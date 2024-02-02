2024 NASCAR L.A. Clash schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR returns to Los Angeles for the third consecutive year, hosting the Busch Light Clash on a temporary short track at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
NASCAR is back! The pre-season exhibition race in Los Angeles is the unofficial kickoff to the 2024 season. However, extreme weather could derail this weekend's activities.
Current forecasts say there's a high risk of "damaging, life threatening flooding" in Los Angeles. While NASCAR may be able to get in some on-track action Saturday, there is a 100% chance of rain for Sunday.
Unfortunately, the chance of rain remains north of 80% until Wednesday. The National Weather Service is calling for three to six inches of rain in the area.
NASCAR does have rain tires, but they will only utilize them in damp conditions. In addition to the L.A. Clash, the NASCAR Mexico Series will also hold an exhibition event at the 1/4-mile track for the very first time. Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez plans to run both races.
Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of the L.A. Clash, beating Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch in 2023.
What is the NASCAR L.A. Clash schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Saturday, February 3
1:15pm ET - NASCAR Mexico practice - N/A
2:45pm ET - NASCAR Mexico practice - N/A
4:30pm ET - NASCAR Mexico qualifying - N/A
6:10pm ET - NASCAR Cup practice - FOX SPORTS 1
8:30pm ET - NASCAR Cup heat races (Four races, each 25 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, February 4
4:30pm ET - NASCAR Mexico race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
6:40pm ET - NASCAR Cup LCQ race (75 laps) - FOX
8pm ET - NASCAR Cup maine vent (150 laps) - FOX
How can I watch the main event?
- Date: Sunday, February 4
- TV show start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (75-75) - 150 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
L.A. Clash race format
Who is racing at the L.A. Clash?
36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with no open entries. It will be our first chance to see new driver/team pairings for 2024, as well a plethora of updated paint schemes.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|Josh Williams
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John-Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
