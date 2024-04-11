2024 NASCAR Texas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Hendrick Motorsports celebrated its 40th anniversary in style at Martinsville Speedway, becoming the first team in history to score a 1-2-3 finish at the iconic short track. William Byron collected his series-leading third win of the year, beating Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott to the checkered flag.

Larson takes over the points lead, 14pts clear of Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR now heads to Texas, where Byron is the most recent winner. He passed Bubba Wallace on a late restart, and then held off Ross Chastain in the sprint to the finish.

This week in the news, NASCAR addressed growing concerns around the short track package, and plans to look at the tire wear in an attempt o produce more passing on track. After his NASCAR Truck debut at Martinsville, Australian Supercars ace Cam Waters said it was "definitely wild" before adding that he "loved it." Unfortunately, he was involved in a late-race incident and was unable to finish the race.

Larson took part in the Indy 500 Open Test, placing second on the speed charts in Wednesday's abbreviated session.

What is the NASCAR at Texas schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, April 12

4:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

6:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

8:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (167 laps) - FOX SPORTS

Saturday, April 13

10:35 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

11:20 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, April 14

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Texas?

Date: Sunday, April 14

Sunday, April 14 TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (80-85-102) - 267 laps

(80-85-102) - 267 laps TV channel: FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas?

38 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with two open entries. Jimmie Johnson will make his first appearance since the Daytona 500, driving the No. 84 LMC entry. Austin Hill will drive a third entry for Richard Childress Racing, piloting the No. 33 Chevrolet. Ty Dillon will be back behind the wheel of the No. 16 as Kaulig Racing using a rotating cast of drivers this year.