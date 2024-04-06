Corey LaJoie fastest in Saturday's Martinsville Cup practice

The top three average speeds in Saturday’s practice came from the first 20-minute session with LaJoie leading the way at 94.585 mph.

In 12 career starts at the 0.526-mile short track, LaJoie has never started better than 14th or finished better than 18th (twice).

Bubba Wallace was second overall (94.382 mph) and Ryan Preece was third (94.265 mph).

Chase Elliott was fastest in the second session at 93.909 mph but 11th quick overall.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Preece had the top average lap speed at 93.781 mph. Bubba Wallace and William Byron were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group B

Elliott topped the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 93.909 mph.

Ty Gibbs ended up second fastest (93.826 mph) and Kyle Larson wound up third (93.737 mph).

Last weekend’s race winner, Denny Hamlin, was fourth and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.

The roof hatch of Josh Berry’s No. 4 Ford briefly came up during one of his practice runs on the track.

Group A

LaJoie led the way in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 94.585 mph.

Wallace was second quick (94.382 mph) and Preece was third (94.265 mph).

Alex Bowman and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five.

Ross Chastain, who ended up 14th fastest in the session, thought he was experiencing a brake issue and returned to pit road several times to allow his team to check over his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.