I've won on an oval"

IndyCar
Iowa Race 1
Scott McLaughlin "very proud to say I've won on an oval"
Palou: Single-groove Iowa races “the most boring thing I've ever done”

Palou: Single-groove Iowa races “the most boring thing I've ever done”

IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
Palou: Single-groove Iowa races “the most boring thing I've ever done”
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Latest news

Kirkwood takes back criticism of Rossi and Robb over big IndyCar shunt

Kirkwood takes back criticism of Rossi and Robb over big IndyCar shunt

Indy IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
Kirkwood takes back criticism of Rossi and Robb over big IndyCar shunt
Scott McLaughlin "very proud to say I've won on an oval"

Scott McLaughlin "very proud to say I've won on an oval"

Indy IndyCar
Iowa Race 1
Scott McLaughlin "very proud to say I've won on an oval"
How one pitstop changed the outcome of Sunday's Pocono race

How one pitstop changed the outcome of Sunday's Pocono race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono
How one pitstop changed the outcome of Sunday's Pocono race
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Prime
Prime
WEC WEC
Interlagos
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global