It was Reddick's second win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup season, using a push from fellow Toyota driver Ty Gibbs to snatch the lead away from William Byron. He also won earlier this year at Talladega Superspeedway.

Reddick was cruising to victory a few laps before the caution, but an incident by Martin Truex Jr. turned the race into a shootout. On the ensuing restart, Alex Bowman hit the backstretch wall and playoff hopeful Ross Chastain spun to the inside before getting stuck in the grass.

The race went into overtime with Brad Keselowski's No. 6 Ford Mustang pushing Byron while the No. 54 Toyota of Ty Gibbs lined up behind Reddick.

Reddick was able to quickly clear Byron and never looked back, winning by just under two tenths of a second with 16 laps led. Byron was a close second and Gibbs, who is still searching for his first career Cup win, finished third.

"Just a great teammate," said Reddick after parking his car at the start/finish line. "Fantastic push by Ty Gibbs. That's what it is all about. The Toyota Racing family tries to take care of each other.

Reddick dedicated the victory to his mentor and dirt racing legend Scott Bloomquist, who died in a private plane crash last week.

"It's been really cool. I can't help but sit here in Victory Lane and think of Scott Bloomquist. Huge mentor to me, incredible role model, legend of dirt racing and motorsports. The last couple days have been tough. This really helps it. This win should go for him, his family, his friends ... It's tough. It's always tough when someone you care about passes away. But my thoughts are with him and his family."

Kyle Busch finished fourth, Keselowski fifth, Zane Smith seventh, Daniel Suarez eighth, Denny Hamlin ninth, and Carson Hocevar tenth.

The race was slowed by nine cautions, including a shocking airborne crash by Corey LaJoie. He escaped the flip unscathed, but it was the second time this weekend a car has gone upside down.

The playoff picture changed a bit, as well. Ross Chastain was looking to make big gains, but a spin late in the race trapped him a lap down. The big gainers were Gibbs and Buescher, who now sit 39 and 16 points above the cut-line, respectively.

Chastain still moved back inside the playoffs, currently holding the final spot, but only 1pt clear of Bubba Wallace.

Monday's race was a seventh career victory for Reddick and critical in his fight for the regular season championship. Kyle Larson entered the race with the points lead, but he crashed out in a mid-race melee.

Reddick is now in control of the points, 10pts ahead of Elliott and 28pts ahead of Hamlin. Larson fell down to fourth, 32pts back.