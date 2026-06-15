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NASCAR Cup Pocono

Full entry list for San Diego triple-header NASCAR weekend at Naval Base Coronado

111 cars and trucks will take part in the inaugural NASCAR weekend at the newly constructed Qualcomm Circuit in San Diego

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
San Diego track construction

San Diego track construction

Photo by: Orlando Ramirez Getty Images

The official entry lists for this weekend's NASCAR triple-header at Naval Base Coronado have been released, and there will be no shortage of action from Friday through Sunday.

Check out our official viewer's guide for the event HERE for more info, or keep reading to see who is competing in these races. There are 39 Cup entries, 37 O'Reilly entries, and 35 Truck entries.

Along with the 36 chartered Cup teams, 23XI Racing will enter a fourth car with Corey Heim in the No. 67, while Trackhouse Racing is bringing back Project 91 with ex-F1 driver Kevin Magnussen making his debut. Legacy Motor Club is also entering a third car, with team co-owner and 7x Cup champion Jimmie Johnson driving the No. 84 in his home race.

No full-time drivers are allowed to take part in multiple races this year, with an exception for Austin Hill due to the tragic circumstances that have him driving for RCR in Cup. Part-time drivers may cross between divisions, which Johnson is doing. Along with Cup, he is also running the Truck race with TRICON -- his first NCTS start since 2008.

Jesse Iwuji, an officer in the United States Navy Reserves, will be making his first O'Reilly start of the year.

Some other notable entries is in Trucks include with Trackhouse founder Justin Marks driving for Spire, Brendan Gaughan making a surprise return to the seat with McAnally Hilgemann Racing, and Jamie McMurray coming out of retirement to drive a Ram truck for Kaulig Racing.

The track is 3.4-miles long, and this will be the first time the base has ever hosted a NASCAR race weekend.

NASCAR Cup Series 'Anduril 250' entry list for San Diego

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
67 Corey Heim 23XI Racing Toyota
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Toyota
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
91 Kevin Magnussen  Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series entry list for San Diego

No. Driver Team
0 Alex Labbe SS-Green Light Racing
00 Sheldon Creed Haas Factory Team
1 Carson Kvapil JR Motorsports
02  Ryan Ellis Young's Motorsports
2 Jesse Love  Richard Childress Racing
07 Josh Bilicki SS-Green Light Racing
7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports
8 Sammy Smith JR Motorsports
17 Corey Day Hendrick Motorsports
18 William Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Brent Crews Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing
24 Harrison Burton Sam Hunt Racing
26 Dean Thompson Sam Hunt Racing
27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing
28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing
31 Blaine Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing
32 Andrew Patterson Jordan Anderson Racing
35 Dawson Cram Jose Gase Motorsports
39  Ryan Sieg RSS Racing
41  Sam Mayer Haas Factory Team
42 Baltazar Leguizamon Young's Motorsports
44 Brennan Poole Alpha Prime Racing
45 Lavar Scott Alpha Prime Racing
48 Patrick Staropoli Big Machine Racing
50 Preston Pardus Pardus Racing Inc.
51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing
53 Joey Gase Joey Gase Motorsports
54 Taylor Gray Joe Gibbs Racing
55 Brad Perez Joey Gase Motorsports
87 Austin Green Peterson Racing
88 Rajah Caruth JR Motorsports
91 Jesse Iwuji  DGM Racing x JIM
92  Leland Honeyman Jr. DGM Racing x JIM
96 Anthony Alfredo Viking Motorsports
99 Parker Retzlaff Viking Motorsports

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry list for San Diego

No. Driver Team
1 Jimmie Johnson TRICON Garage
2 Jackson Lee Team Reaume
5 Adam Andretti TRICON Garage
7 Connor Mosack Spire Motorsports
9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports
10 Corey LaJoie Kaulig Racing
11 Kaden Honeycutt TRICON Garage
12 Brenden Queen Kaulig Racing
13 Cole Butcher ThorSport Racing
14 Mini Tyrrell Kaulig Racing
15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage
16 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing
17 Gio Ruggiero TRICON Garage
18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
19 Daniel Hemric McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
20 Brendan Gaughan McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
22 Austin Varco Team Reaume
25 Jamie McMurray Kaulig Racing
26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R.
33 Frankie Muniz Team Reaume
34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports
38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports
42 Tyler Reif Niece Motorsports
44 Andrés Pérez de Lara Niece Motorsports
45 Landen Lewis Niece Motorsports
52 Stewart Friesen Halmar-Friesen Racing
56 Timmy Hill Hill Motorsports
62 Kaz Grala Halmar-Friesen Racing
75 Parker Kligerman Henderson Motorsports
76 Nathan Nicholson Freedom Racing Enterprises
77 Justin Marks Spire Motorsports
81 Kris Wright McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
88 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing
91 Christian Eckes McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
98 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing
99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing

 

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