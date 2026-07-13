Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Atlanta II 2026

Tyler Reddick made up a little bit of ground on Denny Hamlin in the fight for the regular season championship lead, closing from 44pts behind to 24pts back after Atlanta. There are now just six races until the Chase grid is set.

After Atlanta, both Hamlin and Reddick also mathematically clinched a spot in the 2026 Chase field.

In the battle around the cut-line, Shane van Gisbergen is 31pts above after another oval top ten, while Erik Jones remains on the bubble, eight points ahead of Joey Logano. Ryan Preece is -26pts, Brad Keselowski -43pts, and Ross Chastain -45pts.

Chastain was also the biggest mover in the standings, jumping two positions from 22nd to 20th, while A.J. Allmendinger was the biggest loser, falling three positions from 19th to 22nd.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Atlanta II (Race 20 of 36)

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.