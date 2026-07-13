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NASCAR Cup Atlanta II

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Atlanta II 2026

Both Hamlin and Reddick have clinched a spot in the Chase as the battle for the points lead tightens once again

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Tyler Reddick made up a little bit of ground on Denny Hamlin in the fight for the regular season championship lead, closing from 44pts behind to 24pts back after Atlanta. There are now just six races until the Chase grid is set.

After Atlanta, both Hamlin and Reddick also mathematically clinched a spot in the 2026 Chase field.

In the battle around the cut-line, Shane van Gisbergen is 31pts above after another oval top ten, while Erik Jones remains on the bubble, eight points ahead of Joey Logano. Ryan Preece is -26pts, Brad Keselowski -43pts, and Ross Chastain -45pts.

Chastain was also the biggest mover in the standings, jumping two positions from 22nd to 20th, while A.J. Allmendinger was the biggest loser, falling three positions from 19th to 22nd.

Read Also:

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Atlanta II (Race 20 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
Denny Hamlin 791 --
2 Tyler Reddick 767 --
3 Ryan Blaney 726 --
4 Ty Gibbs 665 --
5 Chase Elliott 610 --
6 Kyle Larson 594 --
7 Chris Buescher 568 --
8 Carson Hocevar 563 +1
9 Christopher Bell 551 +1
10 Chase Briscoe 542 -2
11 Daniel Suarez 529 --
12 William Byron 520 --
13 Bubba Wallace 493 --
14 Austin Cindric 470 +1
15 Shane van Gisbergen 469 -1
16 Erik Jones 446 --
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Joey Logano 438 +1
18 Ryan Preece 420 -1
19 Brad Keselowski 403 +1
20 Ross Chastain 401 +2
21 Michael McDowell 399 --
22 AJ Allmendinger 396 -3
23 Zane Smith 356 --
24 Todd Gilliland 353 +1
25 Riley Herbst 350 -1
26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 344 --
27 John Hunter Nemechek 344 --
28 Austin Dillon 327 --
29 Alex Bowman 281 --
30 Noah Gragson 241 --
31 Ty Dillon 238 +1
32 Cole Custer 237 +1
33 Josh Berry 233 -2
34 Connor Zilisch 208 --
35 Cody Ware 169 --
36 Kevin Magnussen 11 --
37 Casey Mears 10 --
38 Jimmie Johnson 9 --
39 Katherine Legge 8 --
40 BJ McLeod 4 --

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

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