NASCAR 2023 Sonoma schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Round 16 of the 2023 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series back to a road course with its return to Sonoma (Ca.) Raceway.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Kyle Busch won from pole position at WWT Raceway last weekend, matching William Byron for the most wins so far this season at three.

It was Busch's 63rd career victory. Ryan Blaney has taken control of the regular season points standings with another strong result at Gateway.

NASCAR has penalized Legacy Motor Club and the No. 43 team of Erik Jones for modifying the greenhouse of the Next Gen car, an L1-level penalty. Unfortunately, the bad news didn't end there for LMC. Noah Gragson, driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet, has been sidelined with concussion-like symptoms after at Gateway. Grant Enfinger will fill-in for him, making his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Sonoma.

The Garage 56 entry wasn't the only NASCAR news coming out of Le Mans this week. It was revealed that Le Mans winner and former F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi would make his Cup debut at the Indianapolis RC this year, becoming the first Japanese-born driver at the top level of the sport in over 20 years. He will drive the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota Camry.

Sonoma Raceway is the site of Trackhouse Racing's last Cup Series victory, with Daniel Suarez taking the checkered flag there in 2022. He and teammate Ross Chastain have yet to reach Victory Lane this year, despite several strong runs.

What is the NASCAR at Sonoma schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, June 9

4:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice FS1

Saturday, June 10

3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

5:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS2 

6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS2

8:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (80 laps) - FS1 

Sunday, June 11

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Toyota / Save Mart 350 race (110 laps) – FOX

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, June 11
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (25/30/55) - 110 laps
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing at Sonoma?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Chase Elliott makes his return after being suspended, so Corey LaJoie will be back behind the wheel of the No. 7 again. Andy Lally makes a rare appearance at the Cup level, driving the No. 15 RWR entry. 

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Andy Lally

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Grant Enfinger

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Todd Gilliland

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Josh Bilicki 

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet
