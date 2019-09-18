Mawer shunts early at S5000 test
Barton Mawer has escaped injury a heavy crash during the all-in S5000 test at Phillip Island.
Mawer lost control of his Milldun Motorsport entry at the fast final corner on just his third lap.
The car was left damaged by contact with the wall. The driver, however, emerged unscathed.
Repair work will now begin ahead of Friday's opening practice session at Sandown.
The entire S5000 field is in action at PI today, including high-profile signings Rubens Barrichello and Matt Brabham.
Barton Mawer, Milldun Motorsport S5000
About this article
Series
Other open wheel
Drivers
Barton Mawer
Author
Andrew van Leeuwen
