Chase Briscoe rebounds from penalty to win Iowa Xfinity race

It was Briscoe's first win of the 2019 season and the second of his Xfinity Series career.

"It was a fun race first off," he said in Victory Lane. 'I just cant believe it ... once we got that caution when I was gonna restart fourth I knew we were in good shape. Christopher was way better than I thought he was gonna be on those tires though. It was fun we were throwing sliders on each other and everything else."

Stage 1

Bell was dominant from the get-go at Iowa Speedway and went unchallenged in the early running of the race.

On Lap 45, the first caution was called when Austin Cindric and Noah Gragson came together, ending Cindric's day.

Jeremy Clements took the opportunity to stay out and try to gain some stage points, but he was quickly dispatched by Bell on the ensuing restart.

He went on to win the first stage ahead of Cole Custer, Briscoe, Brandon Jones, Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley, John-Hunter Nemechek, Michael Annett, and Riley Herbst.

Stage 2

On Lap 74 Herbst spun and collected Clements, forcing another yellow as Bell continued to control the race. Bell's teammate Jones saw his race go awry after contacting the wall while battling Justin Haley for position, forcing him to make an unscheduled pit stop.

Bell would sweep the stages, this time beating Briscoe, Reddick, Custer, Haley, Nemechek, Annett, Ryan Sieg, Zane Smith and Allgaier.

Stage 3

The final stage saw major drama for Stewart-Haas Racing as both Briscoe and Custer were sent to the rear for separate pit road violations with under 100 laps to go. Custer would soon after crash, ending race prematurely.

With fresher tires, Nemechek was able to mount a challenge against Bell in the final 50 laps but his charge was halted by another caution with 33 laps remaining for Brandon Brown losing an engine.

During that same caution period, there was a bizarre incident when Dalton Bassett collided with a sweeper truck near pit entry, ending his day and delaying the race further. He was uninjured.

The race resumed with 22 laps to go and Nemechek found himself embroiled in a heated battle for second place. Eventually, Briscoe prevailed and went on the hunt against Bell. With six laps to go he completed the pass and drove off with the victory.

Despite leading 234 laps, Bell was forced to settle for second and Nemechek third.

