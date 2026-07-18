NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro starting lineup: Blaney on pole with qualifying cancelled

An afternoon storm prevented NASCAR from holding Cup Series qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway, but they still hope to have a practice session later in the event. As a result of this cancellation, the field will be set by the metric, with Ryan Blaney on pole for the race in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford.

The metric is an average, based on a weighted average of a car's place in the owner standings (30%), and the entry's finish in the most recent race (70%).

Blaney will share the front row with Ty Gibbs in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Christopher Bell will start third, Carson Hocevar fourth, and Tyler Reddick fifth.

Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin, Shane van Gisbergen, Chris Buescher, and Chase Elliott fill out the remainder of the top ten.

Some notable drivers far deeper in the field include Brad Keselowski in 23rd, Bubba Wallace 26th, Kyle Larson 27th, and Chase Briscoe 30th.

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2026 NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro Starting Lineup