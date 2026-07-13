Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Atlanta II
Blaney won the race, but the driver who crossed the finish line in second didn't actually finish there
Ryan Blaney wins, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
Ryan Blaney earned his 19th career NASCAR Cup victory, winning from pole position at Atlanta in a three-wide battle. Blaney also swept both stages, dominating most of the event.
Bubba Wallace finished second, but was later penalized for advancing his position below the yellow line. That penalty dropped him down to 29th as the last car on the lead lap.
Christopher Bell was ultimately credited with second, Carson Hocevar third, Ty Gibbs fourth, and Erik Jones fifth.
Shane van Gisbergen finished sixth, matching his finish from this race earlier in the year. Austin Dillon was seventh, Tyler Reddick eighth, Joey Logano ninth, and Chris Buescher tenth.
Impressively, 29 of 38 starters finished on the lead lap in Sunday's race, which ended just before 2am EST on Monday due to a lengthy weather delay.
NASCAR Cup 2026 Atlanta II race results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|R. BlaneyTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|263
|
3:14'25.386
|7
|75
|2
|C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|263
|
+0.068
3:14'25.454
|0.068
|8
|39
|3
|C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+0.107
3:14'25.493
|0.039
|8
|39
|4
|T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|263
|
+0.134
3:14'25.520
|0.027
|8
|38
|5
|E. JonesLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|263
|
+0.216
3:14'25.602
|0.082
|8
|35
|6
|S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing
|97
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+0.351
3:14'25.737
|0.135
|9
|32
|7
|A. DillonRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+0.384
3:14'25.770
|0.033
|9
|34
|8
|T. Reddick23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|263
|
+0.415
3:14'25.801
|0.031
|8
|47
|9
|J. LoganoTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|263
|
+0.424
3:14'25.810
|0.009
|9
|43
|10
|C. BuescherRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|263
|
+0.473
3:14'25.859
|0.049
|9
|27
|11
|R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+0.596
3:14'25.982
|0.123
|10
|26
|12
|D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|263
|
+0.633
3:14'26.019
|0.037
|8
|27
|13
|C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+0.689
3:14'26.075
|0.056
|9
|26
|14
|A. CindricTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|263
|
+0.743
3:14'26.129
|0.054
|9
|36
|15
|M. McDowellSpire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+0.879
3:14'26.265
|0.136
|8
|22
|16
|W. ByronHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+1.039
3:14'26.425
|0.160
|9
|21
|17
|C. CusterHaas Factory Team
|41
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+1.403
3:14'26.789
|0.364
|9
|20
|18
|J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|263
|
+1.455
3:14'26.841
|0.052
|9
|19
|19
|T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|263
|
+1.471
3:14'26.857
|0.016
|14
|18
|20
|T. DillonKaulig Racing
|10
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+1.476
3:14'26.862
|0.005
|9
|17
|21
|D. SuarezSpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+1.528
3:14'26.914
|0.052
|10
|22
|22
|A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+1.539
3:14'26.925
|0.011
|9
|15
|23
|R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports
|47
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+1.668
3:14'27.054
|0.129
|10
|14
|24
|R. PreeceRFK Racing
|60
|Ford
|263
|
+1.788
3:14'27.174
|0.120
|10
|13
|25
|
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|263
|
+2.105
3:14'27.491
|0.317
|10
|12
|26
|B. KeselowskiRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|263
|
+2.341
3:14'27.727
|0.236
|10
|11
|27
|N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports
|4
|Ford
|263
|
+2.458
3:14'27.844
|0.117
|10
|10
|28
|
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
|88
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+2.586
3:14'27.972
|0.128
|10
|9
|29
|B. Wallace23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|263
|
+2.587
3:14'27.973
|0.001
|8
|9
|30
|Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|262
|
+1 Lap
3:13'55.595
|1 Lap
|11
|7
|31
|A. HillRichard Childress Racing
|33
|Chevrolet
|261
|
+2 Laps
3:13'43.186
|1 Lap
|12
|32
|C. WareRick Ware Racing
|51
|Chevrolet
|259
|
+4 Laps
3:14'34.414
|2 Laps
|8
|6
|33
|C. FinchumGarage 66
|66
|Ford
|259
|
+4 Laps
3:14'35.433
|1.019
|9
|34
|K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|258
|
+5 Laps
3:15'04.565
|1 Lap
|12
|11
|35
|R. Herbst23XI Racing
|35
|Toyota
|255
|
+8 Laps
3:04'00.821
|3 Laps
|10
|2
|36
|C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|254
|
+9 Laps
3:03'12.485
|1 Lap
|9
|4
|37
|A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|230
|
+33 Laps
2:41'01.766
|24 Laps
|11
|1
|38
|B. McLeodLive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|105
|
+158 Laps
1:04'06.331
|125 Laps
|4
|1
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