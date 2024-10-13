Kyle Larson wins Charlotte Roval while teammate Bowman is DQ'ed
Dominating with most laps led, the Hendrick Motorsports star earns his sixth victory of the 2024 season.
Kyle Larson took a commanding victory at the reconfigured Charlotte Roval, ahead of Christopher Bell and William Byron. Larson then took daughter Audrey for a ride around the track in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after she retrieved the checkered flag for him.
"It's the first time in my playoff career I've not been close to the cut line so it was good to have a little bit of a stress-free week," said Larson. "I think it's the first time I've been here without crashing. Good weekend ... Obviously, we're here at Hendrick's home and got so many people here from there. Gonna be fun to celebrate with them. Knowing that I don't really use the sim much and I was in the sim this week, so huge thank you to the guys there. It really helped me get into a rhythm early on and help us kind of fine tune our car. Hats off to everybody there."
Though Larson was cruising, drivers situated near the cut-off were put under incredible pressure — namely, Tyler Reddick, who had a roller coaster of a race. It started with a Stage 1 win for the 23XI Racing driver, only to then crash into the side of his boss Denny Hamlin at the start of the second stage, damaging both cars. The team was able to make repairs and he made a heroic drive through the field on fresh tires.
With a handful of laps remaining, Reddick closed the gap to Joey Logano and overtook him on the track — as well as in the points standings — for the final transfer spot.
Logano, a two-time NASCAR Cup champion, was eliminated, but not for long. Following post-race inspection, Alex Bowman was disqualified for failing to meet the minimum weight requirement. The penalty puts him out of the playoffs and Logano back in.
Austin Cindric, who finished fourth, also fell from title contention. Daniel Suarez and Chase Briscoe were also eliminated alongside Bowman, but HMS could appeal.
The top-ten finishers: Larson, Bell, William, Cindric, Chase Elliott, AJ Allmendinger, Shane van Gisbergen, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney.
Race rundown
Van Gisbergen led from pole position early in the race, but as expected, those who didn't need stage points chose to pit just before the stage end. This allowed Reddick to win the opening stage, which became crucial later on.
At the start of Stage 2, Reddick and the others who didn't short-pit were now deep in the pack. It didn't take long for trouble find him. As the field stacked up due to the spun car of Austin Dillon in Turn 7, Reddick came in too hot and slammed into the side of Hamlin. The resulting damage forced Reddick to make a green-flag pit stop, complaining on the radio that something didn't feel right in rear.
When Chase Briscoe's flat tire caused a debris caution, both Reddick and Hamlin were among those who came to pit road. Reddick had an extended stop as the team to fix the toe link in the right rear. Unfortunately for Briscoe, he was unable to continue, ending Stewart-Haas Racing's 2024 title run.
Alex Bowman went on to win Stage 2, and varied strategies put A.J. Allmendinger and Joey Logano out front for the final stage.
Daniel Suarez went to pit road under caution at Lap 57 for possible brake issues. The hood was raised on the No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet and brake fluid was poured in.
With 43 laps remaining, Larson moved into the race lead with a dive under Allmendinger at Turn 7 and never looked back. A wayward wheel for Austin Dillon brought out a late yellow, but it did little to change the outcome as Larson marched onward to his 29th career victory.
As the points reset for the Round of 8, Larson is atop the championship standings with a 33-point buffer on the cut-line.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|109
|
3:00'03.032
|5
|47
|2
|C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|109
|
+1.511
3:00'04.543
|1.511
|6
|35
|3
|W. ByronHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|109
|
+8.965
3:00'11.997
|7.454
|6
|34
|4
|A. CindricTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|109
|
+9.940
3:00'12.972
|0.975
|6
|38
|5
|C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|109
|
+11.756
3:00'14.788
|1.816
|6
|47
|6
|A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|109
|
+12.919
3:00'15.951
|1.163
|7
|7
|S. van GisbergenKaulig Racing
|13
|Chevrolet
|109
|
+16.970
3:00'20.002
|4.051
|6
|8
|J. LoganoTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|109
|
+17.975
3:00'21.007
|1.005
|5
|46
|9
|B. Wallace23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|109
|
+25.570
3:00'28.602
|7.595
|6
|34
|10
|R. BlaneyTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|109
|
+26.728
3:00'29.760
|1.158
|6
|39
|11
|T. Reddick23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|109
|
+28.897
3:00'31.929
|2.169
|11
|36
|12
|
C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|109
|
+30.151
3:00'33.183
|1.254
|6
|25
|13
|K. BuschRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|109
|
+31.289
3:00'34.321
|1.138
|6
|26
|14
|D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|109
|
+31.465
3:00'34.497
|0.176
|6
|23
|15
|M. McDowellFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|109
|
+32.148
3:00'35.180
|0.683
|5
|25
|16
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|109
|
+32.748
3:00'35.780
|0.600
|7
|21
|17
|C. BuescherRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|109
|
+33.178
3:00'36.210
|0.430
|7
|20
|18
|A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|109
|
+37.341
3:00'40.373
|4.163
|6
|29
|19
|T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|109
|
+37.720
3:00'40.752
|0.379
|7
|18
|20
|
Z. SmithSpire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|109
|
+41.375
3:00'44.407
|3.655
|6
|17
|21
|H. BurtonWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|109
|
+43.097
3:00'46.129
|1.722
|7
|16
|22
|M. Truex JrJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|109
|
+43.256
3:00'46.288
|0.159
|8
|15
|23
|J. BerryStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|109
|
+47.102
3:00'50.134
|3.846
|7
|14
|24
|B. KeselowskiRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|109
|
+55.074
3:00'58.106
|7.972
|7
|15
|25
|D. HemricKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|109
|
+55.405
3:00'58.437
|0.331
|7
|12
|26
|R. PreeceStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|109
|
+1'02.599
3:01'05.631
|7.194
|11
|11
|27
|J. HaleySpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|109
|
+1'04.478
3:01'07.510
|1.879
|7
|10
|28
|K. GralaRick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|109
|
+1'08.053
3:01'11.085
|3.575
|7
|9
|29
|R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|109
|
+1'08.070
3:01'11.102
|0.017
|11
|8
|30
|J. BilickiMBM
|66
|Ford
|109
|
+1'22.998
3:01'26.030
|14.928
|9
|31
|D. SuarezTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|108
|
+1 Lap
3:00'04.784
|1 Lap
|8
|6
|32
|N. GragsonStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|108
|
+1 Lap
3:00'23.691
|18.907
|13
|5
|33
|A. DillonRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|107
|
+2 Laps
3:00'57.510
|1 Lap
|8
|4
|34
|E. JonesLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|56
|
+53 Laps
1:37'03.171
|51 Laps
|6
|3
|35
|J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|55
|
+54 Laps
1:35'00.434
|1 Lap
|5
|2
|36
|
T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|54
|
+55 Laps
1:33'17.781
|1 Lap
|7
|5
|37
|C. BriscoeStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|41
|
+68 Laps
1:10'26.331
|13 Laps
|6
|1
|38
|C. LajoieRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|3
|
+106 Laps
4'26.949
|38 Laps
|3
|1
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
How F1’s most famous engine unlocked the potential of Brabham's forgotten gem
How a faulty steering wheel created a tense IMSA title showdown
Consistency Neuville's first focus as maiden WRC title looms at CER
The three valuable F1 battlegrounds left to play for in 2024
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments