Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Mawer shunts early at S5000 test

shares
comments
Mawer shunts early at S5000 test
By:
Sep 18, 2019, 1:16 AM

Barton Mawer has escaped injury a heavy crash during the all-in S5000 test at Phillip Island.

Mawer lost control of his Milldun Motorsport entry at the fast final corner on just his third lap.

The car was left damaged by contact with the wall. The driver, however, emerged unscathed.

Repair work will now begin ahead of Friday's opening practice session at Sandown.

The entire S5000 field is in action at PI today, including high-profile signings Rubens Barrichello and Matt Brabham.

Barton Mawer, Milldun Motorsport S5000

Barton Mawer, Milldun Motorsport S5000

Next article
Grid for S5000 season opener complete

Previous article

Grid for S5000 season opener complete
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Drivers Barton Mawer
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why a key title-winning team builder is leaving F1

2
Formula 1

Renault says fighting McLaren an "awkward situation"

3
MotoGP

KTM drops Zarco for rest of 2019 MotoGP season

4
Supercars

Supercars aero upheaval confirmed for 2020

5
Other open wheel

Mawer shunts early at S5000 test

1h

Latest videos

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa 01:57
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000 04:08
Other open wheel

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao! 01:59
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao!

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test 03:06
Other open wheel

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet 01:37
Other open wheel

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet

Latest news

Mawer shunts early at S5000 test
Misc

Mawer shunts early at S5000 test

Grid for S5000 season opener complete
Misc

Grid for S5000 season opener complete

S5000 to race at 2020 Australian Grand Prix
Misc

S5000 to race at 2020 Australian Grand Prix

Ex-Australian F3 runner-up joins Sandown S5000 grid
Misc

Ex-Australian F3 runner-up joins Sandown S5000 grid

Sandown S5000 grid hits double figures
Misc

Sandown S5000 grid hits double figures

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.