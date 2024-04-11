2024 NASCAR Texas schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR returns to Texas Motor Speedway for its lone race weekend of the 2024 season, featuring all three national divisions.
Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Hendrick Motorsports celebrated its 40th anniversary in style at Martinsville Speedway, becoming the first team in history to score a 1-2-3 finish at the iconic short track. William Byron collected his series-leading third win of the year, beating Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott to the checkered flag.
Larson takes over the points lead, 14pts clear of Martin Truex Jr.
NASCAR now heads to Texas, where Byron is the most recent winner. He passed Bubba Wallace on a late restart, and then held off Ross Chastain in the sprint to the finish.
This week in the news, NASCAR addressed growing concerns around the short track package, and plans to look at the tire wear in an attempt o produce more passing on track. After his NASCAR Truck debut at Martinsville, Australian Supercars ace Cam Waters said it was "definitely wild" before adding that he "loved it." Unfortunately, he was involved in a late-race incident and was unable to finish the race.
Larson took part in the Indy 500 Open Test, placing second on the speed charts in Wednesday's abbreviated session.
What is the NASCAR at Texas schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, April 12
4:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
6:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
6:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
8:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (167 laps) - FOX SPORTS
Saturday, April 13
10:35 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
11:20 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, April 14
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Texas?
- Date: Sunday, April 14
- TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (80-85-102) - 267 laps
- TV channel: FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas?
38 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with two open entries. Jimmie Johnson will make his first appearance since the Daytona 500, driving the No. 84 LMC entry. Austin Hill will drive a third entry for Richard Childress Racing, piloting the No. 33 Chevrolet. Ty Dillon will be back behind the wheel of the No. 16 as Kaulig Racing using a rotating cast of drivers this year.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
