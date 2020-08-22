Top events
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Allgaier scores first Xfinity win of the 2020 season at Dover

shares
comments
Allgaier scores first Xfinity win of the 2020 season at Dover
By:

Justin Allgaier returned to Victory Lane Saturday at the 'Monster Mile' for his first victory of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Allgaier delivered despite constant pressure from Austin Cindric, winning both Stage 2 and the race for JR Motorsports. He led 120 of 200 laps.

“First of all, I can tell you that God is great, man. These last 18 to 24 months have been crazy, just proud of these guys and the no give up attitude," Allgaier said.

"This team is incredible.”

Cindric was second, continuing an impressive streak of seven consecutive top-two finishes. 

Ross Chastain was third, Noah Gragson fourth and Harrison Burton fifth.

Riley Herbst, Jeb Burton, Justin Haley, Michael Annett and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-ten.

Stages 1 and 2

Cindric dominated the opening stage, which was clean and green other than a Lap 20 competition caution.

The Team Penske driver captured the stage win over Gragson, Allgaier, Chastain, H. Burton, Herbst, Jones, Briscoe, Annett and Sieg.

Gragson was the leader for the restart to kick off Stage 2, holding onto the top spot as Allgaier moved around Cindric for second.

Later on, Allgaier was able to catch Gragson as he got held up in slower traffic, making the pass to the high side on Lap 76. 

Briscoe then got loose underneath Cindric and nosed his car into the inside wall on the backstretch, forcing another caution.

The green flag flew with nine laps to go in the stage. Allgaier was able to hold off a charging Cindric for the Stage 2 win with Chastain third, Gragson fourth and Herbst fifth. H. Burton, Haley, Jones, J. Burton and Annett rounded out the top-ten.

Stage 3

Ryan Sieg and Brandon Brown made up the front row for the first restart of the final stage after they stayed out, but they quickly faded.

Allgaier, Cindric and Chastain were the first three to get through the traffic as the field got spread out. However, B.J. McLeod contacted the outside wall with 51 laps remaining and the yellow flag flew once again.

Chastain was able to jump Cindric during pit stops, but lost the spot on the following restart as Cindric tried to move under Allgaier for the race. His efforts were to no avail as the caution flag came out for the last time when Brandon Jones half-spun exiting Turn 4.

Cindric again tried to pressure Allgaier, but he couldn't quite get there as the JR Motorsports driver pulled out to a two second lead, capturing the race win.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 1:48'57.075     120
2 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 200 1:48'59.052 1.977 1.977 49
3 10 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 200 1:48'59.648 2.573 0.596  
4 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 200 1:49'00.678 3.603 1.030 27
5 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 200 1:49'02.601 5.526 1.923  
6 18 Riley Herbst Toyota 200 1:49'03.157 6.082 0.556  
7 8 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 200 1:49'04.272 7.197 1.115  
8 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 200 1:49'05.818 8.743 1.546  
9 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 200 1:49'07.865 10.790 2.047  
10 98 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 200 1:49'11.629 14.554 3.764  
11 21 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 200 1:49'12.342 15.267 0.713  
12 39 United States Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 200 1:49'14.038 16.963 1.696  
13 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 200 1:49'14.863 17.788 0.825  
14 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 200 1:49'15.317 18.242 0.454 4
15 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 200 1:49'15.602 18.527 0.285  
16 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 200 1:49'15.974 18.899 0.372  
17 93 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 200 1:49'18.232 21.157 2.258  
18 08 Joe Jr. Chevrolet 199 1:49'20.780 1 Lap 1 Lap  
19 90 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 199 1:49'21.742 1 Lap 0.962  
20 0 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet 198 1:48'57.728 2 Laps 1 Lap  
21 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 198 1:48'59.976 2 Laps 2.248  
22 61 United States Stephen Leicht Toyota 198 1:49'00.192 2 Laps 0.216  
23 4 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 198 1:49'00.787 2 Laps 0.595  
24 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 198 1:49'01.856 2 Laps 1.069  
25 47 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 198 1:49'04.466 2 Laps 2.610  
26 99 United States Stefan Parsons Toyota 198 1:49'04.761 2 Laps 0.295  
27 07 United States David Starr Chevrolet 197 1:49'07.592 3 Laps 1 Lap  
28 78 United States Vinnie Miller Chevrolet 196 1:49'09.471 4 Laps 1 Lap  
29 13 United States Chad Finchum Toyota 196 1:49'11.230 4 Laps 1.759  
30 15 Colby Howard Chevrolet 195 1:49'12.229 5 Laps 1 Lap  
31 52 Kody Vanderwal Chevrolet 194 1:49'13.973 6 Laps 1 Lap  
32 36 United States Korbin Forrister Chevrolet 191 1:49'05.757 9 Laps 3 Laps  
33 5 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 161 1:49'08.717 39 Laps 30 Laps  
34 6 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 146 1:19'49.235 54 Laps 15 Laps  
35 74 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 92 51'56.055 108 Laps 54 Laps  
36 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 55 32'46.526 145 Laps 37 Laps  
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Author Nick DeGroot

