NASCAR XFINITY / Iowa II / Race report

Chase Briscoe rebounds from penalty to win Iowa Xfinity race

shares
comments
Chase Briscoe rebounds from penalty to win Iowa Xfinity race
By:
Jul 28, 2019, 12:21 AM

Chase Briscoe ran down Christopher Bell and passed him for the race win with just six laps remaining at Iowa Speedway.

It was Briscoe's first win of the 2019 season and the second of his Xfinity Series career.

"It was a fun race first off," he said in Victory Lane. 'I just cant believe it ... once we got that caution when I was gonna restart fourth I knew we were in good shape. Christopher was way better than I thought he was gonna be on those tires though. It was fun we were throwing sliders on each other and everything else."

Stage 1

Bell was dominant from the get-go at Iowa Speedway and went unchallenged in the early running of the race.

On Lap 45, the first caution was called when Austin Cindric and Noah Gragson came together, ending Cindric's day.

 

Jeremy Clements took the opportunity to stay out and try to gain some stage points, but he was quickly dispatched by Bell on the ensuing restart.

He went on to win the first stage ahead of Cole Custer, Briscoe, Brandon Jones, Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley, John-Hunter Nemechek, Michael Annett, and Riley Herbst.

Stage 2 

On Lap 74 Herbst spun and collected Clements, forcing another yellow as Bell continued to control the race. Bell's teammate Jones saw his race go awry after contacting the wall while battling Justin Haley for position, forcing him to make an unscheduled pit stop. 

Bell would sweep the stages, this time beating Briscoe, Reddick, Custer, Haley, Nemechek, Annett, Ryan Sieg, Zane Smith and Allgaier.

Stage 3

The final stage saw major drama for Stewart-Haas Racing as both Briscoe and Custer were sent to the rear for separate pit road violations with under 100 laps to go. Custer would soon after crash, ending race prematurely. 

With fresher tires, Nemechek was able to mount a challenge against Bell in the final 50 laps but his charge was halted by another caution with 33 laps remaining for Brandon Brown losing an engine. 

During that same caution period, there was a bizarre incident when Dalton Bassett collided with a sweeper truck near pit entry, ending his day and delaying the race further. He was uninjured.

 

The race resumed with 22 laps to go and Nemechek found himself embroiled in a heated battle for second place. Eventually, Briscoe prevailed and went on the hunt against Bell. With six laps to go he completed the pass and drove off with the victory.

Despite leading 234 laps, Bell was forced to settle for second and Nemechek third.

Complete results below:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 98 United States Chase Briscoe  Ford 250 2:28'00 7
2 20 United States Christopher Bell  Toyota 250 1.069 234
3 23 United States John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 250 4.775 6
4 9 United States Noah Gragson  Chevrolet 250 4.991  
5 2 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 250 5.782  
6 7 United States Justin Allgaier  Chevrolet 250 6.111  
7 28 United States Shane Lee  Toyota 250 7.183  
8 11 United States Justin Haley  Chevrolet 250 7.363  
9 8 Zane Smith  Chevrolet 250 8.277 2
10 1 United States Michael Annett  Chevrolet 250 10.049  
11 07 United States Ray Black Jr.  Chevrolet 250 12.430  
12 39 United States Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 250 13.352  
13 18 Riley Herbst  Toyota 250 13.928  
14 08 United States Gray Gaulding  Chevrolet 250 14.355  
15 36 United States Josh Williams  Chevrolet 250 16.130  
16 4 United States Stephen Leicht  Chevrolet 249 1 lap  
17 15 United States Ryan Vargas  Chevrolet 249 1 lap  
18 5 United States Matt Mills  Toyota 249 1 lap  
19 35 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 248 2 laps  
20 78 United States Vinnie Miller  Toyota 246 4 laps  
21 99 Stefan Parsons  Toyota 246 4 laps  
22   United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 245 5 laps  
23 66 United States Stan Mullis  Toyota 243 7 laps  
24 93 United States Camden Murphy  Chevrolet 239 11 laps  
25 01 Ryan Repko  Chevrolet 237 13 laps  
26 90 United States Dillon Bassett  Chevrolet 222 28 laps  
27 86 United States Brandon Brown  Chevrolet 217 33 laps  
28 68 United States Will Rodgers  Chevrolet 211 39 laps  
29 00 United States Cole Custer  Ford 160 90 laps  
30 51 United States Jeremy Clements  Chevrolet 160 90 laps 1
31 52 United States David Starr  Chevrolet 150 100 laps  
32 42 United States Chad Finchum  Toyota 113 137 laps  
33 19 United States Brandon Jones  Toyota 105 145 laps  
34 74 United States Mike Harmon  Chevrolet 87 163 laps  
35 13 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 80 170 laps  
36 89 United States Morgan Shepherd  Chevrolet 73 177 laps  
37 22 United States Austin Cindric  Ford 43 207 laps  
38 38 United States J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 5 245 laps  

2019 Pocono/Iowa NASCAR weekend schedules

2019 Pocono/Iowa NASCAR weekend schedules

Bubba Wallace kicks off redesign of Roval's backstretch chicane 

Bubba Wallace kicks off redesign of Roval's backstretch chicane 
