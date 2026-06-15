Full entry list for San Diego triple-header NASCAR weekend at Naval Base Coronado
111 cars and trucks will take part in the inaugural NASCAR weekend at the newly constructed Qualcomm Circuit in San Diego
San Diego track construction
Photo by: Orlando Ramirez Getty Images
The official entry lists for this weekend's NASCAR triple-header at Naval Base Coronado have been released, and there will be no shortage of action from Friday through Sunday.
Check out our official viewer's guide for the event HERE for more info, or keep reading to see who is competing in these races. There are 39 Cup entries, 37 O'Reilly entries, and 35 Truck entries.
Along with the 36 chartered Cup teams, 23XI Racing will enter a fourth car with Corey Heim in the No. 67, while Trackhouse Racing is bringing back Project 91 with ex-F1 driver Kevin Magnussen making his debut. Legacy Motor Club is also entering a third car, with team co-owner and 7x Cup champion Jimmie Johnson driving the No. 84 in his home race.
No full-time drivers are allowed to take part in multiple races this year, with an exception for Austin Hill due to the tragic circumstances that have him driving for RCR in Cup. Part-time drivers may cross between divisions, which Johnson is doing. Along with Cup, he is also running the Truck race with TRICON -- his first NCTS start since 2008.
Jesse Iwuji, an officer in the United States Navy Reserves, will be making his first O'Reilly start of the year.
Some other notable entries is in Trucks include with Trackhouse founder Justin Marks driving for Spire, Brendan Gaughan making a surprise return to the seat with McAnally Hilgemann Racing, and Jamie McMurray coming out of retirement to drive a Ram truck for Kaulig Racing.
The track is 3.4-miles long, and this will be the first time the base has ever hosted a NASCAR race weekend.
NASCAR Cup Series 'Anduril 250' entry list for San Diego
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|67
|Corey Heim
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|91
|Kevin Magnussen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series entry list for San Diego
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|0
|Alex Labbe
|SS-Green Light Racing
|00
|Sheldon Creed
|Haas Factory Team
|1
|Carson Kvapil
|JR Motorsports
|02
|Ryan Ellis
|Young's Motorsports
|2
|Jesse Love
|Richard Childress Racing
|07
|Josh Bilicki
|SS-Green Light Racing
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|8
|Sammy Smith
|JR Motorsports
|17
|Corey Day
|Hendrick Motorsports
|18
|William Sawalich
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Brent Crews
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|24
|Harrison Burton
|Sam Hunt Racing
|26
|Dean Thompson
|Sam Hunt Racing
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|RSS Racing
|31
|Blaine Perkins
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|32
|Andrew Patterson
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|35
|Dawson Cram
|Jose Gase Motorsports
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|41
|Sam Mayer
|Haas Factory Team
|42
|Baltazar Leguizamon
|Young's Motorsports
|44
|Brennan Poole
|Alpha Prime Racing
|45
|Lavar Scott
|Alpha Prime Racing
|48
|Patrick Staropoli
|Big Machine Racing
|50
|Preston Pardus
|Pardus Racing Inc.
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|53
|Joey Gase
|Joey Gase Motorsports
|54
|Taylor Gray
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|55
|Brad Perez
|Joey Gase Motorsports
|87
|Austin Green
|Peterson Racing
|88
|Rajah Caruth
|JR Motorsports
|91
|Jesse Iwuji
|DGM Racing x JIM
|92
|Leland Honeyman Jr.
|DGM Racing x JIM
|96
|Anthony Alfredo
|Viking Motorsports
|99
|Parker Retzlaff
|Viking Motorsports
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry list for San Diego
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Jimmie Johnson
|TRICON Garage
|2
|Jackson Lee
|Team Reaume
|5
|Adam Andretti
|TRICON Garage
|7
|Connor Mosack
|Spire Motorsports
|9
|Grant Enfinger
|CR7 Motorsports
|10
|Corey LaJoie
|Kaulig Racing
|11
|Kaden Honeycutt
|TRICON Garage
|12
|Brenden Queen
|Kaulig Racing
|13
|Cole Butcher
|ThorSport Racing
|14
|Mini Tyrrell
|Kaulig Racing
|15
|Tanner Gray
|TRICON Garage
|16
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|17
|Gio Ruggiero
|TRICON Garage
|18
|Tyler Ankrum
|McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
|19
|Daniel Hemric
|McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
|20
|Brendan Gaughan
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|22
|Austin Varco
|Team Reaume
|25
|Jamie McMurray
|Kaulig Racing
|26
|Dawson Sutton
|Rackley W.A.R.
|33
|Frankie Muniz
|Team Reaume
|34
|Layne Riggs
|Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Chandler Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|42
|Tyler Reif
|Niece Motorsports
|44
|Andrés Pérez de Lara
|Niece Motorsports
|45
|Landen Lewis
|Niece Motorsports
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar-Friesen Racing
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Hill Motorsports
|62
|Kaz Grala
|Halmar-Friesen Racing
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|Henderson Motorsports
|76
|Nathan Nicholson
|Freedom Racing Enterprises
|77
|Justin Marks
|Spire Motorsports
|81
|Kris Wright
|McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
|88
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing
|91
|Christian Eckes
|McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
|98
|Jake Garcia
|ThorSport Racing
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
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