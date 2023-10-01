Subscribe
Previous / Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega playoff win Next / Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega playoff race results

Ryan Blaney claimed a dramatic win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, beating Kevin Harvick by just 0.012s.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Blaney locked himself into the Round of 8 with the victory, leading a Ford 1-2 as the field crashed behind them.

However, Harvick later failed post-race inspection and was disqualified from the race.

William Byron was promoted to second, Denny Hamlin third, Corey LaJoie fourth, and Austin Cindric fifth.

It was a highly competitive race that saw 70 lead changes between 24 different drivers.

Blaney won Stage 1 while Brad Keselowski won the second stage before later wrecking out of the race. The race was red-flagged following the incident to work on the frontstretch SAFER Barrier.

He and Ross Chastain were the only two playoff drivers who failed to finish, with Chastain crashing at the end of the opening stage and finishing 37th.

Keselowski enters the elimination race at the Charlotte Roval two points ahead of Tyler Reddick, nine points ahead of Bubba Wallace, ten points ahead of Chastain and 26 points ahead of Kyle Busch.

Read Also:
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 United StatesR. BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 188 3:07'25.181   19 50
2 United StatesK. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 188 +0.012 0.012 9 38
3 United StatesW. BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 188 +0.061 0.049 8 52
4 United StatesD. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 188 +0.177 0.116 10 33
5 United StatesC. LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 188 +0.234 0.057 10 32
6 United StatesA. CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 188 +0.339 0.105 10 36
7 United StatesJ. HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 188 +0.340 0.001 8 34
8 United StatesC. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 188 +0.395 0.055 7 42
9 United StatesR. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 188 +0.427 0.032 9 29
10 United StatesR. HERBSTFront Row Motorsports 36 Ford 188 +0.441 0.014 8  
11 MexicoD. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 188 +0.449 0.008 8 31
12
C. SMITHKaulig Racing
 13 Chevrolet 188 +0.479 0.030 8  
13 United StatesT. GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 188 +0.499 0.020 9 24
14 United StatesC. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 188 +0.527 0.028 14 26
15 United StatesC. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 188 +0.527 0.000 9 22
16 United StatesK. LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 188 +0.528 0.001 7 33
17 United StatesT. REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 188 +0.609 0.081 8 21
18 United StatesA. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 188 +0.636 0.027 9 19
19 United StatesM. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 188 +0.686 0.050 9 18
20 United StatesC. BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 188 +0.689 0.003 10 17
21 United StatesA. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 188 +0.742 0.053 10 16
22 United StatesM. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 188 +0.790 0.048 9 15
23 United StatesR. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 188 +0.825 0.035 9 14
24 United StatesB. WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 188 +0.860 0.035 14 13
25 United StatesJ. LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 188 +0.882 0.022 8 22
26 United StatesK. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 188 +0.954 0.072 8 11
27 United StatesE. JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 188 +1.126 0.172 10 10
28 United StatesT. DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 188 +1.134 0.008 10 11
29 United StatesA. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 188 +1.499 0.365 8 14
30 United StatesB. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 187 +1 Lap 1 Lap 10  
31 United StatesB. POOLERick Ware Racing 15 Ford 186 +2 Laps 1 Lap 9  
32 United StatesH. BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 175 +13 Laps 11 Laps 11 5
33 United StatesB. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 161 +27 Laps 14 Laps 7 14
34 United StatesA. DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 161 +27 Laps 0.509 8 10
35
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 161 +27 Laps 0.347 7 2
36
C. HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
 42 Chevrolet 161 +27 Laps 0.427 7  
37 United StatesJ. YELEYRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 83 +105 Laps 78 Laps 9  
38 United StatesR. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 59 +129 Laps 24 Laps 4 1
shares
comments

Related video

Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega playoff win

Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Keselowski and Chastain face playoff setback with Talladega wrecks

Keselowski and Chastain face playoff setback with Talladega wrecks

NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Keselowski and Chastain face playoff setback with Talladega wrecks Keselowski and Chastain face playoff setback with Talladega wrecks

Wallace on playoff fight: "We just have to survive" Talladega

Wallace on playoff fight: "We just have to survive" Talladega

NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Wallace on playoff fight: "We just have to survive" Talladega Wallace on playoff fight: "We just have to survive" Talladega

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Ryan Blaney More from
Ryan Blaney
Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish

Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish

NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish

Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega playoff win

Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega playoff win

NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega playoff win Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega playoff win

Blaney after wreck: "Hardest hit I've ever had in my life"

Blaney after wreck: "Hardest hit I've ever had in my life"

NASCAR Cup
Nashville

Blaney after wreck: "Hardest hit I've ever had in my life" Blaney after wreck: "Hardest hit I've ever had in my life"

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop

Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop

IndyCar
Indy 500

Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA
Indianapolis

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Charlotte Roval is Kyle Busch's "last shot" to stay in playoffs

Charlotte Roval is Kyle Busch's "last shot" to stay in playoffs

NAS NASCAR Cup

Charlotte Roval is Kyle Busch's "last shot" to stay in playoffs Charlotte Roval is Kyle Busch's "last shot" to stay in playoffs

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

F1 Formula 1

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future

WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe