NASCAR Cup Phoenix II
2023 NASCAR Phoenix finale schedule, entry list, and how to watch

It's time to head to Phoenix Raceway in Arizona and crown the 2023 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series champions.

Nick DeGroot
Published

All three national divisions will be crowning a champion this weekend, so let's take a look at them all, starting with the Cup Series.

Ryan Blaney's victory at Martinsville solidified his surprise playoff run and locked him into the Championship 4 alongside Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell.

William Byron claimed the final transfer spot, 8pts over Denny Hamlin. Hamlin was eliminated along with Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, and Chris Buescher.

Larson is the only Cup champion still contention for the title this weekend, while both Byron and Blaney are making their Championship 4 debut.

Team Penske are the defending winners of the Phoenix finale with Logano leading Blaney in a 1-2 finish last November.

A dramatic Xfinity race at Martinsville saw Justin Allgaier win his way into the Championship 4 in a contact-filled photo finish. The Richard Childress Racing implosion saw both Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill eliminated, despite taking the white flag in complete control of the race.

Allgaier will battle for the championship against John-Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, and team-mate Sam Mayer.

The Truck Series will be the first to crown a champion with Carson Hocevar, Corey Heim, Ben Rhodes, and Grant Enfinger squaring off in the title-decider.

Hocevar will graduate to the Cup Series in 2024, while Enfinger's future remains uncertain with the news that GMS Racing will shut down at season's end.

Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Phoenix schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Thursday, November 2

8:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A

Friday, November 3

6:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - Fox Sports 1

7:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports Streaming

8:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA Network

10:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (150 laps) - Fox Sports 1

Saturday, November 4

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA Network

4:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA Network

7:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - USA Network

Sunday, November 5

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series race (312 laps) - NBC

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, November 5
  • TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (60/125/127) - 312 laps
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Phoenix?

36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with no open entries. 

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger 

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Carson Hocevar

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Ryan Newman

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

B.J McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

Nick DeGroot
