NASCAR 2023 Sonoma schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Round 16 of the 2023 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series back to a road course with its return to Sonoma (Ca.) Raceway.
Kyle Busch won from pole position at WWT Raceway last weekend, matching William Byron for the most wins so far this season at three.
It was Busch's 63rd career victory. Ryan Blaney has taken control of the regular season points standings with another strong result at Gateway.
NASCAR has penalized Legacy Motor Club and the No. 43 team of Erik Jones for modifying the greenhouse of the Next Gen car, an L1-level penalty. Unfortunately, the bad news didn't end there for LMC. Noah Gragson, driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet, has been sidelined with concussion-like symptoms after at Gateway. Grant Enfinger will fill-in for him, making his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Sonoma.
The Garage 56 entry wasn't the only NASCAR news coming out of Le Mans this week. It was revealed that Le Mans winner and former F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi would make his Cup debut at the Indianapolis RC this year, becoming the first Japanese-born driver at the top level of the sport in over 20 years. He will drive the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota Camry.
Sonoma Raceway is the site of Trackhouse Racing's last Cup Series victory, with Daniel Suarez taking the checkered flag there in 2022. He and teammate Ross Chastain have yet to reach Victory Lane this year, despite several strong runs.
Race winner Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Sonoma schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, June 9
4:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice FS1
Saturday, June 10
3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1
5:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS2
6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS2
8:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (80 laps) - FS1
Sunday, June 11
3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Toyota / Save Mart 350 race (110 laps) – FOX
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, June 11
- TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (25/30/55) - 110 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Kohler Power Reserve Ford Mustang
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Sonoma?
36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Chase Elliott makes his return after being suspended, so Corey LaJoie will be back behind the wheel of the No. 7 again. Andy Lally makes a rare appearance at the Cup level, driving the No. 15 RWR entry.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Corey LaJoie
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Kyle Busch
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Chase Elliott
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Ryan Blaney
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|Andy Lally
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
24
|
William Byron
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Zane Smith
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Grant Enfinger
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Erik Jones
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Ford
|
99
|
Daniel Suarez
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
Related video
Latest news
GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans
GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans
MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole
MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole
Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO
Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO
Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars
Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.