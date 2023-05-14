2023 NASCAR Cup at Darlington race results

Byron held off Kevin Harvick in overtime to take the checkered flag for Hendrick Motorsports.

But again, the story was Ross Chastain. He and Larson collided on a late restart, taking both out of contention for the race win. Larson finished 20th and Chastain 29th.

Truex led the most laps at 145 and won the opening stage, but things started to come apart later in the race. After spinning while battling Chastain for the Stage 2 win, he battled back only to be in the center of a multi-car crash on a late-race restart.

The race saw eight different leaders and 19 lead changes. There were eight cautions, including two stage breaks.

