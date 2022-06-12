NASCAR Cup Series Sonoma race results: Suarez wins

Listen to this article

Daniel Suarez became the 12th different winner this season and the fourth first-time winner on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. It was his 195th career start.

He led 47 of 110 laps, making history as the first ever Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. Chris Buescher put in a valiant effort in his return after recovering from COVID, finishing second. Michael McDowell was impressive as well, snagging third for Front Row Motorsports.

The race was slowed by just four cautions, including two stage breaks. Kyle Larson claimed the Stage 1 win while Joey Logano claimed the Stage 2 win.

