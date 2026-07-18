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Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro

NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro starting lineup: Blaney on pole with qualifying cancelled

The metric will set the starting grid for the first points-paying Cup race at North Wilkesboro in thirty years

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
North Wilkesboro general view

North Wilkesboro general view

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

An afternoon storm prevented NASCAR from holding Cup Series qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway, but they still hope to have a practice session later in the event. As a result of this cancellation, the field will be set by the metric, with Ryan Blaney on pole for the race in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford.

The metric is an average, based on a weighted average of a car's place in the owner standings (30%), and the entry's finish in the most recent race (70%).

Blaney will share the front row with Ty Gibbs in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Christopher Bell will start third, Carson Hocevar fourth, and Tyler Reddick fifth.

Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin, Shane van Gisbergen, Chris Buescher, and Chase Elliott fill out the remainder of the top ten.

Some notable drivers far deeper in the field include Brad Keselowski in 23rd, Bubba Wallace 26th, Kyle Larson 27th, and Chase Briscoe 30th.

 
Read Also:

2026 NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver
1 Ryan Blaney
2 Ty Gibbs
3 Christopher Bell
4 Carson Hocevar
5 Tyler Reddick
6 Erik Jones
7 Denny Hamlin
8 Shane van Gisbergen
9 Chris Buescher
10 Chase Elliott
11 Joey Logano
12 Austin Dillon
13 Ross Chastain
14 Austin Cindric
15 William Byron
16 Michael McDowell
17 Daniel Suarez
18 Todd Gilliland
19 John Hunter Nemechek
20 Cole Custer
21 Ryan Preece
22 Ty Dillon
23 Brad Keselowski
24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
25 Alex Bowman
26 Bubba Wallace
27 Kyle Larson
28 Josh Berry
29 Zane Smith
30 Chase Briscoe
31 Noah Gragson
32 Connor Zilisch
33 Austin Hill
34 Riley Herbst
35 AJ Allmendinger
36 Cody Ware
37 Chad Finchum

 

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