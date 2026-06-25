How to watch NASCAR at Sonoma: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR is racing at a road course for the fourth and final time during the 2026 Cup season, heading to Sonoma Raceway. TNT Sports takes over from Prime Video for the next five weeks, with all races simultaneously streamed on HBO Max.

Despite a disappointing result last weekend after a mid-race wreck, Shane van Gisbergen again enters as the favorite, and is the defending winner at Sonoma.

Last weekend, Corey Heim became the 209th different driver to win a NASCAR Cup race, besting teammate Tyler Reddick in a dramatic battle for the win, claiming victory as a part-time driver. Reddick cut a tire down soon after, further diminishing his championship lead to just eight points over Denny Hamlin.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Sonoma, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Sonoma weekend schedule?

Friday, June 26

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP

5:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP

6:30pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series West race [47 laps] -- FLO RACING

Saturday, June 27

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUETV

3:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUETV

5:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [79 laps] -- THE CW NETWORK

9:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race at Elko [250 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 2

Sunday, June 28

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- PRIME VIDEO

3:50pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [110 laps] -- TNT / HBO MAX

Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma?

Date: Sunday, June 28

Sunday, June 28 TV start time: 2:30pm EST

2:30pm EST Green flag: 3:50pm EST

3:50pm EST Laps: 110 laps

110 laps Stages: 25 / 30 / 55

25 / 30 / 55 Sets of tires: 6 sets

6 sets TV channel: TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras

HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Who is competing in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma?

There are 36 entries with no open entries. Brent Crews will again be on standby for Christopher Bell, who is still dealing with a fractured left wrist.

Open entries italicized