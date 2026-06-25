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NASCAR Cup Sonoma

How to watch NASCAR at Sonoma: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR is now on TNT/HBO Max for the final road course race of the 2026 Cup season at Sonoma Raceway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

NASCAR is racing at a road course for the fourth and final time during the 2026 Cup season, heading to Sonoma Raceway. TNT Sports takes over from Prime Video for the next five weeks, with all races simultaneously streamed on HBO Max.

Despite a disappointing result last weekend after a mid-race wreck, Shane van Gisbergen again enters as the favorite, and is the defending winner at Sonoma.

Last weekend, Corey Heim became the 209th different driver to win a NASCAR Cup race, besting teammate Tyler Reddick in a dramatic battle for the win, claiming victory as a part-time driver. Reddick cut a tire down soon after, further diminishing his championship lead to just eight points over Denny Hamlin.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Sonoma, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Sonoma weekend schedule?

Friday, June 26

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP

5:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP

6:30pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series West race [47 laps] -- FLO RACING

Saturday, June 27

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUETV

3:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUETV

5:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [79 laps] -- THE CW NETWORK

9:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race at Elko [250 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 2

Sunday, June 28

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- PRIME VIDEO

3:50pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [110 laps] -- TNT / HBO MAX

Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma?

  • Date: Sunday, June 28
  • TV start time: 2:30pm EST
  • Green flag: 3:50pm EST
  • Laps: 110 laps 
  • Stages: 25 / 30 / 55
  • Sets of tires: 6 sets 
  • TV channel: TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras 
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Who is competing in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma?

There are 36 entries with no open entries. Brent Crews will again be on standby for Christopher Bell, who is still dealing with a fractured left wrist.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized

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