NASCAR Cup / Darlington Results

2023 NASCAR Cup at Darlington race results

William Byron won a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington (SC.) Raceway, earning his third victory of the 2023 season.

Byron held off Kevin Harvick in overtime to take the checkered flag for Hendrick Motorsports.

But again, the story was Ross Chastain. He and Larson collided on a late restart, taking both out of contention for the race win. Larson finished 20th and Chastain 29th.

Truex led the most laps at 145 and won the opening stage, but things started to come apart later in the race. After spinning while battling Chastain for the Stage 2 win, he battled back only to be in the center of a multi-car crash on a late-race restart.

The race saw eight different leaders and 19 lead changes. There were eight cautions, including two stage breaks.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 295 3:23'23.274     7
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 295 3:23'24.055 0.781 0.781 5
3 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 295 3:23'24.754 1.480 0.699  
4 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 295 3:23'25.072 1.798 0.318  
5 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 295 3:23'25.222 1.948 0.150 3
6 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 295 3:23'25.283 2.009 0.061  
7 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 295 3:23'25.499 2.225 0.216  
8 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 295 3:23'25.923 2.649 0.424  
9 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 295 3:23'26.507 3.233 0.584 4
10 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 295 3:23'26.517 3.243 0.010  
11 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 295 3:23'26.599 3.325 0.082  
12 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 295 3:23'26.634 3.360 0.035 9
13 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 295 3:23'26.713 3.439 0.079  
14 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 295 3:23'26.905 3.631 0.192  
15 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 295 3:23'27.005 3.731 0.100  
16 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 295 3:23'27.378 4.104 0.373  
17 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 295 3:23'27.447 4.173 0.069  
18 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 295 3:23'28.089 4.815 0.642  
19 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 295 3:23'28.205 4.931 0.116  
20 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 295 3:23'30.686 7.412 2.481 29
21 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 295 3:23'32.240 8.966 1.554  
22 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 295 3:23'53.853 30.579 21.613  
23 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 294 3:23'32.881 1 Lap 1 Lap  
24 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 293 3:23'27.688 2 Laps 1 Lap  
25 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 293 3:23'27.922 2 Laps 0.234  
26 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 293 3:23'28.271 2 Laps 0.349  
27 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 293 3:23'28.525 2 Laps 0.254  
28 51 United States Ryan Newman Ford 291 3:23'33.173 4 Laps 2 Laps  
29 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 287 3:13'52.919 8 Laps 4 Laps 93
30 48 Josh Berry Chevrolet 286 3:23'33.662 9 Laps 1 Lap  
31 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 280 3:03'25.799 15 Laps 6 Laps 145
32 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 226 2:39'01.176 69 Laps 54 Laps  
33 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 200 2:14'42.377 95 Laps 26 Laps  
34 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 199 2:12'27.375 96 Laps 1 Lap  
35 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 196 2:11'42.064 99 Laps 3 Laps  
36 15 United States Brennan Poole Ford 39 24'24.050 256 Laps 157 Laps  

 

